GOLF

DJ laps field of champs

A new year brought out the best in Dustin Johnson, who powered his way to an 8-under-par 65 and an eight-shot victory Sunday in the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, Hawaii.

In a field that featured the top five players in the world, Johnson made a strong opening statement that the No. 1 ranking he has held for nearly a year might be difficult to take away.

He finished at 24-under 268 for his 17th career victory. Jon Rahm closed with a 69 to finish second and move to No. 3 in the world.

NBA

Carlisle backs Walton

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle responded angrily Sunday after LaVar Ball’s claim that the Lakers no longer want to play for coach Luke Walton. Ball, the outspoken father of Los Angeles point guard Lonzo Ball, made his latest outlandish statement to ESPN.

Said Carlisle: “ESPN is an NBA partner, and they’ve been a great one. Part of that partnership is the coaches do a lot of things to help them with access, interviews, all those kinds of things, and in exchange for that, they should back up the coaches. Printing an article where the father of an NBA player has an opinion that’s printed as anything legitimate erodes trust.”

“It doesn’t bother me,” Walton said. “My only concern with any of it is for Zo.”

“He’s going to speak his mind,” Lonzo Ball said of his father. “He’s not going to change.”

Spurs’ Leonard tears shoulder

Spurs star Kawhi Leonard has a partial tear in his left shoulder sustained during a win over the Suns Friday. It was not immediately known how serious the tear is. The game was only the eighth appearance by Leonard, who missed the first 27 games with right quadriceps tendinopathy.

Suns thump Thunder

Devin Booker had 26 points and TJ Warren had 23 as host Phoenix beat Oklahoma City, 114-100. The Thunder’s Russell Westbrook had 26 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, and Carmelo Anthony had 14 points.

NHL

Caps top Blues in OT

Nicklas Backstrom scored at 4:17 of overtime and Alex Ovechkin had a power-play goal and an assist to help host Washington beat St. Louis, 4-3. Braden Holtby made 30 saves for the Capitals, who have won four in a row and nine consecutive home games.

NFL

Packers name GM

Sources say the Packers are promoting director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst to be the team’s next general manager. Green Bay (7-9) finished out of the playoffs for the first time since 2008. — AP