A message from Newsday's owner and publisher

On Tuesday a delegation of news media leaders was  in our nation’s capital calling attention to the vital role journalism plays in our democracy, and some of the critical issues facing media organizations. The News Media Alliance, of which Newsday is a part, has produced a short video capturing some of the great journalism work happening across the country and highlighting some things we need to do to protect it. (Watch the video at newsday.com/newsmedia).

Here on Long Island, Newsday is proud to be one of America’s great news organizations, working tirelessly in your interest with our long-standing, deep-rooted commitment to dynamic local investigative journalism.

Strong local journalism often takes courage, always costs money and depends very much on the support of our community. Your subscription supports the powerful independent journalism that keeps your family informed, uncovers information key to your well-being … and keeps our elected officials on their toes. This is the heart of our mission. After all, we live here, too.

We thank you for being a loyal Newsday subscriber.

Sincerely,

signature

Patrick Dolan, Newsday President and Owner

Debby Krenek, Publisher

