Experts: Opening schools could mean classrooms become incubators for virus

Preview status. Children returning to school should generally be less likely to get sick than adults, would often show no signs of illness when infected and face little risk of dying from coronavirus infection, according to health experts.

But the children may pose health risks to others by spreading illness among teachers, school staff and especially adults living with them, health experts warn.

So far in hard-hit New York State, there have been 10 fatal cases up to age 19, far less than the more than 18,300 adults who died, mostly over age 60

But medical evidence suggests that children returning to school can quickly become infected by others, serving as carriers of the virus, especially if they are "asymptomatic," showing no obvious signs of disease like a fever or dry coughs.

"We think we know that kids tend to be more asymptomatic. That’s certainly what’s suggested in studies coming out of other countries that are ahead of us," said Dr. Charlene Wong, a pediatric expert at Duke University, referring to the virus’ impact on children in China, Italy and elsewhere. "There are two groups I worry about [with children returning to school]. You have parents, family members and other friends in the home who are very vulnerable. Then there are the people working in the school to worry about — the teachers, the people who work in the cafeteria, the housekeeping staff."

Wong said social distancing and other healthy precautions against the virus will be essential, but some basic safety methods may not be used, especially in elementary schools.

"Getting kids to wear masks is going to be next to impossible," Wong said. "Having kids wear masks for prolonged periods while they're trying to learn is not going to be a very feasible approach."

New York schools and colleges will remain closed for the rest of the academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Friday