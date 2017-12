Aqueduct Results Combined Saturday

1st_$55,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi, snow.

Off 12:20. Time 1:40.84. Good. Scratched_Save the Sangria. Also Ran_Sicilia Sal, Honor Mission, Imaginar, Iron Johnny. $1 Exacta (2-5) paid $11.80. $0.1 Superfecta (2-5-6-3) paid $57.55. $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-6) paid $43.87.

(c) 2017 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

2nd_$42,000, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, snow.

Off 12:50. Time 1:41.13. Good. Scratched_Devine Dental, Toohottoevenspeak, Conquest Expresso, Run for James, The Orphan Miracle. Also Ran_Lone Trader, Son of Oahu, Manifest Destiny, Zigarch, Sparty Boy. $1 Daily Double (2-3) paid $11.40. $1 Exacta (3-9) paid $26.00. $1 Quinella (3-9) paid $10.80. $0.1 Superfecta (3-9-8-7) paid $89.25. $0.5 Trifecta (3-9-8) paid $77.12.

(c) 2017 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

3rd_$50,000, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, snow.

Off 1:20. Time 1:40.40. Good. Scratched_For Greater Glory. Also Ran_Chilly Bon Bon, Two Down One to Go. $1 Pick 3 (2-3-2) 3 Correct Paid $48.50. $1 Daily Double (3-2) paid $46.00. $1 Exacta (2-4) paid $11.20. $0.1 Superfecta (2-4-1-5) paid $4.80. $0.5 Trifecta (2-4-1) paid $12.20.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

(c) 2017 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

4th_$46,000, mdn cl, 2YO F, 6f, snow.

Off 1:50. Time 1:15.59. Good. Scratched_Nyromaniac. Also Ran_Desert Jazz, Status Asthmaticus, Caribbean Girl, Netti's Legacy, Hot Possebility, Speedy Analysis, Tiz Anna Rae, Girlie's Dream. $1 Pick 3 (3-2-2) 3 Correct Paid $231.75. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (3-2-5) 3 Correct Paid $31.00. $1 Daily Double (2-2) paid $24.30. $1 Exacta (2-11) paid $30.50. $1 Quinella (2-11) paid $12.80. $0.1 Superfecta (2-11-10-3) paid $571.25. $0.5 Trifecta (2-11-10) paid $434.25. $1 Consolation Double (2-5) paid $3.85.

(c) 2017 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

5th_$27,000, cl, 3YO up, 6f, snow.

Off 2:17. Time 1:13.31. Good. Scratched_Howie's Tiz. Also Ran_Ten Twenty Nine, Mr. Euro, Tottie Royer, Archivero, Royal Burgh. $0.5 Pick 5 (2/7-3-2-2-5) 5 Correct Paid $849.50. $0.5 Pick 4 (3-2-2-5) 4 Correct Paid $441.50. $1 Pick 3 (2-2-5) 3 Correct Paid $96.75. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (2-5-5) 3 Correct Paid $14.80. $1 Exacta (5-9) paid $20.60. $1 Daily Double (2-5) paid $31.75. $0.1 Superfecta (5-9-3-8) paid $18.45. $0.5 Trifecta (5-9-3) paid $22.25.

(c) 2017 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

6th_$59,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 7f, snow.

Off 2:48. Time 1:24.63. Good. Scratched_Global Positioning. Also Ran_Bavaro, E J's Legacy, Bigshotinthenews, Samadi Sky. $1 Pick 3 (2-5-7) 3 Correct Paid $59.50. $1 Daily Double (5-7) paid $10.40. $1 Exacta (7-6) paid $12.40. $0.1 Superfecta (7-6-4-1) paid $9.52. $0.5 Trifecta (7-6-4) paid $13.62.

(c) 2017 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

7th_$57,000, alc, 3YO up, 6f, snow.

Off 3:18. Time 1:12.43. Good. Scratched_Source Control, For Pops. Also Ran_Ross Boss, Fled, Formal Start, Discretionary Marq, Awesome Heart, Lenny, Outrageous Bet, Louisiana Lady. $1 Pick 3 (5-7-10) 3 Correct Paid $43.50. $1 Daily Double (7-10) paid $8.40. $1 Exacta (10-11) paid $15.80. $0.1 Superfecta (10-11-4-8) paid $116.50. $0.5 Trifecta (10-11-4) paid $30.50.

(c) 2017 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

8th_$100,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 6f, snow.

Garland of Roses S.

Off 3:47. Time 1:11.75. Good. Scratched_Friend of Liberty, Ms Locust Point. Also Ran_Kalabaka, Fusaichi Red. $1 Pick 3 (7-10-1) 3 Correct Paid $21.50. $1 Grand Slam (1/3/5/9-3/4/6/7-4/7/10/11/13-1) 4 Correct Paid $5.20. $1 Daily Double (10-1) paid $9.00. $1 Exacta (1-5) paid $8.70. $0.1 Superfecta (1-5-3-2) paid $3.00. $0.5 Trifecta (1-5-3) paid $5.70.

(c) 2017 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

9th_$46,000, mdn cl, 2YO F, 6f, snow.

Off 4:17. Time 1:13.63. Good. Scratched_Missimpazi. Also Ran_Dancingwthdaffodls, Very Charming, Classy Cara, Hug the Rail, Flatliner, Lady Bountiful, I Admire You, Molly's Nighthawk, Reyana Reya Dreams. Pick 6 (2-5-3/7-7/10/13-1/4/7-12) 6 Correct Paid $5,447.00, 5 Correct Paid $50.00. $0.5 Pick 4 (3/7-7/10/13-1/4/7-12) 4 Correct Paid $91.75. $1 Pick 3 (10-1-12) 3 Correct Paid $82.50. $1 Daily Double (1-12) paid $14.10. $1 Exacta (12-3) paid $24.90. $0.1 Superfecta (12-3-7-11) paid $31.00. $0.5 Trifecta (12-3-7) paid $39.75. Attendance unavailable. IST $4,943,307. Handle $636,790. Total Handle $5,580,097.

(c) 2017 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.