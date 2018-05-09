CA Technologies, the Manhattan software company that retains a presence at its former headquarters in Islandia, plans to lay off about 800 employees and close some facilities, the company announced.

Last week, the board of directors approved the restructuring plan that is expected to be "substantially completed" by the end of fiscal 2019, which began April 1.

The company has 11,000 employees worldwide, including about 1,000 in Islandia, a spokeswoman said Wednesday. The local impact of the restructuring was unclear.

CA, formerly called Computer Associates, moved its headquarters to Manhattan in 2014 after 22 years in Islandia. In 2014, about 1,400 employees were based in Islandia.

Shares of CA fell 1.6 percent to $34.02 in Wednesday morning trading.

In a conference call Tuesday after the company's fourth quarter earnings release, chief executive Michael P. Gregoire said the company is seeking to consolidate smaller offices and "get large groups of employees into bigger locations that are strategic."

He said CA needs fewer employees with skills related to "legacy platforms" and more with skills related to software as a service. In that model, software is licensed and hosted by the provider in the "cloud," a remote data center.

Gregoire said that 500 to 600 people with "different skills" will be hired in "more strategic geographic locations."

The company posted fourth quarter revenue of $1.1 billion, a 7 percent increase over the previous year's quarter.

Net income for the quarter ended March 31 was $207 million, or 49 cents per diluted share. That compared to $157 million, or 38 cents per diluted share, in the fiscal 2017 period.