Runners were off to a soggy start Sunday as the NEFCU Long Island Marathon got underway.

“You're going to get wet,” an announcer warned, encouraging marathoners to take their mark and ditch their umbrellas.

The marathon began early Sunday morning with a new sponsor and a redesigned course tracking a more scenic route. The marathon will start and finish at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow, instead of starting at Charles Lindbergh Boulevard in Uniondale as in prior years. And much less of the race will be run on the Wantagh Parkway, a "mind-numbing" experience, race director Corey Roberts said last week.

Runners prepped with trainers in the tented stretching station and munched on bagels.

Continuous rain made for thick mud and puddles everywhere, and marathoners stayed huddled under tents as long as they could before heading to the starting line.

Runners carried umbrellas and wore ponchos, or trash bags doubling as ponchos. The announcer urged runners to discard the umbrellas they held onto right up to the start of the race.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran spoke minutes before runners started the marathon and said the race's sponsors, police officers, and public works and park staff “worked for months to make this a success.

“So, who’s the most important person here?” Curran said. “Each and every one of you who trained and showed up. Have an awesome race.”

Luis Vazquez, of Freeport, was among a small crowd watching at the start line as it rained.

“It’s not ideal, but it’s fun,” Vazquez said.