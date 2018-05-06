Fan turnout was good at Sunday morning’s Long Island Marathon, but for Manhasset’s Aileen Barry, two spectators in particular helped make the day special.

Two of Barry’s three children were on hand to watch her win the women’s half-marathon in a time of 1:17:42. “The baby’s 10 months old. Two were here watching,” said Barry, 36, who was wearing a bracelet with their names on it. “They don’t often get to come out to the races, so seeing them was awesome.”

Barry said her background was in shorter races, so running half-marathons is part of a training program to prepare for a marathon in Duluth, Minnesota next month. From there, she will try to get a qualifying time for Olympic trials.

She said that the responsibilities of raising a family — her other children are six and three years old — have changed her training approach, and she said jokingly her goal is “just getting to the starting line in one piece.”

Added Barry: “When I crossed the finish line, I just said ‘thank God this is over,’ but it’s 10 times more fun when I run well.”

Having two of her biggest fans there to watch helped.

Vasquez wins men’s half-marathon

Galo Vasquez said he had not run a half-marathon in five years, but that was hardly evident Sunday.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Vasquez, 22, a student and former cross country runner at SUNY New Paltz, won the men’s half-marathon with a time of 1:12.24. He said he also edged his previous personal best of 1:15.

“I got a solid month of training before I came here, but it’s been a while,” said the Westchester product. “So I’m happy. I’m feeling great about this.”

Earlier in the day, Westbury’s Petrus Cesarion won the men’s 10K in 32:22.