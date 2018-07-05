The Yankees’ pursuit of the major league record for home runs continued Wednesday, but they also are in striking distance of another bit of long ball history.

They hit three home runs in their 6-2 win over the Braves to lift their season total to 144, which puts them on pace to finish the year with 278. This would break the record of 264 set by the Seattle Mariners in 1997.

The high volume also has led to the Yankees doing a nearly unprecedented amount of its scoring via the long ball.

The Yankees have scored 52.8 percent of their runs on home runs this season, per Baseball Prospectus. This leads MLB by a wide margin and is the second-highest rate ever.

Only the 2010 Toronto Blue Jays scored a higher rate of runs on home runs (53.1 percent), and they were the first team to clear the 50 percent threshold, according to BP. The Yankees could join the 2016 Orioles, 2016 Mets and 2017 Blue Jays as the other teams to do so.

Cleveland is in second place this season, 6.4 percentage points behind the Yankees; this is wider than the gap between the Indians and the 17th-place Mets.

The so-called “reliance” on the long ball generally has not been an impediment to offensive production this season. The Red Sox, Yankees and Indians rank first, third and fifth in runs scored, and all three teams also were in the top five in percentage of runs scored via home run. The Red Sox (59-29) lead the AL East by a game over the Yankees (56-28) and Cleveland (47-37) leads the AL Central.

The five teams least reliant on home runs all rank 24th or lower in runs per game.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman defended his team’s composition of sluggers.

“My job description is to put together teams that score a ton of runs on the offensive side,” Cashman said Thursday. “I think that’s kind of a wasted time to those questions because we’re checking all the boxes we need to be checking.’’

“It’s a general concept if you hit home runs your odds of winning games [are high]. If your offense put home runs on the board — and if they’re two-run homers, if they’re three-run homers — the odds are you’re almost like playing .600, .800 [percent] baseball.’’

Aaron Boone said before Wednesday’s game that he has no intention of sacrificing the team’s current approach at the plate — predicated on patience and power — in order to make more contact.

“I don’t want our guys putting the ball in play for the sake of putting it in play, expanding the strike zone and making us essentially worse hitters,” he said.

Boone’s team has the game’s fifth-best on-base percentage despite also trying for the game’s the eighth-highest strikeout rate. “When you’re controlling the strike zone . . . you’ll be in a position to square the ball up,” he said.

There are questions as to whether a home run-based approach is less ideal in the postseason, when offenses must face better pitchers who are less likely to allow home runs. Recent postseasons suggest this is not the case.

Since 2008, 31 teams have made the division series after ranking in the top 10 in percentage of runs scored on home runs. There also have been 24 teams to do so after ranking in the bottom 10.

The first group scored more runs per game in the postseason than the latter group (4.2 to 3.9). Scoring dropped for both groups relative to the regular season, but the more homer-reliant bunch saw a smaller decline (an 11.7 percent drop versus a 14.1 percent drop).

Ben Lindbergh, then of Baseball Prospectus, reached the same conclusion in 2012 after looking at all postseason teams from 1995 to 2011.

Both teams from last year’s World Series scored more than 40 percent of their runs on home runs, as did the 2009 world champion Yankees, so there’s no reason why this year’s team should stop digging the long ball.

With Steven Marcus