Sports

Mixed martial arts champ Angela Lee in Hawaii car accident

Singapore's Angela Lee (C) celebrates with family members

Singapore's Angela Lee (C) celebrates with family members after defeating Brazil's Istela Nunes during their ONE Women's atomweight championship bout on May 26, 2017 at the Indoor Stadium in Singapore. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROSLAN RAHMAN

By The Associated Press
HONOLULU - Mixed martial arts fighter Angela Lee is recovering after a car accident in Hawaii.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the ONE Championship female world atomweight champion will miss her title defense scheduled for Nov. 24 in Singapore.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong wrote on his Facebook page Lee was driving to training on Monday when she fell asleep. He said Lee suffered a concussion and some minor burns.

"If she was not wearing a seatbelt, it would have most certainly been a different story," he said.

Sityodtong didn't indicate when Lee would return to fighting.

"We are all blessed and relieved that Angela will make a full recovery," he said. "Please join me in sending love, prayers, and positive energy to Angela and her family."

Sityodtong didn't immediately respond to a Facebook message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

ONE Championship is a Singapore-based promotion that dominates the burgeoning Asian market for professional MMA.

Lee is a former Hawaii state wrestling champion and the daughter of two martial arts instructors. She was born in Canada and raised in Hawaii by her South Korean mother and Singaporean father.

Lee became the first female MMA world champion from Hawaii with a unanimous decision over Mei Yamaguchi in May 2016. She was scheduled to defend her title in a rematch against Yamaguchi later this month.

By The Associated Press
