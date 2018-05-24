With some original elements still in place, this 1923 Freeport Colonial listed for $529,000 “still has that old world charm and 1920s feel,” says the home’s listing agent.

The white stucco house, surrounded by cement fencing with wrought iron gates, has four bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms. Beyond the main entry is a living room with a mantled fireplace and an adjacent library with built-in cabinetry “that you just don’t see anymore,” says listing agent Laurie Riechert of Realty Connect USA. The dining room features a full-wall china cabinet, and the updated kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a center island.

A split staircase leads to the upper level, which includes a master bedroom with a full bathroom and three additional bedrooms along with another full bath.

The house, with hardwood floors throughout, also includes a rooftop deck and a finished basement with a laundry area.

The 125-by-90-foot property features a slate patio.