WOMENS

USSMA Wins First Skyline Championship:

Kaleigh Darcy had 13 points and nine rebounds and Lauren Hunter added 11 points and 15 rebounds to lead No. 2 USMMA over No. 1 Mount St. Mary, 44-39, in the Skyline Conference girls basketball championship Saturday afternoon. Shelby Peters went 1-for-2 from line with 22 seconds left to give the Mariners (22-3) a four-point lead and seal the win. It’s the first Skyline championship for USMMA, which also clinches its first NCAA tournament bid in their 19-year program history.

NYIT 59, Bridgeport 54: Ward Melville’s Taylor Triptree converted a layup with 40.8 seconds left to give NYIT (20-7, 12-5) a 57-53 lead in ECC. Meg Knollmeyer had 19 points and five rebounds and Shalie Frierson added 18 points and five rebounds.

LIU Post 94, Mercy 79: Robyn Francis had 24 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals and Sasha Patterson had 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead LIU Post (16-11, 9-8) in ECC. Glen Cove’s Taylah Hudson added 10 points, four assists and four rebounds for Post.

MENS

Mercy 90, LIU post 66: Alonzo Ortiz-Traylor scored 30 points for LIU Post (0-24, 0-17) in ECC. North Shore’s Liam Kunkel added 10 points off the bench.

Bridgeport 103, NYIT 84: Marcus Saint-Furcy scored 21 points and Kieran Hamilton added 20 points for NYIT (2-24, 2-15) in ECC. Collins Onyeike had four points and 13 rebounds.