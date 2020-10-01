System Maintenance

TODAY'S PAPER
Please excuse us! We’re upgrading our customer systems to serve you better!

We just wanted to take a minute to let you know that from October 4 through October 7, 1-800-NEWSDAY and your online account management will be unavailable. We expect access to be available again on October 8.

You will continue to have access to Newsday.com and your newspaper will still be delivered. However, all online transactions or billing inquiries regarding your subscription will be unavailable during this period.
 

We truly appreciate your patience during this transition. Thanks so much for being part of the Newsday family.

