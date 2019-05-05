TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Morning
SEARCH
54° Good Morning
Sports

'You're going to get wet': NEFCU Long Island Marathon starts in rain

With ponchos, umbrellas and bagels, runners tried to stay dry as long as they could at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow on Sunday.

Runners shortly after the start of the Long

Runners shortly after the start of the Long Island Marathon in Eisenhower Park, Sunday morning, May 5, 2019. Runners, volunteers and spectators are contending with rainy conditions. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Vera Chinese, Rachel O'Brien and Scott Eidler vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

Runners were off to a soggy start Sunday as the NEFCU Long Island Marathon got underway.

“You're going to get wet,” an announcer warned, encouraging marathoners to take their mark and ditch their umbrellas.

The marathon began early Sunday morning with a new sponsor and a redesigned course tracking a more scenic route. The marathon will start and finish at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow, instead of starting at Charles Lindbergh Boulevard in Uniondale as in prior years. And much less of the race will be run on the Wantagh Parkway, a "mind-numbing" experience, race director Corey Roberts said last week. 

Runners prepped with trainers in the tented stretching station and munched on bagels.

Continuous rain made for thick mud and puddles everywhere, and marathoners stayed huddled under tents as long as they could before heading to the starting line.

Runners carried umbrellas and wore ponchos, or trash bags doubling as ponchos. The announcer urged runners to discard the umbrellas they held onto right up to the start of the race.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran spoke minutes before runners started the marathon and said the race's sponsors, police officers, and public works and park staff “worked for months to make this a success.

“So, who’s the most important person here?” Curran said. “Each and every one of you who trained and showed up. Have an awesome race.”

Luis Vazquez, of Freeport, was among a small crowd watching at the start line as it rained.

“It’s not ideal, but it’s fun,” Vazquez said.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the
By Vera Chinese, Rachel O'Brien and Scott Eidler vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Mets relief pitcher Luis Avilan delivers a pitch Avilan placed on IL, further depleting Mets' bullpen
Mets third baseman J.D. Davis reacts as he Mets lose to Brewers in 18th
Al Iaquinta is punched by Donald Cerrone during LI's Iaquinta loses unanimous decision at UFC Ottawa
James Paxton of the Yankees delivers a pitch Lennon: Yankees' state of triage seemingly won't end
Yankees first baseman Greg Bird reacts after he Bird improving, but won't offer timetable for return
Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar reacts after he Andujar returns to lineup, commits two errors