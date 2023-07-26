This is a test.  Please ignore.

Andrew Malkinson waves as he leave the the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Britain, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. A British man who served nearly 17 years for rape has had his conviction quashed by the country’s Court of Appeal after recently-obtained DNA evidence linked another potential suspect to the crime. Andrew Malkinson, 57, was found guilty of the brutal 2003 attack on a woman in Greater Manchester and jailed for life the following year, with a minimum term of seven years. Credit: AP/Jordan Pettitt