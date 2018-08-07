Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Subscribe here if this was forwarded to you.

Women power in 2nd CD?

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a possible 2020 Democratic presidential contender, has thrown her support behind Liuba Grechen Shirley in the race for the 2nd Congressional District.

“We need Liuba Grechen Shirley in Congress,” Warren wrote in a fundraising email Tuesday. “Will you join me in supporting her?”

Having the endorsement of progressive favorite Warren is a validation for the Amityville Democrat, who won her primary in the 2nd District as a left-leaning outsider. For Republicans, it’s just another example of Democrats drifting too far left.

“That just doesn’t fly in a general election,” says state GOP chair Ed Cox.

In a conversation with The Point Tuesday morning about Long Island’s Democratic congressional challengers, Cox compared Grechen Shirley with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the fiery Bronx Democrat and now national star who beat Rep. Joe Crowley in a primary.

Grechen Shirley won her primary by “talking the language of the left,” says Cox, citing issues like single-payer health care and criticism of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Health care is a big issue for Grechen Shirley, and she is using it to draw a distinction between herself and Rep. Peter King, who voted for the 2017 repeal-and-replace Obamacare bill before coming out against the Senate version. She raised “ICE raids” in a meeting with King in 2017, when she was just one of his constituents and founder of the community group New York’s 2nd District Democrats, but ICE hasn’t been a main issue in her campaign against King.

Cox says her “far left ideology” is out of touch with the district, and that the same is true for “Park Avenue” Perry Gershon, who is challenging Rep. Lee Zeldin in the 1st Congressional District. (“Labels don’t improve the lives of Long Islanders,” Gershon says in response to the nickname.)

Despite what Cox sees as the Democrats’ similarities, there’s no Republican nickname for Grechen Shirley. “That was such an appropriate name,” Cox says of Gershon, who, similar to past Republican and Democratic office seekers, switched his voter registration from Manhattan.

Mark Chiusano