Aqueduct Results Saturday December 9th, 2017
1st-$55,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile, Dirt, Snowing
Off 12:20. Good. 4w upper, went clear
Fractional/Final Time: 24.060, 48.630, 1:14.900, 00.000, 00.000, 1:40.840.
Trainer: William Mott
Winner: DK B/ C, 2, by To Honor and Serve-Unobstructed View
Scratched: Save the Sangria.
___
$1 Exacta (2-5) paid $11.80; $0.1 Superfecta (2-5-6-3) paid $57.55; $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-6) paid $43.87;
(c) 2017 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.