This is a test.  Please ignore.

This is an edit. Interfaith work between Jews and Muslims 40 years in the making at one mosque in Nassau County has nearly broken down. It's the same story at another interfaith group in Suffolk County.

The violence in Israel and Gaza is shattering relationships between Muslims and Jews who have been friends for years or decades. Many are struggling to hold onto those ties, though they acknowledge they have opposite viewpoints on the Middle East conflict. Others are resigning themselves to lost or frayed friendships and alliances.

“At this time, both of the communities don’t know how to address or how to talk, how to bring this topic up because there is grief, there is hurt, there is anger, there is frustration," said Isma Chaudhry, a longtime leader of interfaith work at the Islamic Center of Long Island, one of the oldest mosques on Long Island. "And a narrative on both sides which is very different from the other’s narrative, which makes it even more complicated.

Edit. Thousands of people marched through Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, to call for more action to tackle climate change. Activist Greta Thunberg was among the speakers at the march that comes 10 days before national elections in the Netherlands. Credit: AP/Peter Dejong

Interfaith work between Jews and Muslims 40 years in the making at one mosque in Nassau County has nearly broken down. It's the same story at another interfaith group in Suffolk County.

The violence in Israel and Gaza is shattering relationships between Muslims and Jews who have been friends for years or decades. Many are struggling to hold onto those ties, though they acknowledge they have opposite viewpoints on the Middle East conflict. Others are resigning themselves to lost or frayed friendships and alliances.

Sign up for the Upbeat newsletter Get your dose of good news with inspiring, uplifting and positive stories from across Long Island communities. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“At this time, both of the communities don’t know how to address or how to talk, how to bring this topic up because there is grief, there is hurt, there is anger, there is frustration," said Isma Chaudhry, a longtime leader of interfaith work at the Islamic Center of Long Island, one of the oldest mosques on Long Island. "And a narrative on both sides which is very different from the other’s narrative, which makes it even more complicated.

Interfaith work between Jews and Muslims 40 years in the making at one mosque in Nassau County has nearly broken down. It's the same story at another interfaith group in Suffolk County.

The violence in Israel and Gaza is shattering relationships between Muslims and Jews who have been friends for years or decades. Many are struggling to hold onto those ties, though they acknowledge they have opposite viewpoints on the Middle East conflict. Others are resigning themselves to lost or frayed friendships and alliances.

“At this time, both of the communities don’t know how to address or how to talk, how to bring this topic up because there is grief, there is hurt, there is anger, there is frustration," said Isma Chaudhry, a longtime leader of interfaith work at the Islamic Center of Long Island, one of the oldest mosques on Long Island. "And a narrative on both sides which is very different from the other’s narrative, which makes it even more complicated.