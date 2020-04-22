Grocers, food chains, restaurants, breweries and other purveyors are offering home delivery for Long Islanders sheltering in place. Some are delivering directly; others are using apps such as Grub Hub, Door Dash and Uber Eats. Here is a list of some delivery options in your community. To submit a listing, go to newsday.com/DeliverLI. Keep in mind that due to the ever-changing nature of the COVID-19 crisis, some businesses may suspend delivery without notice.

GROCERY LIDL, lidl.com Best Market, bestmarket.com Salpino Italian Food Market, 3457 Merrick Rd., Wantagh, 516-221-1100; 38 Deer Shore Square, North Babylon, 631-242-5500, theoriginalsalpino Stop & Shop, peapod.com Fresh Direct, freshdirect.com ShopRite, shoprite.com Baldor Specialty Foods, baldor.com The Chef's Warehouse, chefswarehouse.com DiCarlo Foods, 1630 N. Ocean Ave., Holtsville, 631-758-6000, dicarlofood.com Elegant Affairs Caterers, 110 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Cove, 516-676-8500, elegant-affairs-caterers.myshopify.com Larkfield Pasta, 277 Larkfield Rd., East Northport, 631-757-2404, mascali-restaurant.com Sansone Foods, 2147 Jericho Tpke., Garden City Park, 516-447-3525, sansonefoods.com Casanova Meats, 422 Great East Neck Rd., West Babylon, 631-789-5130, casanovameats.com Center Cuts, 382 Willis Ave., Roslyn Heights, 516-625-0809, centercutsroslyn.com D’Artagnan, dartagnan.com DeBragga, debragga.com Island BBQ Boxes, islandbbqbox.wixsite.com/mysite Karl Ehmer Patchogue, 48 S. Ocean Ave., Patchogue, 631-289-3448, karlehmerpatch.com Main Street Meats, 210 Main St., Farmingdale, 516-249-8200, mainstreetmeats.com Off the Block Kitchen & Meats, 501 Montauk Hwy., Sayville, 631-573-6655, offtheblockmeats.com Braun Seafood, 30840 Main Rd., Cutchogue, 631-734-6700, braunseafood.com Claws Seafood Market, 20 Montauk Hwy., West Sayville, 631-256-5900, clawsseafoodmarket.com Fulton Fish Market, fultonfishmarket.com Gra-Bar Fish, 100 Court St., Copiague, 516-876-0441, grabarfish.com Agouri Foodservice, 245 Rte. 109, West Babylon, 631-482-1310, facebook.com/PerfectAgouri Edible Arrangements, ediblearrangements.com Goodale Farms, 50 Main Rd. Riverhead, 631-901-5975, goodalefarms.com Krystal Fruits and Vegetables, 461 Railroad Ave., Westbury, 516-338-6868, krystalproduce.com Melissa's (specialty produce), melissas.com OurHarvest, ourharvest.com The Sexy Salad, 160 Adams Ave., Hauppauge, 631-435-3678, thesexysalad.com Panera Grocery, panerabread.com/en-us/panera-grocery.html Handy Pantry, handypantrystores.com A&S Fine Foods Merrick, 2162 Merrick Rd., 516-377-5555 Uncle Giuseppe's, instacart.com/giuseppes Stew Leonards, shop.stewleonards.com BJ's Wholesale Club, bjs.com Costco, costco.com/all-costco-grocery Foodtown, foodtown.com Wild Alaskan Company, wildalaskancompany.com New York Prime Beef, newyorkprimebeef.com

A-C Amagansett to Cutchogue AMAGANSETT Astro's Pizza, 237 Main St, 631-267-8300, astrospizza.com Hampton Chutney, 12 Amagansett Sq., 631-267-3131, hamptonchutney.com AMITYVLLE A Touch of Italy, 355 Broadway, 631-789-4066, atouchofitalymenu.com Blue T PIzza, 183 Merrick Road, 631-691-7667, bluetpizza.com Raimo's, 45 Merrick Rd., 516-608-3260, raimosofamityville.com The Better Bagel, 45 Merrick Rd., 631-608-4831, thebetterbagelny.com AQUEBOGUE Lucharitos, 487 Main Rd., 631-779-3681, lucharitos.com BABYLON Babylon Burger Bar, 1 West Main St., 631-620-3362, babylonburgerbar.com Culture Fine Food & Cocktails, 95 East Main St., 631-314-4777, cultureffc.com Del Fuego, 117 Deer Park Ave., 631-620-3700, delfuegorestaurant.com Francescos Of Babylon, 29 John St., 631-587-1340, francescosonline.com Kotobuki, 86 Deer Park Ave., 631-360-3969, kotobukirestaurants.com Post Office Café,130 W. Main St., 631-669-9224, lessings.com Salpino of North Babylon, 38 Deer Shore Square, 631-242-5500, theoriginalsalpino.com Sal’s Pizzeria, 128 N. Carll Ave., 631-661-3222, salsfamouspizza.com The Delica Sea, 504 South Fire Island Ave., 631-314-4481, thedelicaseababylon.com BAY SHORE Bagel Boss East, 555 Montauk Hwy., 631-665-9820, bagelboss.com Bella Vie, 240 W. Main St., 631-500-9045, thebellavie.com Buseto Pizzeria and Restaurant, 1851 Sunrise Hwy., 631-665-4939, busetopizza.com Changing Times American Sports Bar & Grille, 29 East Main St., 631-647-7871, changingtimespubs.com Destination Unknown Beer Co., 1 S. Chicago Ave., 516-343-7898, destinationunknownbeercompany.com Joe's Pizza and Pasta, 73 Howells Rd., 631-665-2524, joespizzaofbayshore.com Local Burger Co., 62 E Main St., 631-647-8300, localburgerco.com Napper Tandy's, 60 E. Main St., 631-665-0040, nappertandysbayshore.com TJ Finleys Public House, 42 E. Main St., 631-647-4856, tjfinleys.com The Penny Pub, 79 W. Main St., 631-969-4061, thepennypub.com The Pie at Salvatore’s, 120 E. Main St., 631-206-1060, salvatorescoalfiredpizza.com BAYPORT Avocados, 955 Montauk Hwy., 631-419-6333, avocadosbayport.com Furci’s Pizza, 271 Snedecor Ave., 631-472-5600, furcispizza.com La Mia's Pizzeria, 881 Montauk Hwy., 631-868-7474, lamiaspizzeria.com MoMo's Too Sports Bar & Grill, 667 Montauk Hwy., 631-482-1399, momossportsbarandgrill.com Satelite Pizza, 799 Montauk Hwy., 631-472-3800, satelitepizza.com BELLPORT Avino's Italian Table, 108 S Country Rd., 631-803-6416, avinositaliantable.com Cafe Castello, 141 S Country Rd., 631-803-8370, bellport.com/cafecastello Papa Nick's Pizza, 117C South Country Road, 631-286-6400, papanickspizzeria.com BOHEMIA Buona Fortuna Pizza, 876 Church St. F, 631-567-9600, buonafortunapizza.com Cooky's Deli & Catering, 1450 Church St., 631-244-2800, cookysdeli.net Joe's Sirloin Burger Grill, 1400 Lakeland Ave., 631-319-6226, joessirloinburgergrill.com Sal's Deli & Pizza, 125 Wilbur Pl., 631-319-1707, salsdelipizzamenu.com BRENTWOOD Flores Restaurant, 134 Clarke St., 631-436-4433 Pita & Pizza, 61 Wicks Road, 631-524-5677, pitaandpizzabrentwood.com Vinardo's Pizzeria, 287 Second Avenue, 631-273-9251, vinardosofbrentwood.com BRIDGEHAMPTON American Pie, 2044 Montauk Hwy., 631-613-6177, hamptonsamericanpie.com CALVERTON Got A Guy Eatery, 4490 Middle Country Rd., 631-468-2489, gotaguyeatery.com Natural Earth Organic Farms, 2806 River Rd., naturalearthorganicfarms.com CENTER MORICHES Brothers Four Pizza, 310 Main St, 631-878-1547, brothersfourpizza.com Michelangelo of Center Moriches, 794 Main Street, 631-878-4755, michelangelocentermoriches.com CENTEREACH El Rio Restaurant, 2133 Middle Country Rd, 631-468-8901, elriony.com La Grova Ristorante, 2799 Middle Country Rd., 631-981-4940, lagrova.com Michael Anthony's Pizzeria & Restaurant, 2425 Middle Country Rd., 631-285-7722, michaelanthonygf.com Villa Grazia Pizzeria, 1665 Middle Country Rd., 631-732-3372, villagraziapizzeria.com CENTERPORT Jimmy's Pizza, 102 Washington Dr, 631-673-1996, jimmyspizzacenterport.com Timothy's Pizzeria, 10 Little Neck Rd # B, 631-261-4020 CENTRAL ISLIP Out of the Park Burgers, 101 S. Research Pl., 631-582-1122, toasttab.com Tango, 9 W. Suffolk Ave., 631-234-6623, tangorest.com COLD SPRING HARBOR Sandbar, 55 Main St., 631-498-6188, sandbarcoldspringharbor.com COMMACK Athenian Greek Taverna, 2188 Jericho Tpke., 631-499-7660, atheniangreektaverna.com Emilio’s, 2201 Jericho Tpke., 631-462-6267, emilioscommack.com Jackson's Restaurant, 6005 Jericho Tpke., 631-462-0822, jacksonscommack.com La Scala, 34 Vanderbilt Motor Parkway, 631-499-6049, lascalacommack.com Maninno's, 2159 Jericho Tpke., 631-462-0909, manninosrestaurant.com Mema's Little Italian Kitchen, 1147 Jericho Tpke., memaspizzeria.com Paradise Pizza of Commack, 211 Commack Rd., 631-493-3212, paradisepizzaofcommack.com Prime Burger Bar, 6092 Jericho Tpke., 631-486-9414, primeburgerbarcommack.com COPIAGUE Albert's Pizza Shop, 1642 Great Neck Rd., 631-842-6039, albertspizzacopiague.com Delicias Latinas Bakery & Restaurant, 1700 Great Neck Rd, 631-328-5122, deliciaslatinasny.com Mama's Pizzeria, 922 Montauk Hwy., 631-842-9889, biggermamas.com Reyes Deli, 80 Montauk Hwy., 631-608-9081 CORAM Bella Roma Ristorante Pizza, 264 Middle Country Rd., 631-732-3000, bellaromapizzacoram.com La Bistro, 512 Middle Country Rd., 631-696-4467, labistropizzeria.com Matt's Pizza, 25 Gibbs Rd # 9, 631-473-8423, mattspizzacoram.com Ralphie's Original Chicken & Gyro, 2229 Rte. 112, 631-496-9400 The Burger Shack, 3672 NY-112, 631-320-0303, burgershacktogo.com CUTCHOGUE Roma Pizzeria, 31455 Main Rd, 631-298-0230, romapizzeriarestaurant.com

D-I Deer Park to Islip Terrace DEER PARK Brunello Italian Kitchen, 1945 Deer Park Ave, 631-940-3620, brunelloitliankitchen.com Cafe Dolce Vita, 1966 Deer Park Ave, 631-254-2233, cafedolcevita.com Chop Stick, 1986 Deer Park Ave, 631-586-8989 Golden Star Chinese Restaurant, 2146 Deer Park Ave, 631-667-3738, goldenstardeerpark.com GreeKrave, 9 Bay Shore Rd, 631-522-1133, greekrave.com Right Coast Taqueria, 516 Commack Rd., 631-940-8300, rightcoasttaqueria.com DIX HILLS Spuntino, 687 Old Country Rd, 631-547-9300, spuntinoonline.com EAST HAMPTON East Hampton Grill, 99 N Main St, 631-329-6666, easthamptongrill.com Smokin' Wolf BBQ & More, 199 Pantigo Rd., 631-604-6470, smokinwolfbbq.com The Springs Tavern, 15 Fort Pond Blvd, 631-527-7800, thespringstavern.com EAST ISLIP Bellina's Pizza, 22 E. Main St., 631-277-6141, bellinaspizza.com Gio's Pizza, 213 Carleton Ave., 631-581-0886, giospizzaei.com Hometown Cafe, 104 E. Main St., 631-224-2766, hometowncafeei.com Jackson Hall, 335 E. Main St., 631-277-7100, jacksonhallbarandgrille.com Route 27 Pizza, 3279 Sunrise Hwy., 631-277-4992, route27pizza.com Vinnie's Mulberry Street, 42 W Main St, 631-277-9500, vinniesmulberrystreet.com Yong Wang Kitchen, 31 W Main St, 631-581-6417, yongwangkitchen.com EAST MORICHES Andersen's East Deli & Catering, 459 NY-27A, 631-909-1925, andersenscatering.com Moriches Bay Deli Inc, 490 E Main St, 631-878-0254 Pit Stop Pantry, 223 Montauk Hwy, 631-400-9238 EAST NORTHPORT Aki, 2074 Jericho Tpke., 631-486-8910, akisushili.com Bagel Boss, 1941 Jericho Tpke., 631-462-3922, bagelbosseastnorthport.com Brunello's Pizza, 398 Larkfield Rd., 631-504-4298, brunellospizza.com Crossroads Cafe, 24 Laurel Rd., 631-754-2000, thecrossroadscafe.com Del Fuego, 17 Hewitt Sq., 631-651-9393, delfuegorestaurant.com Fireside, 4097 East Jericho Tpke., East Northport, 631-462-0900 La Villini Italian Restaurant, 288 Larkfield Rd., 631-261-6344, lavillini.com Mascali Italian Cuisine & Restaurant, 277 Larkfield Rd., 631-757-2404, mascali-restaurant.com Sawadee Thai Fusion, 291 Clay Pitts Rd., 631-368-2450, sawadeeli.com Wild Ginger, 3018 Jericho Tpke., 631-858-1888, wildgingerhuntington.com EASTPORT Lin's Kitchen, 599 Montauk Hwy, 631-325-8989, linskitchen.com Original Michaelangelo Pizzeria Restaurant, 11 Eastport Manor Rd., 631-325-1314 EAST QUOGUE Cucina Family Style Ristorante, 674 Montauk Hwy, 631-996-4550, cucinaeastquogue.com East Quogue Pizza & Deli, 424 Montauk Hwy, 631-653-6222, eastquoguepizzadeli.com Hamptons Farms, 412 Montauk Hwy, 631-856-4080, hamptons-farms.business.site New Moon Cafe, 524 Montauk Hwy #3940, 631-653-4042, newmooncafeeq.com Tony's Asian Fusion, 337 Montauk Hwy, 631-728-8850, tonysasianfusion.com FARMINGVILLE FaxChix, 868 Horseblock Rd., 631-736-4600, faxchixrestaurant.com La Roma Pizza Corp, 401 Horseblock Road, 631-736-2600, la-roma-pizza-pizza-restaurant.business.site Pauly’s Pizza & Pasta, 1100 Portion Rd., 631-736-8130, paulyspizzaandpasta.com Sam's Sushi Bistro, 654 Horseblock Road, 631-880-3333, samsushibistro.com Tofu Chinese & Japanese Restaurant, 1260 Waverly Ave, 631-698-6550, tofufarmingville.com FIRE ISLAND Seaview Market, 20 Duneway Ave., 631-583-8482 Town Pizza, Bay Walk, 631-583-7774 FORT SALONGA Fattusco's Pizzeria, 1019 Fort Salonga Rd., 631-651-9777, fattuscospizzeria.com GREENLAWN Broadway Pizza & Catering, 60 Broadway, 631-261-0828, broadwaycatering.com Old Fields Restaurant, 81 Broadway, 631-754-9868, of1956.com GREENPORT Green Hill Kitchen & Que, 48 Front St., 631-477-4900, greenhillny.com Lucharitos, 119 Main St., 631-477-6666, lucharitos.com Olive Branch Restaurant & Café, 120 Front St., 631-333-2444, olivebranchgreenport.com HAMPTON BAYS Centro Trattoria & Bar, 336 W Montauk Hwy. #3525, 631-594-5744, centrohamptons.com Francesca's, 9 Ponquogue Ave., 631-728-8979, francescaspizzahb.com Kong Chen Chinese Take Out, 10 W. Montauk Hwy., 631-728-7733 RUMBA Inspired Island Cuisine & Rum Bar, 43 Canoe Place Rd., 631-594-3544, rumbahamptonbays.com The Inn Spot on the Bay, 32 Lighthouse Rd., 631-728-1200, theinnspot.com HAUPPAUGE Kotobuki, 377 Nesconset Hwy., 631-360-3969, kotobukirestaurants.com Gerardi's Bar and Grill, 160 Adams Ave, 631-813-2023, gerardisgrill.com Mama's Brick Oven Pizzeria, 586 Veterans Memorial Hwy., 631-360-4343, mammasbrickoven.com Parkway Rotisserie & Pizza, 658 Motor Pkwy. #2, 631-234-2929, parkwayfamousgrilledchicken.com Pita Pit, 812 Wheeler Rd., 631-780-6655, pitapitusa.com HOLBROOK Carlo's Pizza Oven Restaurant, 480-23 Patchogue-Holbrook Rd., 631-589-7777, carlospizzaoven.com Holbrook Diner, 980 Main St, 631-471-7744, holbrookdinerny.com Mamma Lombardi’s, 400 Furrows Rd., 631-737-0774, mammalombardis.com HOLTSVILLE On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, 45 Middle Ave., 631-317-2657, ontheborder.com Sports Deli, 1029 Waverly Ave., 631-289-8878, holtsvillesportsdeli.com Yan Yu Kitchen, 1018-18 Waverly Ave., 631-289-3026, yanyuholtsville.com HUNTINGTON Buttercooky Bakery, 495 New York Ave., 631-424-4034, buttercookybakery.com Cafe Revue, 313 New York Ave., 631-423-4455, raquetteriverbaking.com Chip’n Dipped, 342 New York Ave., 888-545-2447, chipndipped.com Cinque Terre Ristorante, 872 East Jericho Tpke., 631-923-1255, cinqueterreli.com El Sueño Mexican Grill, 1711 New York Ave., 631-923-3724, elsuenomexicangrill.com Guissepe's Pizza, 1727 New York Ave., 631-351-6080, giuseppespizzaandpastany.com Kurabarn, 479 New York Ave., 631.673.0060, kurabarn.com Leilu, 10 New St., 631-944-3111, leiluhuntington.com MB Ramen, 335 New York Ave., 631-923-3176, mbramenshop.com Neraki, 273 Main St., 631-385-3474 Old Fields Barbecue,15 New St., 631-923-1515, of1956.com Porto Fino Restaurant, 395 New York Ave., 631-673-1200, portofinohuntington.com Sal D's, 208 Wall St., 631-549-0643, saldsrestaurant.com Southdown Pizza, 211 Wall St., 631-421-2323, southdownpizza.com Umberto's Pizzeria of Huntington, 737 West Jericho Tpke., 631-423-2999, umbertoshuntington.com United Cheesesteaks, 295 Main St., 631-923-3650, unitedcheesesteaks.com ISLANDIA La Slice Pizzeria, 1826 Veterans Memorial Hwy., 631-778-6677, lasliceislandia.com Mugi Sushi Hibachi And Bar, 1708 Veterans Memorial Hwy., 631-348-9470, mugisushihibachibar.com The Garage, 170 Bridge Rd., 631-582-4141, thegarageeatery.com ISLIP Americano Pie Bar, 517 Main St., 631-581-8700, americanopiebar.com Dang BBQ, 174 Islip Ave., 631-581-3264, dangbbq.com J&R’s Islip, 116 Main St., 631-277-5677, jandrsislip.com Tellers, 605 Main St., 631-277-7070, tellerschophouse.com ISLIP TERRACE Francesco Pizza Pasta, 64 Carleton Av.e C, 631-617-5701, francescopizzapasta.com Happy Dragon, 89 Carleton Ave., 631-277-1122 KC's Pizza N' Wings, 871 Connetquot Ave., 631-650-0928, kcspizzanwings.com Mary's Pizza and Pasta, 876 Connetquot Ave., 631-277-1590, maryspizzaandpasta.com Route 27 Pizza, 3279 Sunrise Hwy., 631-277-4992, route27pizza.com

J-M Jamesport to Mount Sinai JAMESPORT Cliff's Elbow Room, 1549 Main Rd., 631-722-3292 Grana, 1556 Main Rd, 631-779-2844, granajamesport.com KINGS PARK Ciro's, 74 Main St., 631-269-2600, cirosrestaurants.com Maine Street Pizza, 89 Main St., 631-269-0712, mainstreetpizzany.net Relish, 551 Hauppauge Rd., 631-652-0150, relishfoodlongisland.com LAKE GROVE Bahama Breeze, 612 Smith Haven Mall, 631-366-6212, bahamabreeze.com Bobby's Burger Palace, 355 Burr Ln., 631-382-9590, bobbysburgerpalace.com Uncle Joe's Restaurant & Pizzeria, 2854 Middle Country Rd., 631-981-0690, unclejoesrestaurant.net LAKE RONKONKOMA Andiamo's Pizzeria, 719 Hawkins Ave., 631-981-6909, andiamosmenu.com Island Empanada, 601 Portion Rd. #13, 631-617-6427, islandempanada.com Mesoyios, 472 Hawkins Ave., 631-648-7511, mesoyios.com Paisano's Pizza & Catering, 708 Portion Rd., 631-676-4588, paisanospizzaandcatering.com Rolling Smoke Grill,189B Portion Rd., 631-676-5680, rollingsmokegrill.com Sachem Delicatessen and Restaurant, 134 Ronkonkoma Ave., 631-676-4286, sachemdeli.com LINDENHURST 35th St. Family Deli, 302 35th St., 631- 991-7366, 35thstreetfamilydeli.com Bakuto, 121 N. Wellwood Ave., 631-225-1760, bakutobar.com Lindencrest Diner, 330 W. Montauk Hwy., 631-226-1010, lindencrestdiner.com Lindenhurst Diner, 195 E. Montauk Hwy., 631-991-8600, lindenhurstdiner.com Restoration Kitchen & Cocktails, 49 E.Hoffman Ave., 631-592-1905, restorationli.com Riptide's, 168 East Montauk Hwy., 631-505-3200, riptidescocktailsgrill.com Villa Pizza, 255 S. Wellwood Ave., 631-225-2020, villaoflindy.com MANORVILLE JC's Bar & Grill, 2 Country Club Dr., 631-909-3525, jcsrestaurant.net Pennachio's, 460 County Rd. 111, 631-281-0003, pennachiosofmanorville.com MASTIC BEACH EmapanadaVille, 374 Neighborhood Rd., 631-399-3526, empanadaville.net New Rooster Kitchen, 389 Neighborhood Rd., 631-395-8838, newroostermastic.com Pizza Time, 273 Neighborhood Rd., 631- 395-0479, pizzatimeny.com Wayback Burgers, 490 Mastic Rd., 631-388-7301, waybackburgers.com MASTIC Mama Lisa, 1226 Montauk Hwy., 631-395-4600, mamalisarestaurant.com MATTITUCK Mattitaco, 10560 Main Rd., 631-298-7826, mattitaco.com NoFo Doughnut Company, 13175 Main Rd., 631-298-7941, nofodoco.com The Village Cheese Shop, 105 Love Lane, 631-298-8556, thevillagecheeseshop.com MEDFORD Catus Cafe, 2799 NY-112, 631-569-5307, cactuscafetexmex.com Island Empanada, 2040 Route 112, 631-307-9696, islandempanada.com La Margherita (delivery to businesses only), 1231 Station Rd., 631-924-0048, lamargheritapizza.com Medford Pastaria, 3209 Horseblock Rd., 631-758-5252, medfordpastaria.com MELVILLE Cirella's, 14 Broadhollow Rd., 631-385-7380, cirellasrestaurant.com La Piazza Melville, 512 Walt Whitman Rd., 631-425-0500, lapiazzaonline.com/melville One10, 569 Broadhollow Rd., 631-694-3333, one10restaurant.com Roast Sandwich House, 827 Walt Whitman Rd., 631-629-4869, roastsandwichhouse.com Victor's Pizza & Pasta House, 712 Walt Whitman Rd., 631-351-1270, victorspizzaandpasta.com MIDDLE ISLAND Capio's Pizzeria,1259 Middle Country Rd., 631-345-5454, capiospizza.com Middle Island Pizza, 586 Middle Country Rd., 631-924-0091, middleislandpizzeria.com MILLER PLACE Dos MexiCuban Cantina, 691 NY-25A, 631-849-6349, dosmexicubancantina.com Miguel's Mexican Grill, 792 NY-25A, 631-849-6484, miguelsmexicangrillli.com Orto, 90 N. Country Rd., 631-473-0014, restaurantorto.com Rubino's Pizza, 56 Echo Ave., 631-509-0649, rubinospizzarestaurant.com Vincenzo's Pizzeria & Restaurant, 2418-343, NY-25A, 631-509-5885, vincenzospizzalongisland.com MONTAUK Pizza Village, 700 Montauk Hwy., 631-668-2232, pizzavillagemontauk.com Primavera Pizza, 54 S. Erie Ave. B, 631-668-1601, orderprimaverapizza.com MORICHES Bernie's Family Pizzeria, 225 Montauk Hwy., 631-878-9571, berniesfamilypizzeria.com Watami, 714 Montauk Hwy., 631-909-8975, watamimoriches.com MOUNT SINAI Amici, 304 Route 25A, 631-473-2400, amicirestaurant.org Cafe Spiga, 176 N Country Rd., 631-331-5554, cafespigapizza.com Renzo's, 37 NY-25A, 631-473-8234, renzospizzany.com Rocco's, 5507 Route 347, 631-928-5892, roccospizzeriaristorante.com

N-R Nesconset to Ronkonkoma NESCONSET Akropolis, 127 Smithtown Blvd. #16, 631-979-0924, akropolisrestaurant.com Gino's, 248 Smithtown Blvd., 631-724-0726, ginosofnesconset.com II Trio, 292 Smithtown Blvd., 631-676-3283, iltriorestaurant.com Senor Taco, 295 Smithtown Blvd., 631-676-4011, senortacony.com Sundried Tomato Cafe & Pizzeria,127 Smithtown Blvd., 631-366-6310, sundriedtomatocafemenu.com NORTH BABYLON Hell's Kitchen, 1290 Deer Park Ave., 631-522-1666, hellskitchenbabylon.com Mama's Brick Oven Pizzeria, 30 Deer Shore Square, 631-254-9700, mammasbrickoven.com Mangia Pizza & Restaurant, 785 Deer Park Ave., C, 631-661-6188, mangiapizzanorthbabylon.com Nonna Bella's, 765 Deer Park Ave., 631-669-1250, nonnabellas.com Pizzaiola, 1162 Deer Park Ave., 631-242-6111, pizzaiolanb.com NORTHPORT Harbor Head Brewing Co. 81 Fort Salonga Rd., 631-815-5588, harborheadbrew.com Nina's Pizzeria, 487 Main St., 631-261-6822, orderninaspizza.com Robke's Country Inn, 427 Fort Salonga Rd., 631-754-9663, robkescountryinn.com Rockin' Fish, 155 Main St., 631-651-5200, rockinfish.net Seven Quarts Tavern, 688 Fort Salonga Rd, 631-757-2000, sevenquartstavern.com Sweet Mama's, 9 Alsace Pl., 631-261-6262, sweetmamasli.com The Ritz Cafe, 42 Woodbine Ave., 631-754-6348, ritzcafenorthport.com Wine Cellar On Main, 70 Main St., 631-651-5555, thewinecellaronmain.com Vespa, 843 Fort Salonga Rd., 631-651-9889, vespaitalianchophouse.com OAKDALE Idle Hour Deli, 1500 Montauk Hwy., 631-589-0190, idlehourdeli.com La Supreme Pizza, 887 Montauk Hwy., 631-589-5505, lasupremepizza.com Mama's, 1352 Montauk Hwy., 631-567-0909, mamas-restaurant.com Mannino's, 1575 New York 27A, 631-218-0909, manninosrestaurant.com Wild Side Bistro, 1551 Montauk Hwy., 631-791-1800, wildsidebistro.com PATCHOGUE 360 Taiko Sushi, 47 S. Ocean Ave., 631-207-6888, 360taiko.com Buttermilks Kitchen, 76 W Main St., 631-654-6455, buttermilkskitchen.com Bobbique, 70 W Main St., 631-447-7744, bobbique.com Carlo's Pizza Oven, 480-23 Patchogue Holbrook Rd., 631-589-7777, carlospizzaoven.com Del Fuego 25 W. Main St., 631-569-5400, delfuegorestaurant.com Donatina Pizza Café, 18 West Ave., 631-730-7002, donatinapizza.com Gino's Pizza, 22 W. Main St., 631-289-2028, ginospizza22.com Indigo, 32 W Main St., 631-730-7555, indigopatchogue.com Local Burger Co., 76 W Main St., 631-730-7373, localburgerco.com Lulu's Lobster & WIng Shack, 388 Medford Ave., 631-207-9464, lulusgrille.com PECONIC Sang Lee Farms, 25180 County Rd. 48, 631-734-7001, sangleefarms.com PORT JEFFERSON Gourmet Burger Bistro, 5 Mill Creek Rd., 631-403-4033, gourmetburgerbistro.com Pasta Pasta, 234 E Main St., 631-331-5335, pastapastaportjeff.com PJ Lobster House, 1 N Country Rd., 631-473-1143, pjlobsterhouse.com Port Jeff Bistro, 201 Main St., 631-828-2550, portbistroandpub.net Slurp Ramen, 109 West Broadway, 631-509-1166, slurpusa.com The Pie, 216 Main St., 631-331-4646, thepieofportjeff.com PORT JEFFERSON STATION Carnival, 4900 Nesconset Hwy., 631-473-9772, carnivalrestaurant.net PJ Sushi Teriyaki, 4950 Nesconset Hwy., 631-509-6088, pjsushi.com Picante Tex Mex, 5316 Nesconset Hwy., picanteli.com Zorba the Greek, 572 Jefferson Plaza, 631-473-9220, zorbathegreekpjs.com RIDGE Alfredo's Pizza, 1679 Middle Country Rd., 631-924-7713, alfredospizzali.com Go Burger, 1699 Middle Country Rd., 631-252-0008, goburgerinc.com PizzAmore, 145 Middle Country Rd., 631-886-3000, pizzamoreli.com RIVERHEAD Buoy One Seaford, 1175 W Main St., buoyone.com Cucina 25, 2 W Main St. #2802, 631-381-0388, cucina25.com Garden of Eve Organic Farm and Market, 4558 Sound Ave., 631-722-8777, gardenofevefarm.com Golden Earthworm Organic Farm, 652 Peconic Bay Rd., 631-722-3302, goldenearthworm.com Jerry and The Mermaid, 469 E Main St., 631-727-8489, jerryandthemermaid.com Long Ireland Beer Co., 87 Pulaski St., 631-403-4303, longirelandbeer.com Maple Tree BBQ Smokehouse, 820 W. Main St., 631-727-2819, mapletreebbq.com Sunny’s Riverhead Diner & Grill, 87 East Main St., 631-381-0381 The Roadhouse, 1111 W Main St., 631-208-9888, roadhousepizza.com Tweeds, 17 E Main St., 631-237-8120, tweedsrestaurantriverhead.com ROCKY POINT Brugmans Deli, 287 NY-25A, 631-744-9196, brugmansdeli.com Maui Chop House, 49 NY-25A, 631-849-1620, mauichophouse.com Rocky Point Pizza, 279 NY-25A, 631-228-4102, rockypoint-pizza.com RONKONKOMA Boxcar Burgers, 90 Railroad Ave., 631-615-2717, boxcarburgersli.com Gino’s Pizzeria, 214 Portion Rd., 631-588-9874, ginospizzeria.com Peter’s Kitchen, 966 Portion Rd., 631-648-9080, peterskitchen.com Rolling Smoke Grill, 189 Portion Rd., 631-676-5680, rollingsmokegrill.com Smokey Bones, 5012 Express Dr. S., 631-580-2675, smokeybones.com