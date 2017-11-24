Allison Seidman enjoys her final high school game for Suffolk All-Stars
Commack senior scores as Suffolk defeats Nassau, 2-0, in Senior All-Star Game. Patchogue-Medford’s Verni also scored. Suffolk won the second game, 3-2, as Sachem East’s Yaker scores twice.
When Allison Seidman received her Commack girls soccer uniform back from her coach, she couldn’t wait to don her No. 2 one final time.
Seidman, who led Commack to a Suffolk I championship, returned to the field to take part in the Nassau-Suffolk Senior All-Star Game, scoring a goal — like she often did for the Cougars — as Suffolk defeated Nassau, 2-0, in the first game of a doubleheader at Farmingdale State Friday. Suffolk later won the second game, 3-2.
“It’s pretty cool because it’s getting back out there with high school girls that I’ve played against,” said Seidman, named Suffolk’s MVP of the first game. “I kind of thought I was done but it’s great to be here and keep playing.”
Seidman scored off an assist from Jennifer Argueta (Amityville) with 1:09 remaining in the first half to extend Suffolk’s lead to 2-0. Patchogue-Medford’s Alexa Verni ripped in the game’s first goal with 13:27 remaining in the first half in front of a well attended crowd that included college coaches.
“It was crazy because everyone from everywhere is here and they’re seeing us play,” Verni said. “So it’s a different feel than just playing for the school and who is in your town.”
Verni, who had eight goals this season, said she hopes to play college soccer and that she is still mulling over options pending a commitment saying, “Not yet, but we’ll see. Hopefully this game changes that.”
Seidman, who had nine goals and 11 assists this season, is drawing college interest for soccer and track and field, but is uncommitted to a college, saying her preference is currently toward playing soccer.
Islip’s Julia DeSantis, anchoring the Suffolk defense in the first game, also hopes to play college soccer and was thrilled to end her high-school tenure in an All-Star environment.
“I definitely feel honored playing with all these girls,” DeSantis said. “It’s just a great experience, especially all the college coaches that come and watch us play and showing off in our opportunities what we can do.”
In the second contest, Nassau was quick to prove things wouldn’t be nearly as easy for Suffolk, scoring the game’s first two goals in the opening nine minutes. Locust Valley’s Lily D’Addorio scored the first goal off an assist from Ariel Tillman (Calhoun) less than three minutes into the game and Isabella Infuso (Bellmore JFK) added the second goal with 31:14 remaining in the first half.
But the scoring came in bunches for both teams as Suffolk came roaring back as Sachem East’s Rachel Yaker flicked in a goal with 18:03 remaining in the first half. Commack’s Lauren Maline scored less than three minutes later to tie the score at 2.
Yaker added the eventual winning goal with 8:42 remaining in the opening half off a rebound as the girls that served as her competition all year were there to rally together and turn the early deficit into a victory.
“It’s different to see the people you were versing and were your opponents and your competition and now we’re one team,” Yaker said. “It’s very exciting.”
Emily Gillen (Eastport-South Manor) had a key defensive play with less than eight minutes left to stop the potential-tying goal with the keeper out of the net. Yaker was awarded Suffolk’s MVP in the second game and Olivia Curry (Farmingdale) was named Nassau’s MVP in the first game and Taylor D’Alessandro (West Hempstead) earned the award in the second contest.
“It really meant a lot,” Yaker said, “knowing I’ve ended on a high note.”
