Breast Cancer Myths Debunked

The month of October is dedicated to raising awareness of breast cancer, one of the most common cancers in American women behind skin cancers. According to the American Cancer Society, about 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer in women will be diagnosed in 2020. Although it’s one of the most talked about cancers, there are still many misconceptions about the disease ﬂoating around the internet. At times it may be hard separating fact from ﬁction, so we went to a few Long Island experts to dispel common breast cancer myths.

MYTH: Breast cancer always comes in the form of a lump or with pain.

FACT: Eighty to 85% of breast lumps are not cancerous. "Many women think that if they are experiencing pain in their breasts, it’s a sign of cancer," said Dr. David I. Kaufman, chief of breast surgery and director of the Breast Health Center at St. Joseph Hospital in Bethpage. "It is extremely rare for breast cancer to cause breast pain. Of course, there are exceptions. In most instances, pain in the breast is not connected to cancer." It’s also important to note that if you found a lump in the breast, it does not deﬁnitely mean it is cancer."There are many non-cancerous breast conditions that can cause a lump to form," he said. "A lump that can be felt always needs to be evaluated by a trained professional." Some women can be diagnosed with no lump at all, said Kaufman. "The cancerous areas can appear as a tiny cluster of microscopic calcium deposits detected only by a mammogram."

MYTH: Wearing deodorant or antiperspirant causes breast cancer.

FACT: There is no evidence that using antiperspirants increases breast cancer risk. If you compare different communities that use or do not use deodorant, there’s no difference in breast cancer incidence, said Dr. Noshir DaCosta, a hematologist/oncologist at New York Cancer & Blood Specialists. "Also, purely from a drainage point of view, the breast drains into the armpit and then the armpit drains away to distant sites," he said. "So, it’s not like anything applied to the armpit drains into the breast. In fact, it’s the converse — things drain away from the breast when applied to the armpit. It is perfectly safe to use antiperspirants."

MYTH: If I test positive for the BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutation, I will deﬁnitely develop breast cancer.

FACT: Breast and ovarian cancer are the most common diseases linked to BRCA1 and BRCA2 changes, but mutated forms of the BRCA genes may increase your risk for other cancers, as well, said Dr. Pamela R. Drullinksy, a medical oncologist specializing in breast cancer and medical site director at Memorial Sloan Kettering Nassau. "Mutations in these genes can cause DNA damage in cells to go unrepaired, which increases the chance that a person will develop some types of cancer," she said. The lifetime risk of developing breast cancer with either the BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutations is approximately 70 to 80%. "Genetic counseling is offered for all patients diagnosed with breast cancer under the age of 50," she said. "Less than 5% of patients diagnosed with breast cancer carry an inherited susceptibility gene. For people with no personal or family history of breast or ovarian cancer, the likelihood of carrying a BRCA mutation is very low."

MYTH: A high-fat diet will increase my breast cancer risk.

FACT: There hasn’t been a consistent link between high-fat diets and breast cancer risk. Some studies, though, have found a possible link between high-fat diets and a higher risk of dying from breast cancer, said Christina Faber, a registered dietitian and senior director, cancer control strategic partnerships for the American Cancer Society."We do know that high-fat diets can lead to being overweight or obese, which is a known breast cancer risk factor," she said. "Some studies have also suggested that diets high in fruits and vegetables and calcium-rich dairy products, but low in red and processed meats might lower the risk of breast cancer, although this remains an active area of research."

MYTH: Eating organic foods will reduce my risk of breast cancer.

FACT: The possible beneﬁts are still unknown. "While organic foods are not exposed to chemical-based pesticides, certain fertilizers or GMOs, the jury is still out regarding the beneﬁts that eating these foods may offer in terms of reducing breast cancer risk," said Kaufman. "Healthy lifestyle choices are proven ways to help lower your cancer risk, such as eating a healthy, well-balanced diet, that is low in fatty and processed foods, and to minimize fast food consumption." Choose fresh fruits and vegetables, fresh foods and whole grains and drink plenty of water."Healthy eating habits will also help to maintain proper body weight, which is important since being overweight or obese does increase the risk of breast cancer," he said. "Avoid smoking and consuming large amounts of alcohol, which have also been shown to increase the risk of breast cancer."

MYTH: Only women get breast cancer.

FACT: Men also get breast cancer.The incidence of cancer in men is approximately one man for every 100 women diagnosed with breast cancer."If you look at certain high-risk groups, men who carry the BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutation, they do have an even higher incidence of breast cancers than that," said DaCosta. It’s important for men to be vigilant, too. "Men should get an ultrasound screening if they feel a mass in their breast," he said. "And if older men have sufﬁcient breast tissue, a mammogram is technically possible."

MYTH: Annual mammograms guarantee that breast cancer will be found early.

FACT: Mammographic techniques continue to improve. "However, some cancers, even large ones, can be missed by mammograms," said Drullinsky. Depending on the technique, mammograms can miss between 15 to 20% of breast cancers. "Invasive lobular cancers are more difﬁcult to detect compared to invasive ductal cancers," she said. It’s recommended women with dense breasts get ultrasounds in addition to mammograms. Drullinsky added that MRI is also recommended for women with a history of hereditary mutations, such as BRCA1 or BRCA2.

MYTH: Drinking alcohol does not increase risk of breast cancer.

FACT: Alcohol is linked to an increased risk of breast cancer."The risk increases with the amount of alcohol consumed," said Faber."Women who have one alcoholic drink a day have a small increase in risk (about 7 to 10%) than non-drinkers, while women who have two or three drinks a day have about a 20% higher risk than non-drinkers."