Daily Point

The district next door

In the next school year, some of New York’s school districts are going to have to comply with a new state law that demands per-pupil spending be reported school by school.

It’s a contentious change that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo pushed in the state budget, considering that a similar federal rule was passed in 2015 as part of the Every Student Succeeds Act, which requires much of the same reporting for all districts beginning in December.

But there is a difference. The state law requires that the spending be reported beforehand, while ESSA makes districts report what they’ve already spent.

The state law also requires that the reports show the funding sources for each school, the policies by which money was allocated and a demographic breakdown of each school.

Cuomo’s plan has a three-year phase-in, starting with districts in cities with populations of more than a million people (New York City only) and the approximately 75 districts that get more than 50 percent of their funding from the state, which includes several on Long Island.

Cuomo’s plan seems to be meant as another kick at Mayor Bill de Blasio, as well as a nudge at districts and teachers unions in areas where a lot of money is spent without great results.

Where districts are bigger and more diverse, there will be tremendous scrutiny on how funding in poorer or more minority-populated areas matches up to whiter, richer schools. That will be particularly true in mega-districts like New York City, and in districts with both high-wealth and low-wealth neighborhoods.

Long Island has some districts with significant socioeconomic or racial differences from building to building, and any discrepancies surely will be questioned.

Parents and prospective home buyers will scan the lists for differences in per-pupil spending.

Imagine a home buyer looking in both Merrick and Wantagh and finding the elementary schools in one spend $3,000 more per student than the other. What would that mean?

It could show a bigger commitment to facilities, instruction or extras. But it also could mean more special education, which can drive up per-pupil spending dramatically.

It could mean that the teachers, who have stuck around longer and earned more seniority, earn more. Or it could indicate that more kids aren’t native English speakers and need more attention.

With all these figures available, it could take a rocket scientist to figure out what they mean.

Or at least a top-notch Long Island real estate agent.

Lane Filler