We challenge you

Happy Friday from The Point! Today’s edition is a puzzle to test your national/international politics knowledge.

Puzzling Point

Test yourself

The answers below are rhyming words, such as BLACK JACK, and each includes the last name of a current political figure. Put one letter for each blank. The number in parentheses is the number of syllables in each answer. Here’s one example to get you started (note that an apostrophe does not count as a letter):

California governor’s grimaces (1,1)

B R O W N ’S F R O W N S

1. House Speaker acceptance (2,2) _ _ _ _ / _ _ _- _ _

2. Sharp-dressing Pelosi (2,2)_ _ _ _ _ / _ _ _ _ _

3. Vice President barrier (1,1)_ _ _ _ _ / _ _ _ _ _

4. White House chief of staff sandwich place (2,2)_ _ _ _ _ / _ _ _ _

5. German chancellor’s geometric shapes (2,2)_ _ _ _ _ _’_ / _ _ _ _ _ _ _

6. Special Counsel doughnut (2,2)_ _ _ _ _ _ _ / _ _ _ _ _ _ _

7. FBI director boast (1,1)_ _ _ _ / _ _ _ _

8. White House press secretary walks slowly (2,3)_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ / _ _ _ _ _ _ _

BONUS:

9. West Virginia senator big house (2,2)_ _ _ _ _ _ _ / _ _ _ _ _ _ _

