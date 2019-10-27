GOLF

Tiger Woods is on the brink of making golf history.

The Masters champion held a three-stroke lead over local favorite Hideki Matsuyama after 11 holes in the fourth round of the Zozo Championship on Sunday at Inzai City, Japan.

Woods, who has led from the opening round of the PGA Tour’s first tournament in Japan, carded three birdies against a lone bogey when the fourth round was suspended due to darkness. Combined with the third round he played earlier, Woods played a total of 29 holes on Sunday.

Play will re-start at 7:30 a.m. local time on Monday.

Woods was chasing his 82nd PGA Tour win which would tie the career record held by Sam Snead . . . Ha Na Jang birdied the third playoff hole Sunday to beat American Danielle Kang at the LPGA’s BMW Ladies Championship at Busan, South Korea.

AUTO RACING

Lewis Hamilton overcame Ferrari’s front-row start to win the Mexican Grand Prix, moving the Mercedes driver closer to a sixth career Formula One championship. Only Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas’ third-place finish denied Hamilton the championship. Hamilton needed only to beat Bottas by 14 points, but picked up 10 instead. That sends the championship to next week’s U.S. Grand Prix, where Hamilton has won five times since 2012.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The No. 1 vs. No. 2 game between Alabama and LSU in two weeks looks set, though the order of the Crimson Tide and Tigers changed in the AP Top 25 in one of the closet votes ever.

LSU flip-flopped with Alabama to become the new No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll. The Tigers received 1,476 points, two more than Alabama, for the closest margin between 1 and 2 since No. 1 Florida State was two points ahead of Auburn on Oct. 5, 2014.

TENNIS

Roger Federer, 38, won his hometown Swiss Indoors title in Basel for the 10th time by dominating Alex de Minaur in a 6-2, 6-2 victory. De Minaur, the 20-year-old Australian, was not born when the Swiss great turned professional and first played at Basel in 1998 . . . Ashleigh Barty rebounded from a set down to win her debut match 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 over Belinda Bencic at the WTA Finals at Shenzen, China. Naomi Osaka extended her winning streak to 11 matches by defeating Petra Kvitova 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-4. For the first time in the 49-year history of the WTA Finals no American player qualified in either singles or doubles for the year-end tournament.