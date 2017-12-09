Aqueduct Results Saturday December 9th, 2017
2nd-$42,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Snowing
Off 12:50. Good. 6w uppr,drift, dug in
Fractional/Final Time: 24.520, 49.570, 1:14.860, 00.000, 00.000, 1:41.130.
Trainer: John Toscano, Jr.
Winner: CH G, 4, by Giant's Causeway-Kickin' the Clouds
Scratched: Devine Dental, Toohottoevenspeak, Conquest Expresso, Run for James, The Orphan Miracle.
___
___
$1 Daily Double (2-3) paid $11.40; $1 Exacta (3-9) paid $26.00; $1 Quinella (3-9) paid $10.80; $0.1 Superfecta (3-9-8-7) paid $89.25; $0.5 Trifecta (3-9-8) paid $77.12;
(c) 2017 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.