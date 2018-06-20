Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Subscribe here.

Mack knifed on MTA seat

Nassau County will not have an appointee to the powerful MTA board for many months, if not a year, because of political malpractice. But until the smoke clears, it’s hard to say who made the mistake.

Here’s what The Point knows:

County Executive Laura Curran had the unusual opportunity to quickly get her own representative named to Nassau’s vacant seat when John Molloy decided to step down after the Democrat won the election. Molloy, a retired CEO who joined the board in 2013, was recommended by former County Executive Edward Mangano and nominated by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. Molloy still had three years remaining on his term.

The nominations and approval by the State Senate usually occur in late spring, at the end of the legislative session. But with this year’s session likely to end Wednesday, a Nassau rep won’t be in the mix for consideration.

Curran sent three names to Cuomo: Patti Ann McDonald, the mayor of Malverne and widow of NYPD Det. Steven McDonald; David Mack, a wealthy real estate mogul and big political donor; and Peter Florey, a developer and honcho with the Long Island Builders Institute.

According to one version of what went down, Curran had promised Mack the spot, and she told the governor’s staff he was her pick. It’s unclear whether she was given a green light for Mack by someone on the governor’s staff. Curran then called McDonald to tell her the governor was picking Mack. Days later, a story in the New York Post said Cuomo “picks deep-pocketed developer over hero cop’s widow.” Who dropped that dime?

The other version is that Cuomo did not plan to put Mack back on the MTA board, and Curran knew or should have known that. Mack was pushed out in 2009 because he refused to cooperate with Cuomo, then attorney general, in his investigation of the state police. Mack was an “honorary” deputy superintendent of that force at the time. Cuomo even refused Mangano’s attempt to name Mack to the MTA board in 2013. Who’s responsible for the communications miscue? The Point was told that McDonald would have been an acceptable nominee for the governor, but after she blasted Cuomo in the Post for not picking her, she essentially blew up her chances.

Florey was disqualified, and one of the reasons is that Suffolk’s MTA member, Mitch Pally, is CEO of the Builders Institute; it would have been overkill to have both Long Island members associated with the group. The other reason is that Cuomo was in a spot because of the Post story.

On Wednesday morning, Nassau representatives in Albany scrambled to come up with a new choice who could be confirmed by the end of the session, but to no avail. Cuomo had dug in and sent word that he would not make any nomination for the county seat.

With the critical LIRR third-track expansion underway, as well as concerns about day-to-day railroad service, there will be no one in Nassau County’s seat on the MTA board.

Rita Ciolli