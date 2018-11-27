Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Not a subscriber? Click here.

Daily Point

Nassau lawmakers discuss the Hub’s future

Nassau County lawmakers are gathering Tuesday afternoon for yet another hearing on the Nassau Hub — this one designed to jump-start the process with new developers and their plans. But first, the county legislators want developers Scott Rechler and Brett Yormark to hear their long wish list of concerns, ideas and questions.

Most of the issues legislators raised in conversations with The Point will sound familiar to anyone who recalls the property’s long history of failed development.

For some legislators, this is not just political or economic — it’s personal.

Democratic Legis. Delia DeRiggi-Whitton, for instance, was quick to note her past differences with Rechler over his Garvies Point development. “I did not have a good experience with the Glen Cove situation,” she told The Point, recalling the 40-year bond the city issued to pay for some public amenities.

“It’s not a good time to give a huge PILOT,” she said, expressing hope that the Hub will be different.

Rechler, she said, might ask for a tax break on the Hub’s residential portion, but DeRiggi-Whitton said she expects it to be “reasonable” and shorter in length than the one in Glen Cove. “So far, I was happy with what he said,” she said. “I’m going to keep an open mind.”

Concerns over a potential payment in lieu of taxes were raised by other legislators, too, including Minority Leader Kevan Abrahams. But for Abrahams, there are other key ”nuances” to work out. Among them: the need for a project labor agreement so that the construction is done at prevailing wages by union workers, and a community benefits agreement that spells out what goodies surrounding neighborhoods will get.

Carrié Solages, another Democrat, focused on community benefits, too, but with an eye toward future development in his own district.

“I’m looking for that precedent to be established,” Solages said, starting his wish list with a community package for Elmont, where development at Belmont Park is being planned separately from the Hub.

Then there are Republican legislators, including Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello, who are concerned about the process that led the county to pick Rechler and Yormark. They plan to question county officials about their decision-making. They also want to ensure that lawmakers will have another opportunity to approve the project once details are settled. Early in the hearing Tuesday, Yormark confirmed that opportunity would exist.

Denise Ford wants development done in phases, so that the whole site isn’t under construction at once. C. William Gaylor wants to determine whether the mix of retail, entertainment and housing makes sense, and how Hub development would dovetail with the existing Long Island Marriott. Thomas McKevitt wants to make sure the retail space doesn’t duplicate nearby Roosevelt Field and other shopping areas.

Among the Democrats, Siela Bynoe, whose district includes the Hub, hopes that the development would include aviation-related attractions that could interest tourists. But she had more significant concerns, too, about the community, traffic and labor. “I’d rather get it right than just do something for the sake of doing something,” said Bynoe.

Then there’s the effort to make the project attractive to a younger generation of residents. Arnold Drucker advocated for affordable housing as part of the mix. While Town of Hempstead zoning requires 20 percent of the housing to be affordable, he wants detail on what that means.

Joshua Lafazan, who noted that he was age 10 when then-County Executive Tom Suozzi and billionaire Charles Wang collaborated on a Hub proposal in 2004, expressed the need for half of the housing to be micro-apartments — millennial housing units that would share common spaces like kitchens and living areas and perhaps even bathrooms, but have private bedrooms.

While the developers plan to include that type of housing in their plans, Lafazan’s other request is a tougher one: He’d like Long Island Rail Road discounts for millennials who live in Nassau and commute to Manhattan.

“It’s important for me to be the voice of my generation,” Lafazan told The Point. “I don’t want to be 44 years old and still talking about this.”

Randi F. Marshall