Island Thyme, where the motto is "delicious meets healthy," has jogged into Long Beach.
The new casual restaurant, which serves from morning till night, is open every day. Expect good-health oriented fare, including such choices as Acai bowls and an Acai yogurt parfait; made-to-order smoothies; green juices; grilled salmon and mahi mahi; a vegetable burger; and grass-fed beef,
Typical breakfast fare includes wheat and oat pancakes with bananas and berries; scrambled eggs with quinoa, charred broccoli, and shredded carrots; housemade turkey sausage; and steak and eggs with sweet potato hash and marinated kale.
You'll also find Buffalo chicken meatballs, finished with yogurt-based blue cheese; and sides ranging from cauliflower rice and rainbow quinoa to marinated kale and soy-ginger carrots, citrus beets and bok choy to roasted fingerling potatoes.
Breakfast dishes are $8 to $15; all-day selections, $10 to $13.50; and dinner choices, $15.50 to $21.
Island Thyme is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday to Friday, and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
780 W. Beech St., Long Beach, 516-665-8547, islandthymelbny.com
