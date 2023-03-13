6 news outlets earn 'Grand Slam' honors in APSE contest

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Dallas Morning News, The Star Tribune (Minneapolis), Los Angeles Times and the Las Vegas Review-Journal earned Grand honors in the annual Associated Press Sports Editors contest.

Five of the organizations competed in Division A, which included the nation’s largest publications (daily print circulation/monthly digital unique visitors), while the Las Vegas Review-Journal competed in Division B.

The APSE contest, voted on by sports editors and writers from across the nation, honored the best work in 2022.

To continue representing the digital-first focus of today’s sports departments, APSE chose four categories for Grand Slam and Triple Crown recognition: a print portfolio combining weekday and Sunday offerings; event coverage over a 24-hour span; project reporting; and digital presentation.

Grand Slam winners finished in the top 10 of all four categories of their respective divisions. There were nine Triple Crown winners, outlets that finished in the top 10 of three of the four categories.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Boston Globe was a Triple Crown winner in Division A. In Division B, The Buffalo News, The Charlotte Observer and The Columbus (Ohio) Dispatch earned Triple Crowns. In Division C, the Lincoln Journal Star, The Daily Memphian, The Gazette (Colorado Springs) and The State (Columbia, S.C.) were winners, as was the Montgomery Advertiser in Division D.

The New York Times led Division A with 15 overall top 10 honors for writing, photography and video storytelling, while The Washington Post had 13. In Division B, The News & Observer (Raleigh, North Carolina) was the leader with 10. The Lincoln Journal Star had 15 to pace Division C, followed by The State (Columbia, South Carolina) with 12. In Division D, the Montgomery Advertiser was honored 12 times, and The Tuscaloosa News 10.

Winners will receive their awards at the annual APSE summer conference, scheduled for July 9-12 in Las Vegas.

Here are the results in the Triple Crown and Grand Slam categories, with winners listed in alphabetical order:

DIVISION A Digital Houston Chronicle; Los Angeles Times; Star Tribune (Minneapolis); The Boston Globe; The Dallas Morning News; The New York Times; The Philadelphia Inquirer; The San Francisco Chronicle; The Seattle Times; The Washington Post.

Event Coverage Jack Harris, Jorge Castillo, Dylan Hernández, Bill Shaikin, Houston Mitchell: Los Angeles Times; Daniel Oyefusi, David Wilson, Greg Cote, Jordan McPherson, Barry Jackson: Miami Herald; Gerry Dulac, Ray Fittipaldo, Brian Batko, Adam Bittner, Ron Cook: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette; Staff: Star Tribune (Minneapolis); David Aldridge, Sam Amick, Tim Kawakami, Anthony Slater, Marcus Thompson II: The Athletic; Peter Abraham, Alex Speier, Dan Shaughnessy, Chad Finn, John Hancock: The Boston Globe; Staff: The Dallas Morning News; Ryan O’Halloran, Mark Kiszla, Mike Chambers, Kyle Fredrickson, Sean Keeler: The Denver Post; Staff: The New York Times; Steven Goff, Chuck Culpepper, Teo Armus, Sammy Westfall, Staff: The Washington Post.

Print Portfolio Houston Chronicle; Los Angeles Times; Star Tribune (Minneapolis); The Advocate/The Times-Picayune; The Boston Globe; The Dallas Morning News; The Denver Post; The New York Times; The Seattle Times; The Washington Post.

Project Reporting Heather Dinich, Adam Rittenberg: ESPN; David Wharton, Mark E. Potts, Kent Nishimura, Li Anne Liew, Alison Sneag: Los Angeles Times; Staff Pittsburgh Post-Gazette; Staff Star Tribune (Minneapolis); NBA Staff: The Athletic; Staff The Dallas Morning News; Staff The New York Times; Mike Jensen, Gina Mizell, Olivia Reiner, Jonathan Tannenwald, Maria McIlwain: The Philadelphia Inquirer; Staff The Washington Post; Tom Schad, Mike Freeman, Nancy Armour and Staff: USA TODAY Sports.

DIVISION B Digital Las Vegas Review-Journal; Pittsburgh Tribune-Review; San Antonio Express-News The Charlotte Observer; The Columbus (Ohio) Dispatch; The Kansas City Star; The Post-Standard (Syracuse, New York); The Tennessean (Nashville); The Toledo Blade; Wisconsin State Journal.

Event Coverage Steven Johnson, Mac Engel, Dave Ammenheuser, Amanda McCoy: Fort Worth Star-Telegram; Nathan Brown, Clark Wade, Gregg Doyel, Dana Hunsinger Benbow, Matthew VanTryon: IndyStar; Adam Sparks and Brianna Paciorka: Knoxville News Sentinel; Mick Akers, Ed Graney, Adam Hill, Heidi Fang: Las Vegas Review-Journal; Sam McKewon, Evan Bland, Tom Shatel, Jimmy Watkins, Molly Ashford: Omaha World-Herald; Mike Barber, David Teel: Richmond Times-Dispatch; Robert Cohen, Ben Frederickson, Derrick Goold, and Benjamin Hochman: St. Louis Post-Dispatch; Staff: The Buffalo News; Paul Daugherty, Kelsey Conway, Charlie Goldsmith, Kareem Elgazzar and Sam Greene: The Cincinnati Enquirer; Gary Bedore, Vahe Gregorian, Sam McDowell, Jesse Newell, Taylor Eldridge: The Kansas City Star.

Print Portfolio IndyStar; Las Vegas Review-Journal; San Antonio Express-News; The Buffalo News; The Charlotte Observer; The Columbus (Ohio) Dispatch; The News & Observer (Raleigh, North Carolina); The Oklahoman (Oklahoma City); The Salt Lake Tribune; The Villages Daily Sun.

Project Reporting Briana Erickson, Mick Akers, Jeff German: Las Vegas Review-Journal; Henry Cordes, Marjie Ducey, Dirk Chatelain, Nancy Gaarder, Emily Nitcher: Omaha World-Herald; Tom D’Angelo, Nick Pugliese, Eric Wallace: Palm Beach Post; Sean Kirst, Harry Scull Jr.: The Buffalo News; Scott Fowler, Jeff Siner: The Charlotte Observer; Lori Schmidt, Joey Kaufman, Colin Gay, Rob Oller, Adam Jardy: The Columbus (Ohio) Dispatch; Andrew Carter, Julia Wall, Kevin Keister: The News & Observer (Raleigh, North Carolina); Donna Ditota, Christa Lemczak: The Post Standard (Syracuse, New York); Emily Adams, Jacob Shames, Koki Riley, Joe Dandron, Chapel Fowler: The Tennessean (Nashville); Jim Polzin, Colten Bartholomew, Chris Doyle, Todd Milewski: Wisconsin State Journal.

DIVISION C Digital BamaCentral; Lincoln Journal Star; Naples Daily News; Sun Journal (Lewiston, Maine); The Champaign News-Gazette; The Commercial Appeal (Memphis, Tenn.); The Daily Memphian; The Gazette (Colorado Springs); The Roanoke Times; The State (Columbia, South Carolina).

Event Coverage Joey Blackwell, Katie Windham, Mason Smith, Christopher Walsh: BamaCentral; Bill Wagner, Katherine Fominykh, Paul Gillespie: Capital Gazette (Annapolis, Maryland); Stefan Krajisnik, Langston Newsome, Dani Mohr: Clarion Ledger (Jackson, Mississippi); Chris Kwiecinski, Gabby Velasquez, Don Shrubshell and Madeline Carter: Columbia Daily Tribune; Zach Dean, Ken Willis, Chris Boyle, Nigel Cook: Daytona Beach News-Journal; Amie Just, Luke Mullin, Jordan McAlpine, Kenneth Ferriera, Justin Wan: Lincoln Journal Star; Greg Hardwig, Izubee Charles, Alex Martin, Dennis Maffezzoli: Naples Daily News; Jason Munz and Mark Giannotto: The Commercial Appeal (Memphis, Tennessee); Geoff Calkins and Tim Buckley: The Daily Memphian; Brent Briggeman, Luke Zahlmann, Skyler Ballard, Timothy Hurst: The Gazette (Colorado Springs).

Print Portfolio Lincoln Journal Star; The Citizens’ Voice (Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania); The Desert Sun (Palm Springs, California); The Gazette (Colorado Springs); The News-Press (Ft. Myers, Florida); The Republican Herald (Pottsville, Pennsylvania); The Scranton Times-Tribune; The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Washington); The State (Columbia, South Carolina); The Wichita Eagle.

Project Reporting (C and D projects were judged as a group and 10 total winners were selected) Colin Likas, The Champaign News-Gazette; Drew Hill, The Daily Memphian; Michael Niziolek, The Roanoke Times; Michael Lananna, The State (Columbia, South Carolina).

DIVISION D Digital Carroll County Times (Westminster, Maryland); Idaho Statesman (Boise); Marietta Daily Journal; Montgomery Advertiser; The Tuscaloosa News.

Event Coverage McClain Baxley, Ryne Dennis, Joshua Jones, Fletcher Page, Marc Weiszer: Athens Banner-Herald; Loren Nelson: Legacy Hockey (Minnesota); Bennett Durando, Richard Silva, Tommy Deas: Montgomery Advertiser; Matt Schuckman: Muddy River Sports (Quincy, Illinois.); Jordan Guskey: The Topeka Capital-Journal.

Print Portfolio Montgomery Advertiser; The Pine Belt News (Hattiesburg, Mississippi); The Post-Star (Glens Falls, New York); Williamsport Sun-Gazette; Wyoming Tribune Eagle (Cheyenne).

Project Reporting (C and D projects were judged as a group and 10 total winners were selected) Hart Pisani, Amarillo Globe-News; Staff, Capital News Service (University of Maryland); John Murphy, Pep Fernandez: Century Newspapers (California); Nathan Dominitz, Savannah Morning News; Staff, The Fayetteville (North Carolina) Observer; Nick Kelly, Chase Goodbread, Tommy Deas: The Tuscaloosa News.

Full list of winners for sections, digital and video: https://apsportseditors.com/2022-apse-contest-results-sections-digital-and-video/

Full list of winners for writing and photography: https://apsportseditors.com/2022-apse-contest-results-writing-and-photography/