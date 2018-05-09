TODAY'S PAPER
Island Thyme, where the motto is "delicious meets healthy," has jogged into Long Beach.

The new casual restaurant, which serves from morning till night, is open every day. Expect good-health oriented fare, including such choices as Acai bowls and an Acai yogurt parfait; made-to-order smoothies; green juices; grilled salmon and mahi mahi; a vegetable burger; and grass-fed beef,

Typical breakfast fare includes wheat and oat pancakes with bananas and berries; scrambled eggs with quinoa, charred broccoli, and shredded carrots; housemade turkey sausage; and steak and eggs with sweet potato hash and marinated kale.

You'll also find Buffalo chicken meatballs, finished with yogurt-based blue cheese; and sides ranging from cauliflower rice and rainbow quinoa to marinated kale and soy-ginger carrots, citrus beets and bok choy to roasted fingerling potatoes.

Breakfast dishes are $8 to $15; all-day selections, $10 to $13.50; and dinner choices, $15.50 to $21.

Island Thyme is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday to Friday, and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

 780 W. Beech St., Long Beach, 516-665-8547, islandthymelbny.com

