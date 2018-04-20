TODAY'S PAPER
September 11 Memorial & Museum to open special sports exhibit

The exhibition includes iconic post-9/11 moments such as Mike Piazza’s go-ahead home run for the Mets against the Braves in the first MLB game in New York after the attacks.

Mike Piazza gestures to the crowd after hitting a two-run eighth inning home run against the Atlanta Braves at Shea Stadium. This was the first baseball game in New York since the World Trade Center attack of Sept. 11. The Mets won 3-2. Photo Credit: Newsday file photo

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
The National September 11 Memorial & Museum plans to announce on Friday that it will open a year-long special exhibition that will explore how sports helped unite the nation during the days and months after the terrorist attacks of 2001.

Entitled “Comeback Season: Sports After 9/11,” the exhibition is scheduled to open on June 27, and will require a free ticket along with the regular museum admission because of limited capacity in the gallery.

Mark Messier, the former Rangers captain, will be listed with the museum itself in making the announcement Friday; his involvement in the project includes the display of his jersey from an October 2001, game, with pictures of him wearing an FDNY helmet. Messier wore the helmet in honor of FDNY Deputy Chief Raymond Matthew Downey Sr., a hockey fan and first responder who was killed that day.

The exhibition includes iconic post-9/11 moments such as Mike Piazza’s go-ahead home run for the Mets against the Braves in the first MLB game in New York after the attacks, President George W. Bush’s first pitch at Yankee Stadium before Game 3 of the World Series and that year’s New York City Marathon.

