Meg Knollmeyer found herself at the free throw line again. Having missed two free throws with 47 seconds remaining in regulation, the NYIT women’s basketball team was still down with time ticking away. She sank one and then the other with nine seconds on the clock securing the win for NYIT over Rollins, 50-49, in non-league. With one second left, Rollins inbounded the ball under the net and Ketsia Athias stole the ball to seal the win. Knollmeyer was 8-of-11 from the free throw line and overall totaled 14 points and eight rebounds for the Bears (3-2). Corinn Baggs led the team with 16 points and three steals.

Adelphi 65, University of New Haven 59: Julia Strachan scored 18 points going 6-of-10 from the three-point line sparking Adelphi (2-2, 2-0 NE10) to its second straight nail-biting win in NE10. With 2:13 remaining in the fourth, Emily Miccile scored the go-ahead layup putting the Panthers up 58-57. Fallyn Stephens, with 1:35 on the clock, sank a three sealing the lead. Free-throws rounded out the final minutes leading to the final score. Miccile finished with 10 points and Stephens had 6. Leonie Edringer had a game-high 13 rebounds.

Hofstra 67, St. Bonaventure 59: Sica Cuzic scored a career-high 27 points, shooting 10-of-15 from the floor, and had a team-high 10 rebounds securing the win for Hofstra (2-2) in non-league. Cuzic earned her second double-double of her career and the season. Boogie Brozoski added 12 points and three assists.

Old Westbury 88, Simmons College 67: Monique Joseph scored 22 points to lead Old Westbury (2-0) in non-conference. Davida Warren added 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Charlotte Renker added 12 points and 10 rebounds. The Panthers shot 48.5 percent from the field, 20 percent from the three-point line and 69.7 percent from the free-throw line.

LIU Post 83, Georgian Court 66: Ja’Lyn Armstrong had 20 points and six rebounds to lead LIU Post (3-1) in non-league. Shannon Doyle added 15 points and nine rebounds.

Suffolk CCC 44, Queensboro Community College 36: Aysha Shirley had 18 points and 11 rebounds in Region XV. Ciara Henry-Jenkins added 11 points, seven rebounds, and five assists for SCCC (3-1, 2-0).

Molloy 66, Goldey-Beacom 48: Kathryn Gibson scored 14 points going 4-of-6 from the three-point line and 5-of-7 overall to lead Molloy (2-1) in non-league. Melody Prichard added 12 points. Ihnacinse Grady had nine points, six assists and five steals.

Men’s Basketball

University of New Haven 87, Adelphi 67: Nick Cambio scored 15 points and Ronnie Silva added 13 for Adelphi (3-1, NE10 1-1) in their first loss of the season in NE10. Oswald Parker III had 10 points and five rebounds.

John Jay 68, St. Joseph’s 47: Frank Basile had 15 points and 11 rebounds in St. Joseph’s non-conference loss. Mike Harris added eight points and five rebounds.

Endicott 85, Suffolk 62: Brendan Mulson had 11 points and seven rebounds in Suffolk’s first loss of the season. Steven DiPrizio added seven points and five rebounds.