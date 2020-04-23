Let's Eat — Open for Delivery

TODAY'S PAPER
Local restaurants, national chains, grocers, breweries and other purveyors are offering home delivery for Long Islanders sheltering in place. Some are delivering directly; others are using apps such as Grub Hub, Door Dash and Uber Eats. Here is a list of some delivery options in your community. To submit a listing, go to newsday.com/LIDeliver. Keep in mind that due to the ever-changing nature of the COVID-19 crisis, some businesses may suspend delivery without notice. So support your local businesses and eat well at the same time.

For Nassau County, visit newsday.com/DeliverLINassau.

For Suffolk County, visit newsday.com/DeliverLISuffolk.

