OAKLAND, Calif. - (AP) -- Cleveland Cavaliers forwards Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love avoided suspensions over their roles in an altercation late in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against Golden State.

The NBA announced Friday that Thompson was fined $25,000 for failing to leave the court in a timely fashion after his ejection and shoving the ball into Draymond Green's face in the closing seconds of Cleveland's 124-114 overtime loss to Golden State.

Thompson had been ejected for a flagrant 2 foul against Shaun Livingston. That foul has been downgraded to a flagrant 1.

Love left the bench to argue the flagrant foul call and was on the court at the start of the altercation. The league determined he did not warrant punishment because he returned to the bench area immediately.

Game 2 is Sunday.