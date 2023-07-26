ServicesDesign

This is a test.  Please ignore.

Andrew Malkinson waves as he leave the the Royal Courts...

Andrew Malkinson waves as he leave the the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Britain, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. A British man who served nearly 17 years for rape has had his conviction quashed by the country’s Court of Appeal after recently-obtained DNA evidence linked another potential suspect to the crime. Andrew Malkinson, 57, was found guilty of the brutal 2003 attack on a woman in Greater Manchester and jailed for life the following year, with a minimum term of seven years. Credit: AP/Jordan Pettitt

This is a test.  Please ignore.

Filter Results

Sorry,no result matches your filter

tv-shorts
Here's what a turkey trot on Long Island looks like
0:41
What the fight over Grumman’s park cleanup is costing residents
03:17
Low-key Miami: Guide to a weekend getaway from LI
04:49
How this Elmont small business will be leveraging Small Business Saturday
01:04
Put a twist on your Thanksgiving menu
02:01
Massapequa father creates art on brown paper bags 
01:23
'Iconic' voice of LIRR dies at 80
0:27
Jets fire GM Joe Douglas after underperforming lofty expectations
01:00
MTA approves new congestion pricing plan
02:10
Watch the doughnuts being made at LI farms
01:31
Back to top

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

Black Friday$1 FOR
1 YEARUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME