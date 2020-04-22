Let's Eat — Open for Delivery
Grocers, food chains, restaurants, breweries and other purveyors are offering home delivery for Long Islanders sheltering in place. Some are delivering directly; others are using apps such as Grub Hub, Door Dash and Uber Eats. Here is a list of some delivery options in your community. To submit a listing, go to newsday.com/DeliverLI. Keep in mind that due to the ever-changing nature of the COVID-19 crisis, some businesses may suspend delivery without notice.
GROCERY
LIDL, lidl.com
Best Market, bestmarket.com
Salpino Italian Food Market, 3457 Merrick Rd., Wantagh, 516-221-1100; 38 Deer Shore Square, North Babylon, 631-242-5500, theoriginalsalpino
Stop & Shop, peapod.com
Fresh Direct, freshdirect.com
ShopRite, shoprite.com
Baldor Specialty Foods, baldor.com
The Chef's Warehouse, chefswarehouse.com
DiCarlo Foods, 1630 N. Ocean Ave., Holtsville, 631-758-6000, dicarlofood.com
Elegant Affairs Caterers, 110 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Cove, 516-676-8500, elegant-affairs-caterers.myshopify.com
Larkfield Pasta, 277 Larkfield Rd., East Northport, 631-757-2404, mascali-restaurant.com
Sansone Foods, 2147 Jericho Tpke., Garden City Park, 516-447-3525, sansonefoods.com
Casanova Meats, 422 Great East Neck Rd., West Babylon, 631-789-5130, casanovameats.com
Center Cuts, 382 Willis Ave., Roslyn Heights, 516-625-0809, centercutsroslyn.com
D’Artagnan, dartagnan.com
DeBragga, debragga.com
Island BBQ Boxes, islandbbqbox.wixsite.com/mysite
Karl Ehmer Patchogue, 48 S. Ocean Ave., Patchogue, 631-289-3448, karlehmerpatch.com
Main Street Meats, 210 Main St., Farmingdale, 516-249-8200, mainstreetmeats.com
Off the Block Kitchen & Meats, 501 Montauk Hwy., Sayville, 631-573-6655, offtheblockmeats.com
Braun Seafood, 30840 Main Rd., Cutchogue, 631-734-6700, braunseafood.com
Claws Seafood Market, 20 Montauk Hwy., West Sayville, 631-256-5900, clawsseafoodmarket.com
Fulton Fish Market, fultonfishmarket.com
Gra-Bar Fish, 100 Court St., Copiague, 516-876-0441, grabarfish.com
Agouri Foodservice, 245 Rte. 109, West Babylon, 631-482-1310, facebook.com/PerfectAgouri
Edible Arrangements, ediblearrangements.com
Goodale Farms, 50 Main Rd. Riverhead, 631-901-5975, goodalefarms.com
Krystal Fruits and Vegetables, 461 Railroad Ave., Westbury, 516-338-6868, krystalproduce.com
Melissa's (specialty produce), melissas.com
OurHarvest, ourharvest.com
The Sexy Salad, 160 Adams Ave., Hauppauge, 631-435-3678, thesexysalad.com
Panera Grocery, panerabread.com/en-us/panera-grocery.html
Handy Pantry, handypantrystores.com
A&S Fine Foods Merrick, 2162 Merrick Rd., 516-377-5555
Uncle Giuseppe's, instacart.com/giuseppes
Stew Leonards, shop.stewleonards.com
BJ's Wholesale Club, bjs.com
Costco, costco.com/all-costco-grocery
Foodtown, foodtown.com
Wild Alaskan Company, wildalaskancompany.com
New York Prime Beef, newyorkprimebeef.com
NATIONAL CHAINS
Applebee's, applebees.com
Burger King, bk.com
Carvel, carvel.com
McDonald's, mcdonalds.com
Outback Steakhouse, outback.com
Jersey Mike's Subs, jerseymikes.com
Tropical Smoothie Cafe, tropicalsmoothiecafe.com
Sonic Drive-In, sonicdrivein.com
Taco Bell, tacobell.com
Brownstones Coffee, brownstonescoffee.com
Hurricane Grill & Wings, hurricanewings.com
Panera Bread, locations.panerabread.com
Wendy's, locations.wendys.com
IHOP, ihop.com
Friendly's, friendlysrestaurants.com
Buffalo Wild Wings, buffalowildwings.com
Chili's, chilis.com
TGI Friday's, tgifridays.com
KFC, kfc.com
Chipotle, chipotle.com
Smashburger, smashburger.com
Five Guys, fiveguys.com
Papa John's, papajohns.com
Domino's, dominos.com
Pizza Hut, pizzahut.com
Olive Garden, olivegarden.com
Carrabba's Italian Grill, carrabbas.com
Benihana, benihana.com
A-C Amagansett to Cutchogue
AMAGANSETT
Astro's Pizza, 237 Main St, 631-267-8300, astrospizza.com
Hampton Chutney, 12 Amagansett Sq., 631-267-3131, hamptonchutney.com
AMITYVLLE
A Touch of Italy, 355 Broadway, 631-789-4066, atouchofitalymenu.com
Blue T PIzza, 183 Merrick Road, 631-691-7667, bluetpizza.com
Raimo's, 45 Merrick Rd., 516-608-3260, raimosofamityville.com
The Better Bagel, 45 Merrick Rd., 631-608-4831, thebetterbagelny.com
AQUEBOGUE
Lucharitos, 487 Main Rd., 631-779-3681, lucharitos.com
BABYLON
Babylon Burger Bar, 1 West Main St., 631-620-3362, babylonburgerbar.com
Culture Fine Food & Cocktails, 95 East Main St., 631-314-4777, cultureffc.com
Del Fuego, 117 Deer Park Ave., 631-620-3700, delfuegorestaurant.com
Francescos Of Babylon, 29 John St., 631-587-1340, francescosonline.com
Kotobuki, 86 Deer Park Ave., 631-360-3969, kotobukirestaurants.com
Post Office Café,130 W. Main St., 631-669-9224, lessings.com
Salpino of North Babylon, 38 Deer Shore Square, 631-242-5500, theoriginalsalpino.com
Sal’s Pizzeria, 128 N. Carll Ave., 631-661-3222, salsfamouspizza.com
The Delica Sea, 504 South Fire Island Ave., 631-314-4481, thedelicaseababylon.com
BAY SHORE
Bagel Boss East, 555 Montauk Hwy., 631-665-9820, bagelboss.com
Bella Vie, 240 W. Main St., 631-500-9045, thebellavie.com
Buseto Pizzeria and Restaurant, 1851 Sunrise Hwy., 631-665-4939, busetopizza.com
Changing Times American Sports Bar & Grille, 29 East Main St., 631-647-7871, changingtimespubs.com
Destination Unknown Beer Co., 1 S. Chicago Ave., 516-343-7898, destinationunknownbeercompany.com
Joe's Pizza and Pasta, 73 Howells Rd., 631-665-2524, joespizzaofbayshore.com
Local Burger Co., 62 E Main St., 631-647-8300, localburgerco.com
Napper Tandy's, 60 E. Main St., 631-665-0040, nappertandysbayshore.com
TJ Finleys Public House, 42 E. Main St., 631-647-4856, tjfinleys.com
The Penny Pub, 79 W. Main St., 631-969-4061, thepennypub.com
The Pie at Salvatore’s, 120 E. Main St., 631-206-1060, salvatorescoalfiredpizza.com
BAYPORT
Avocados, 955 Montauk Hwy., 631-419-6333, avocadosbayport.com
Furci’s Pizza, 271 Snedecor Ave., 631-472-5600, furcispizza.com
La Mia's Pizzeria, 881 Montauk Hwy., 631-868-7474, lamiaspizzeria.com
MoMo's Too Sports Bar & Grill, 667 Montauk Hwy., 631-482-1399, momossportsbarandgrill.com
Satelite Pizza, 799 Montauk Hwy., 631-472-3800, satelitepizza.com
BELLPORT
Avino's Italian Table, 108 S Country Rd., 631-803-6416, avinositaliantable.com
Cafe Castello, 141 S Country Rd., 631-803-8370, bellport.com/cafecastello
Papa Nick's Pizza, 117C South Country Road, 631-286-6400, papanickspizzeria.com
BOHEMIA
Buona Fortuna Pizza, 876 Church St. F, 631-567-9600, buonafortunapizza.com
Cooky's Deli & Catering, 1450 Church St., 631-244-2800, cookysdeli.net
Joe's Sirloin Burger Grill, 1400 Lakeland Ave., 631-319-6226, joessirloinburgergrill.com
Sal's Deli & Pizza, 125 Wilbur Pl., 631-319-1707, salsdelipizzamenu.com
BRENTWOOD
Flores Restaurant, 134 Clarke St., 631-436-4433
Pita & Pizza, 61 Wicks Road, 631-524-5677, pitaandpizzabrentwood.com
Vinardo's Pizzeria, 287 Second Avenue, 631-273-9251, vinardosofbrentwood.com
BRIDGEHAMPTON
American Pie, 2044 Montauk Hwy., 631-613-6177, hamptonsamericanpie.com
CALVERTON
Got A Guy Eatery, 4490 Middle Country Rd., 631-468-2489, gotaguyeatery.com
Natural Earth Organic Farms, 2806 River Rd., naturalearthorganicfarms.com
CENTER MORICHES
Brothers Four Pizza, 310 Main St, 631-878-1547, brothersfourpizza.com
Michelangelo of Center Moriches, 794 Main Street, 631-878-4755, michelangelocentermoriches.com
CENTEREACH
El Rio Restaurant, 2133 Middle Country Rd, 631-468-8901, elriony.com
La Grova Ristorante, 2799 Middle Country Rd., 631-981-4940, lagrova.com
Michael Anthony's Pizzeria & Restaurant, 2425 Middle Country Rd., 631-285-7722, michaelanthonygf.com
Villa Grazia Pizzeria, 1665 Middle Country Rd., 631-732-3372, villagraziapizzeria.com
CENTERPORT
Jimmy's Pizza, 102 Washington Dr, 631-673-1996, jimmyspizzacenterport.com
Timothy's Pizzeria, 10 Little Neck Rd # B, 631-261-4020
CENTRAL ISLIP
Out of the Park Burgers, 101 S. Research Pl., 631-582-1122, toasttab.com
Tango, 9 W. Suffolk Ave., 631-234-6623, tangorest.com
COLD SPRING HARBOR
Sandbar, 55 Main St., 631-498-6188, sandbarcoldspringharbor.com
COMMACK
Athenian Greek Taverna, 2188 Jericho Tpke., 631-499-7660, atheniangreektaverna.com
Emilio’s, 2201 Jericho Tpke., 631-462-6267, emilioscommack.com
Jackson's Restaurant, 6005 Jericho Tpke., 631-462-0822, jacksonscommack.com
La Scala, 34 Vanderbilt Motor Parkway, 631-499-6049, lascalacommack.com
Maninno's, 2159 Jericho Tpke., 631-462-0909, manninosrestaurant.com
Mema's Little Italian Kitchen, 1147 Jericho Tpke., memaspizzeria.com
Paradise Pizza of Commack, 211 Commack Rd., 631-493-3212, paradisepizzaofcommack.com
Prime Burger Bar, 6092 Jericho Tpke., 631-486-9414, primeburgerbarcommack.com
COPIAGUE
Albert's Pizza Shop, 1642 Great Neck Rd., 631-842-6039, albertspizzacopiague.com
Delicias Latinas Bakery & Restaurant, 1700 Great Neck Rd, 631-328-5122, deliciaslatinasny.com
Mama's Pizzeria, 922 Montauk Hwy., 631-842-9889, biggermamas.com
Reyes Deli, 80 Montauk Hwy., 631-608-9081
CORAM
Bella Roma Ristorante Pizza, 264 Middle Country Rd., 631-732-3000, bellaromapizzacoram.com
La Bistro, 512 Middle Country Rd., 631-696-4467, labistropizzeria.com
Matt's Pizza, 25 Gibbs Rd # 9, 631-473-8423, mattspizzacoram.com
Ralphie's Original Chicken & Gyro, 2229 Rte. 112, 631-496-9400
The Burger Shack, 3672 NY-112, 631-320-0303, burgershacktogo.com
CUTCHOGUE
Roma Pizzeria, 31455 Main Rd, 631-298-0230, romapizzeriarestaurant.com
D-I Deer Park to Islip Terrace
DEER PARK
Brunello Italian Kitchen, 1945 Deer Park Ave, 631-940-3620, brunelloitliankitchen.com
Cafe Dolce Vita, 1966 Deer Park Ave, 631-254-2233, cafedolcevita.com
Chop Stick, 1986 Deer Park Ave, 631-586-8989
Golden Star Chinese Restaurant, 2146 Deer Park Ave, 631-667-3738, goldenstardeerpark.com
GreeKrave, 9 Bay Shore Rd, 631-522-1133, greekrave.com
Right Coast Taqueria, 516 Commack Rd., 631-940-8300, rightcoasttaqueria.com
DIX HILLS
Spuntino, 687 Old Country Rd, 631-547-9300, spuntinoonline.com
EAST HAMPTON
East Hampton Grill, 99 N Main St, 631-329-6666, easthamptongrill.com
Smokin' Wolf BBQ & More, 199 Pantigo Rd., 631-604-6470, smokinwolfbbq.com
The Springs Tavern, 15 Fort Pond Blvd, 631-527-7800, thespringstavern.com
EAST ISLIP
Bellina's Pizza, 22 E. Main St., 631-277-6141, bellinaspizza.com
Gio's Pizza, 213 Carleton Ave., 631-581-0886, giospizzaei.com
Hometown Cafe, 104 E. Main St., 631-224-2766, hometowncafeei.com
Jackson Hall, 335 E. Main St., 631-277-7100, jacksonhallbarandgrille.com
Route 27 Pizza, 3279 Sunrise Hwy., 631-277-4992, route27pizza.com
Vinnie's Mulberry Street, 42 W Main St, 631-277-9500, vinniesmulberrystreet.com
Yong Wang Kitchen, 31 W Main St, 631-581-6417, yongwangkitchen.com
EAST MORICHES
Andersen's East Deli & Catering, 459 NY-27A, 631-909-1925, andersenscatering.com
Moriches Bay Deli Inc, 490 E Main St, 631-878-0254
Pit Stop Pantry, 223 Montauk Hwy, 631-400-9238
EAST NORTHPORT
Aki, 2074 Jericho Tpke., 631-486-8910, akisushili.com
Bagel Boss, 1941 Jericho Tpke., 631-462-3922, bagelbosseastnorthport.com
Brunello's Pizza, 398 Larkfield Rd., 631-504-4298, brunellospizza.com
Crossroads Cafe, 24 Laurel Rd., 631-754-2000, thecrossroadscafe.com
Del Fuego, 17 Hewitt Sq., 631-651-9393, delfuegorestaurant.com
Fireside, 4097 East Jericho Tpke., East Northport, 631-462-0900
La Villini Italian Restaurant, 288 Larkfield Rd., 631-261-6344, lavillini.com
Mascali Italian Cuisine & Restaurant, 277 Larkfield Rd., 631-757-2404, mascali-restaurant.com
Sawadee Thai Fusion, 291 Clay Pitts Rd., 631-368-2450, sawadeeli.com
Wild Ginger, 3018 Jericho Tpke., 631-858-1888, wildgingerhuntington.com
EASTPORT
Lin's Kitchen, 599 Montauk Hwy, 631-325-8989, linskitchen.com
Original Michaelangelo Pizzeria Restaurant, 11 Eastport Manor Rd., 631-325-1314
EAST QUOGUE
Cucina Family Style Ristorante, 674 Montauk Hwy, 631-996-4550, cucinaeastquogue.com
East Quogue Pizza & Deli, 424 Montauk Hwy, 631-653-6222, eastquoguepizzadeli.com
Hamptons Farms, 412 Montauk Hwy, 631-856-4080, hamptons-farms.business.site
New Moon Cafe, 524 Montauk Hwy #3940, 631-653-4042, newmooncafeeq.com
Tony's Asian Fusion, 337 Montauk Hwy, 631-728-8850, tonysasianfusion.com
FARMINGVILLE
FaxChix, 868 Horseblock Rd., 631-736-4600, faxchixrestaurant.com
La Roma Pizza Corp, 401 Horseblock Road, 631-736-2600, la-roma-pizza-pizza-restaurant.business.site
Pauly’s Pizza & Pasta, 1100 Portion Rd., 631-736-8130, paulyspizzaandpasta.com
Sam's Sushi Bistro, 654 Horseblock Road, 631-880-3333, samsushibistro.com
Tofu Chinese & Japanese Restaurant, 1260 Waverly Ave, 631-698-6550, tofufarmingville.com
FIRE ISLAND
Seaview Market, 20 Duneway Ave., 631-583-8482
Town Pizza, Bay Walk, 631-583-7774
FORT SALONGA
Fattusco's Pizzeria, 1019 Fort Salonga Rd., 631-651-9777, fattuscospizzeria.com
GREENLAWN
Broadway Pizza & Catering, 60 Broadway, 631-261-0828, broadwaycatering.com
Old Fields Restaurant, 81 Broadway, 631-754-9868, of1956.com
GREENPORT
Green Hill Kitchen & Que, 48 Front St., 631-477-4900, greenhillny.com
Lucharitos, 119 Main St., 631-477-6666, lucharitos.com
Olive Branch Restaurant & Café, 120 Front St., 631-333-2444, olivebranchgreenport.com
HAMPTON BAYS
Centro Trattoria & Bar, 336 W Montauk Hwy. #3525, 631-594-5744, centrohamptons.com
Francesca's, 9 Ponquogue Ave., 631-728-8979, francescaspizzahb.com
Kong Chen Chinese Take Out, 10 W. Montauk Hwy., 631-728-7733
RUMBA Inspired Island Cuisine & Rum Bar, 43 Canoe Place Rd., 631-594-3544, rumbahamptonbays.com
The Inn Spot on the Bay, 32 Lighthouse Rd., 631-728-1200, theinnspot.com
HAUPPAUGE
Kotobuki, 377 Nesconset Hwy., 631-360-3969, kotobukirestaurants.com
Gerardi's Bar and Grill, 160 Adams Ave, 631-813-2023, gerardisgrill.com
Mama's Brick Oven Pizzeria, 586 Veterans Memorial Hwy., 631-360-4343, mammasbrickoven.com
Parkway Rotisserie & Pizza, 658 Motor Pkwy. #2, 631-234-2929, parkwayfamousgrilledchicken.com
Pita Pit, 812 Wheeler Rd., 631-780-6655, pitapitusa.com
HOLBROOK
Carlo's Pizza Oven Restaurant, 480-23 Patchogue-Holbrook Rd., 631-589-7777, carlospizzaoven.com
Holbrook Diner, 980 Main St, 631-471-7744, holbrookdinerny.com
Mamma Lombardi’s, 400 Furrows Rd., 631-737-0774, mammalombardis.com
HOLTSVILLE
On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, 45 Middle Ave., 631-317-2657, ontheborder.com
Sports Deli, 1029 Waverly Ave., 631-289-8878, holtsvillesportsdeli.com
Yan Yu Kitchen, 1018-18 Waverly Ave., 631-289-3026, yanyuholtsville.com
HUNTINGTON
Buttercooky Bakery, 495 New York Ave., 631-424-4034, buttercookybakery.com
Cafe Revue, 313 New York Ave., 631-423-4455, raquetteriverbaking.com
Chip’n Dipped, 342 New York Ave., 888-545-2447, chipndipped.com
Cinque Terre Ristorante, 872 East Jericho Tpke., 631-923-1255, cinqueterreli.com
El Sueño Mexican Grill, 1711 New York Ave., 631-923-3724, elsuenomexicangrill.com
Guissepe's Pizza, 1727 New York Ave., 631-351-6080, giuseppespizzaandpastany.com
Kurabarn, 479 New York Ave., 631.673.0060, kurabarn.com
Leilu, 10 New St., 631-944-3111, leiluhuntington.com
MB Ramen, 335 New York Ave., 631-923-3176, mbramenshop.com
Neraki, 273 Main St., 631-385-3474
Old Fields Barbecue,15 New St., 631-923-1515, of1956.com
Porto Fino Restaurant, 395 New York Ave., 631-673-1200, portofinohuntington.com
Sal D's, 208 Wall St., 631-549-0643, saldsrestaurant.com
Southdown Pizza, 211 Wall St., 631-421-2323, southdownpizza.com
Umberto's Pizzeria of Huntington, 737 West Jericho Tpke., 631-423-2999, umbertoshuntington.com
United Cheesesteaks, 295 Main St., 631-923-3650, unitedcheesesteaks.com
ISLANDIA
La Slice Pizzeria, 1826 Veterans Memorial Hwy., 631-778-6677, lasliceislandia.com
Mugi Sushi Hibachi And Bar, 1708 Veterans Memorial Hwy., 631-348-9470, mugisushihibachibar.com
The Garage, 170 Bridge Rd., 631-582-4141, thegarageeatery.com
ISLIP
Americano Pie Bar, 517 Main St., 631-581-8700, americanopiebar.com
Dang BBQ, 174 Islip Ave., 631-581-3264, dangbbq.com
J&R’s Islip, 116 Main St., 631-277-5677, jandrsislip.com
Tellers, 605 Main St., 631-277-7070, tellerschophouse.com
ISLIP TERRACE
Francesco Pizza Pasta, 64 Carleton Av.e C, 631-617-5701, francescopizzapasta.com
Happy Dragon, 89 Carleton Ave., 631-277-1122
KC's Pizza N' Wings, 871 Connetquot Ave., 631-650-0928, kcspizzanwings.com
Mary's Pizza and Pasta, 876 Connetquot Ave., 631-277-1590, maryspizzaandpasta.com
Route 27 Pizza, 3279 Sunrise Hwy., 631-277-4992, route27pizza.com
J-M Jamesport to Mount Sinai
JAMESPORT
Cliff's Elbow Room, 1549 Main Rd., 631-722-3292
Grana, 1556 Main Rd, 631-779-2844, granajamesport.com
KINGS PARK
Ciro's, 74 Main St., 631-269-2600, cirosrestaurants.com
Maine Street Pizza, 89 Main St., 631-269-0712, mainstreetpizzany.net
Relish, 551 Hauppauge Rd., 631-652-0150, relishfoodlongisland.com
LAKE GROVE
Bahama Breeze, 612 Smith Haven Mall, 631-366-6212, bahamabreeze.com
Bobby's Burger Palace, 355 Burr Ln., 631-382-9590, bobbysburgerpalace.com
Uncle Joe's Restaurant & Pizzeria, 2854 Middle Country Rd., 631-981-0690, unclejoesrestaurant.net
LAKE RONKONKOMA
Andiamo's Pizzeria, 719 Hawkins Ave., 631-981-6909, andiamosmenu.com
Island Empanada, 601 Portion Rd. #13, 631-617-6427, islandempanada.com
Mesoyios, 472 Hawkins Ave., 631-648-7511, mesoyios.com
Paisano's Pizza & Catering, 708 Portion Rd., 631-676-4588, paisanospizzaandcatering.com
Rolling Smoke Grill,189B Portion Rd., 631-676-5680, rollingsmokegrill.com
Sachem Delicatessen and Restaurant, 134 Ronkonkoma Ave., 631-676-4286, sachemdeli.com
LINDENHURST
35th St. Family Deli, 302 35th St., 631- 991-7366, 35thstreetfamilydeli.com
Bakuto, 121 N. Wellwood Ave., 631-225-1760, bakutobar.com
Lindencrest Diner, 330 W. Montauk Hwy., 631-226-1010, lindencrestdiner.com
Lindenhurst Diner, 195 E. Montauk Hwy., 631-991-8600, lindenhurstdiner.com
Restoration Kitchen & Cocktails, 49 E.Hoffman Ave., 631-592-1905, restorationli.com
Riptide's, 168 East Montauk Hwy., 631-505-3200, riptidescocktailsgrill.com
Villa Pizza, 255 S. Wellwood Ave., 631-225-2020, villaoflindy.com
MANORVILLE
JC's Bar & Grill, 2 Country Club Dr., 631-909-3525, jcsrestaurant.net
Pennachio's, 460 County Rd. 111, 631-281-0003, pennachiosofmanorville.com
MASTIC BEACH
EmapanadaVille, 374 Neighborhood Rd., 631-399-3526, empanadaville.net
New Rooster Kitchen, 389 Neighborhood Rd., 631-395-8838, newroostermastic.com
Pizza Time, 273 Neighborhood Rd., 631- 395-0479, pizzatimeny.com
Wayback Burgers, 490 Mastic Rd., 631-388-7301, waybackburgers.com
MASTIC
Mama Lisa, 1226 Montauk Hwy., 631-395-4600, mamalisarestaurant.com
MATTITUCK
Mattitaco, 10560 Main Rd., 631-298-7826, mattitaco.com
NoFo Doughnut Company, 13175 Main Rd., 631-298-7941, nofodoco.com
The Village Cheese Shop, 105 Love Lane, 631-298-8556, thevillagecheeseshop.com
MEDFORD
Catus Cafe, 2799 NY-112, 631-569-5307, cactuscafetexmex.com
Island Empanada, 2040 Route 112, 631-307-9696, islandempanada.com
La Margherita (delivery to businesses only), 1231 Station Rd., 631-924-0048, lamargheritapizza.com
Medford Pastaria, 3209 Horseblock Rd., 631-758-5252, medfordpastaria.com
MELVILLE
Cirella's, 14 Broadhollow Rd., 631-385-7380, cirellasrestaurant.com
La Piazza Melville, 512 Walt Whitman Rd., 631-425-0500, lapiazzaonline.com/melville
One10, 569 Broadhollow Rd., 631-694-3333, one10restaurant.com
Roast Sandwich House, 827 Walt Whitman Rd., 631-629-4869, roastsandwichhouse.com
Victor's Pizza & Pasta House, 712 Walt Whitman Rd., 631-351-1270, victorspizzaandpasta.com
MIDDLE ISLAND
Capio's Pizzeria,1259 Middle Country Rd., 631-345-5454, capiospizza.com
Middle Island Pizza, 586 Middle Country Rd., 631-924-0091, middleislandpizzeria.com
MILLER PLACE
Dos MexiCuban Cantina, 691 NY-25A, 631-849-6349, dosmexicubancantina.com
Miguel's Mexican Grill, 792 NY-25A, 631-849-6484, miguelsmexicangrillli.com
Orto, 90 N. Country Rd., 631-473-0014, restaurantorto.com
Rubino's Pizza, 56 Echo Ave., 631-509-0649, rubinospizzarestaurant.com
Vincenzo's Pizzeria & Restaurant, 2418-343, NY-25A, 631-509-5885, vincenzospizzalongisland.com
MONTAUK
Pizza Village, 700 Montauk Hwy., 631-668-2232, pizzavillagemontauk.com
Primavera Pizza, 54 S. Erie Ave. B, 631-668-1601, orderprimaverapizza.com
MORICHES
Bernie's Family Pizzeria, 225 Montauk Hwy., 631-878-9571, berniesfamilypizzeria.com
Watami, 714 Montauk Hwy., 631-909-8975, watamimoriches.com
MOUNT SINAI
Amici, 304 Route 25A, 631-473-2400, amicirestaurant.org
Cafe Spiga, 176 N Country Rd., 631-331-5554, cafespigapizza.com
Renzo's, 37 NY-25A, 631-473-8234, renzospizzany.com
Rocco's, 5507 Route 347, 631-928-5892, roccospizzeriaristorante.com
N-R Nesconset to Ronkonkoma
NESCONSET
Akropolis, 127 Smithtown Blvd. #16, 631-979-0924, akropolisrestaurant.com
Gino's, 248 Smithtown Blvd., 631-724-0726, ginosofnesconset.com
II Trio, 292 Smithtown Blvd., 631-676-3283, iltriorestaurant.com
Senor Taco, 295 Smithtown Blvd., 631-676-4011, senortacony.com
Sundried Tomato Cafe & Pizzeria,127 Smithtown Blvd., 631-366-6310, sundriedtomatocafemenu.com
NORTH BABYLON
Hell's Kitchen, 1290 Deer Park Ave., 631-522-1666, hellskitchenbabylon.com
Mama's Brick Oven Pizzeria, 30 Deer Shore Square, 631-254-9700, mammasbrickoven.com
Mangia Pizza & Restaurant, 785 Deer Park Ave., C, 631-661-6188, mangiapizzanorthbabylon.com
Nonna Bella's, 765 Deer Park Ave., 631-669-1250, nonnabellas.com
Pizzaiola, 1162 Deer Park Ave., 631-242-6111, pizzaiolanb.com
NORTHPORT
Harbor Head Brewing Co. 81 Fort Salonga Rd., 631-815-5588, harborheadbrew.com
Nina's Pizzeria, 487 Main St., 631-261-6822, orderninaspizza.com
Robke's Country Inn, 427 Fort Salonga Rd., 631-754-9663, robkescountryinn.com
Rockin' Fish, 155 Main St., 631-651-5200, rockinfish.net
Seven Quarts Tavern, 688 Fort Salonga Rd, 631-757-2000, sevenquartstavern.com
Sweet Mama's, 9 Alsace Pl., 631-261-6262, sweetmamasli.com
The Ritz Cafe, 42 Woodbine Ave., 631-754-6348, ritzcafenorthport.com
Wine Cellar On Main, 70 Main St., 631-651-5555, thewinecellaronmain.com
Vespa, 843 Fort Salonga Rd., 631-651-9889, vespaitalianchophouse.com
OAKDALE
Idle Hour Deli, 1500 Montauk Hwy., 631-589-0190, idlehourdeli.com
La Supreme Pizza, 887 Montauk Hwy., 631-589-5505, lasupremepizza.com
Mama's, 1352 Montauk Hwy., 631-567-0909, mamas-restaurant.com
Mannino's, 1575 New York 27A, 631-218-0909, manninosrestaurant.com
Wild Side Bistro, 1551 Montauk Hwy., 631-791-1800, wildsidebistro.com
PATCHOGUE
360 Taiko Sushi, 47 S. Ocean Ave., 631-207-6888, 360taiko.com
Buttermilks Kitchen, 76 W Main St., 631-654-6455, buttermilkskitchen.com
Bobbique, 70 W Main St., 631-447-7744, bobbique.com
Carlo's Pizza Oven, 480-23 Patchogue Holbrook Rd., 631-589-7777, carlospizzaoven.com
Del Fuego 25 W. Main St., 631-569-5400, delfuegorestaurant.com
Donatina Pizza Café, 18 West Ave., 631-730-7002, donatinapizza.com
Gino's Pizza, 22 W. Main St., 631-289-2028, ginospizza22.com
Indigo, 32 W Main St., 631-730-7555, indigopatchogue.com
Local Burger Co., 76 W Main St., 631-730-7373, localburgerco.com
Lulu's Lobster & WIng Shack, 388 Medford Ave., 631-207-9464, lulusgrille.com
PECONIC
Sang Lee Farms, 25180 County Rd. 48, 631-734-7001, sangleefarms.com
PORT JEFFERSON
Gourmet Burger Bistro, 5 Mill Creek Rd., 631-403-4033, gourmetburgerbistro.com
Pasta Pasta, 234 E Main St., 631-331-5335, pastapastaportjeff.com
PJ Lobster House, 1 N Country Rd., 631-473-1143, pjlobsterhouse.com
Port Jeff Bistro, 201 Main St., 631-828-2550, portbistroandpub.net
Slurp Ramen, 109 West Broadway, 631-509-1166, slurpusa.com
The Pie, 216 Main St., 631-331-4646, thepieofportjeff.com
PORT JEFFERSON STATION
Carnival, 4900 Nesconset Hwy., 631-473-9772, carnivalrestaurant.net
PJ Sushi Teriyaki, 4950 Nesconset Hwy., 631-509-6088, pjsushi.com
Picante Tex Mex, 5316 Nesconset Hwy., picanteli.com
Zorba the Greek, 572 Jefferson Plaza, 631-473-9220, zorbathegreekpjs.com
RIDGE
Alfredo's Pizza, 1679 Middle Country Rd., 631-924-7713, alfredospizzali.com
Go Burger, 1699 Middle Country Rd., 631-252-0008, goburgerinc.com
PizzAmore, 145 Middle Country Rd., 631-886-3000, pizzamoreli.com
RIVERHEAD
Buoy One Seaford, 1175 W Main St., buoyone.com
Cucina 25, 2 W Main St. #2802, 631-381-0388, cucina25.com
Garden of Eve Organic Farm and Market, 4558 Sound Ave., 631-722-8777, gardenofevefarm.com
Golden Earthworm Organic Farm, 652 Peconic Bay Rd., 631-722-3302, goldenearthworm.com
Jerry and The Mermaid, 469 E Main St., 631-727-8489, jerryandthemermaid.com
Long Ireland Beer Co., 87 Pulaski St., 631-403-4303, longirelandbeer.com
Maple Tree BBQ Smokehouse, 820 W. Main St., 631-727-2819, mapletreebbq.com
Sunny’s Riverhead Diner & Grill, 87 East Main St., 631-381-0381
The Roadhouse, 1111 W Main St., 631-208-9888, roadhousepizza.com
Tweeds, 17 E Main St., 631-237-8120, tweedsrestaurantriverhead.com
ROCKY POINT
Brugmans Deli, 287 NY-25A, 631-744-9196, brugmansdeli.com
Maui Chop House, 49 NY-25A, 631-849-1620, mauichophouse.com
Rocky Point Pizza, 279 NY-25A, 631-228-4102, rockypoint-pizza.com
RONKONKOMA
Boxcar Burgers, 90 Railroad Ave., 631-615-2717, boxcarburgersli.com
Gino’s Pizzeria, 214 Portion Rd., 631-588-9874, ginospizzeria.com
Peter’s Kitchen, 966 Portion Rd., 631-648-9080, peterskitchen.com
Rolling Smoke Grill, 189 Portion Rd., 631-676-5680, rollingsmokegrill.com
Smokey Bones, 5012 Express Dr. S., 631-580-2675, smokeybones.com
S-Y Sag Harbor to Yaphank
SAG HARBOR
DOPO La Spiaggia, 6 Bay St., 631-725-7009, dopolaspiaggia.com
Ed's Lobster Bar, 1742 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Tpke., 631-725-1131, lobsterbarnyc.com
Grindstone Coffee & Donuts, 7 Main St., 631-808-3370, grindstonedonuts.com
LT Burger, 62 Main St., 631-899-4646, ltburger.com
Lulu Kitchen & Bar, 126 Main St., 631-725-0900, lulusagharbor.com
Tutto il Giorno,16 Main St., 631-919-5353, tuttoilgiorno.com
SAINT JAMES
Del Fuego, 430 N. Country Rd., 631-963-6900, delfuegorestaurant.com
Husk & Vine Kitchen & Cocktails, 655 Middle Country Rd., 631-250-9616, huskandvineny.com
Soul Brew, 556 N. Country Rd., 631-250-9238, soulbrew.coffee
Spuntino St. James, 420 N. Country Rd., 631-686-6700, spuntinostjames.com
Villa Sorrento, 823 Middle Country Rd., 631-265-9865, villasorrento.com
SAYVILLE
Off The Block Kitchen & Meats, 501 Montauk Hwy., 631-573-6655, offtheblockmeats.com
Texas Taco, 21 N Main St., 631-750-6056, texas-taco.com
Sal’s Pizzeria, 183 Montauk Hwy., 631-567-1269, salspizzeria.net
Sayville Pizza, 60 Main St., 631-589-3760, sayvilletownpizza.com
Sayville Sandwich, 291 W Main St #2543, 631-750-9298
SELDEN
Blue Tortilla Fresh Mexican Grille, 1070 Middle Country Rd., 631-451-0100, bluetortillagrille.com
Café Amici, 353 Independence Plz., 631-698-0818, caffeamiciselden.com
Capellini Trattoria, 229 Middle Country Rd., 631-320-3387, capellinipizza.com
Pudgies Famous Chicken, 662 Middle Country Rd., 631-732-1080, seldenpudgies.com
Salvino's Pizzeria & Restaurant, 638 Middle Country Rd., 631-739-3845, salvinospizzeriarestaurant.com
SETAUKET
Bliss, 766 NY-25A, 631-941-0430, blissli.com
Eastern Pavillion, 750 NY-25A, 631-751-1888, easternpavilliontogo.com
Old Fields Barbecue, 130 Old Town Rd., Setauket, 631-923-1515, of1956.com
Setauket Pastaria, 4082 Nesconset Hwy., 631- 476-8600, setauketpastaria.com
Via Pizza, 205 NY-25A, 631-689-9540
SHELTER ISLAND
18 Bay, 23 N. Ferry Rd., 631-749-0053, 18bayrestaurant.com
Vine Street Cafe, 41 S. Ferry Rd., 631-749-3210, vinestreetcafe.com
SHIRLEY
Carlo's Pizzeria & Ristorante, 451 Glen Dr., 631-924-8760, carlospizzaofshirley.com
Joe's Pizzeria & Restaurant, 433 William Floyd Pkwy., 631-281-7277
Vincent's Pizza, 44 Surrey Cir., 631-318-0012, vincentspizzany.com
SHOREHAM
Pellegrino's Pizza, 99 NY-25A #4, 631-744-3344, pellegrinospizza.com
SMITHTOWN
Buona Sera, 88 E Main St., 631-265-0625, buonaserasmithtown.com
Garden Grill, 64 N Country Rd., 631-265-8771, thegardengrill.com
H2O Seafood and Sushi, 215 W Main St., 631-361-6464, h2oseafoodsushi.com
Margaritas Café, 581-583 Smithtown Bypass, 631-257-5999, margaritascafe.com
Sal’s Ristorante, 1012 W Jericho Tpke., 631-543-6000, salsofsmithtown.com
Salsa Salsa, 320 Maple Ave., 631-360-8080, salsasalsa.net
SOUND BEACH
Cara Mia Restaurant & Pizzeria, 257 Echo Ave., 631-849-4809, caramiarestaurantandpizzeria.com
La Famiglia Pizzeria of Sound Beach, 155 Sound Beach Blvd., 631-849-6622, lafamigliapizzeriamenu.com
What's for Dinnah?, 291 Echo Ave., 631-849-6711, whatsfordinnah.com
SOUTHAMPTON
75 Main, 75 Main St., 631-283-7575, 75main.com
Melrose East Restaurant and PIzza, 801 County Rd. #2, 631-283-6770, melroseeastpizzeria.com
Tutto II Giorno South, 56 NY-27A, 631-377-3611, tuttoilgiorno.com
Paul's Italian American Restaurant, 21 Hill St., 631-283-1861, paulsitalianrestaurant.com
P&G Pizza and Deli, 20 County Rd. 39, 631-377-3909, pgpizzadeli.com
Saaz, 1746 County Rd. 39, 631-259-2222, saazsouthampton.com
SOUTHOLD
East Garden, 46455 County Rd. 48, 631-765-9588, eastgardenny.com
Pagano's Pizzeria Southold, 46455 County Rd. 48, 631-765-3400, paganosli.com
SPEONK
Brewology295, 295 Montauk Hwy., 631-801-6221, brewology295.com
Pearl, 295 Montauk Hwy., 631-325-2788, pearlspeonk.com
STONY BROOK
Crazy Beans, 97 Main St., 631-675-6964, crazybeansrestaurant.com
Fratelli’s, 77 Main St., 631-751-4445, fratellisitalianeatery.com
Mosaic, 418 N Country Rd., 631-584-2058, eatmosaic.com
O Sole Mio, 2194 Nesconset Hwy., 631-751-1600, osolemiostonybrook.com
Sweet Mamas, 121 Main St., 631-675-9263, sweetmamasli.com
WADING RIVER
Brezza Pizza Kitchen, 5768 NY-25A, Suite K, 631-886-1536, eastwindlongisland.com
La Bistro Pizzeria, 6263 Rte. 25A, 631-886-2326, labistropizzeria.com
Pazzo, 6278 Route 25A, 631-929-3939, pazzorestaurantwadingriver.com
WATER MILL
Bistro Ete, 760 Montauk Hwy., 631-500-9095 or text 631-466-5770, bistroete.com
Green Thumb, 629 Montauk Hwy., 631-726-1900, greenthumborganicfarm.com
WEST BABYLON
Café Gio, 761 Sunrise Hwy., 631-587-2251, cafegio.net
Chelsea's Pizza, 742 Belmont Ave, 631-491-7169
Island Grill, 926 Little E Neck Rd, 631-321-0194
Jessen Deli, 364 Little E. Neck Rd., #7704, 631-669-0408, jessensdeli.com
Mushroom Chinese & Japanese Restaurant, 779 Montauk Hwy, 631-587-1112, mushaoomrestaurant.com
Shuga Pie Shop, 480 Rutgers Rd., 631-669-1069, shugapie.com
Terrace Diner, 585 Sunrise Hwy.,631-587-8480, terracedinerwb.com
WESTHAMPTON BEACH
Shock Ice Cream, 99A Main St., 631-553-0155, facebook.com/shockicecream
Tonino's Pizza, 88 Old Riverhead Rd., 631-288-5211, toninospizzali.com
Tony's Fusion West, 23 Sunset Ave., 631-288-8880, tonysfusionwest.com
WEST ISLIP
Anthony's Pizza and Pasta, 791 Udall Rd., 631-321-4100, anthonyspizzapastawestislip.com
Farrells, 263 Higbie Ln., 631-482-1951, farrellsofbrooklyn.com
Hometown Heros, 240 Higbie Ln., 631-482-1714, hometownheroesny.com
Our Little Italy, 636 Union Blvd. #3113, 631-661-6246, ourlittleitalypizzapasta.com
Primi, 999 Montauk Hwy. 631-526-9779, primiitalian.com
WHEATLEY HEIGHTS
Bonilla's Pizza, 4 Colonial Springs Rd., 631-643-5175
Little Joe's Pizzeria, 24 Colonial Springs Rd, 631-643-6012, littlejoespizzany.com
WYANDANCH
Dah Wah Chinese Kitchen, 1335 Straight Path, 631-643-7444
No.1 Kitchen, 1393 Straight Path #4339, 631-491-7292
YAPHANK
Yaphank Community Pizza, E Main St. & Yaphank Ave., 631-924-0269
