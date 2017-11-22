TODAY'S PAPER
Anthony Rieber's 2018 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

By Anthony Rieber  anthony.rieber@newsday.com
Newsday's Anthony Rieber cast his ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2018. Rieber voted for the maximum of 10 players allowed. Here are the names he submitted.

BARRY BONDS

Barry Bonds, the all-time home run king, played
Photo Credit: AP / Chris Carlson

Barry Bonds, the all-time home run king, played 22 years for the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants. He has 762 career home runs but has been linked to performance-enhancing drugs in the past.

ROGER CLEMENS

Roger Clemens, a seven-time Cy Young Award winner
Photo Credit: AP / Gregory Bull

Roger Clemens, a seven-time Cy Young Award winner and two-time World Series champion, racked up 4,672 strikeouts -- third-most in MLB history -- and won 354 games. However, he has been linked to performance-enhancing drugs in the past.

VLADIMIR GUERRERO

Vladimir Guerrero played 16 seasons for the Expos,
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Vladimir Guerrero played 16 seasons for the Expos, Angels, Rangers and Orioles. The nine-time All-Star outfielder and 2004 AL MVP had a career .318 average, .379 on-base percentage, 449 home runs and 1,496 RBIs.

TREVOR HOFFMAN

Trevor Hoffman ranks second all-time behind only Mariano
Photo Credit: AP / Lenny Ignelzi

Trevor Hoffman ranks second all-time behind only Mariano Rivera with 601 saves. He had a 2.87 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 18 seasons with the Florida Marlins, San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers.

CHIPPER JONES

Chipper Jones made his debut in 1993, playing
Photo Credit: AP

Chipper Jones made his debut in 1993, playing all 19 seasons with the Atlanta Braves. Jones was voted to the All-Star game eight times, helped the Braves win the World Series in 1995 and was the NL MVP in 1999. Jones totaled a .303 average, 2,726 hits, 468 home runs and 1,623 RBI. The Braves retired his No. 10 in 2013.

MIKE MUSSINA

Mike Mussina, a seven-time Gold Glove winner, is
Photo Credit: AP / Ed Betz

Mike Mussina, a seven-time Gold Glove winner, is as well-known for his slick fielding ability as his durability. Splitting time between the Baltimore Orioles and Yankees, Mussina racked up at least 200 innings in 11 of his 18 seasons. "Moose" finished his career with a 3.68 ERA, 270 wins and 2,813 strikeouts.

MANNY RAMIREZ

Manny Ramirez played 19 seasons with the Indians,
Photo Credit: AP / Elise Amendola

Manny Ramirez played 19 seasons with the Indians, Red Sox, Dodgers, White Sox and Rays. The 12-time All-Star hit .312 with a .411 OBP, 555 home runs, 1,831 RBIs and 1,544 runs but was twice suspended for PEDs.

CURT SCHILLING

Curt Schilling was a three-time World Series champion,
Photo Credit: AP / Kathy Willens

Curt Schilling was a three-time World Series champion, pitching 20 seasons with the Phillies, Diamondbacks, Red Sox, Orioles and Astros. He had a career postseason record of 11-2, and his .846 postseason winning percentage is a major-league record for pitchers with at least 10 decisions.

JIM THOME

Jim Thome played the majority of his 22-year
Photo Credit: AP / Mark Duncan

Jim Thome played the majority of his 22-year career with the Cleveland Indians, but also suited up for the Phillies, White Sox, Dodgers, Twins and Orioles. The five-time All-Star retired in 2012 with 612 home runs, seventh best in MLB history. Primarily a first baseman and DH, Thome finished his career with a .276 average, 2,328 hits and 1,699 RBI.

OMAR VIZQUEL

A great defender at shortstop, Omar Vizquel won
Photo Credit: AP / PHIL LONG

A great defender at shortstop, Omar Vizquel won a Gold Glove Award in 11 of his 24 MLB seasons. He made his debut in 1989 for the Mariners but spent the majority of his career with the Indians. He also played for the Giants, Rangers, White Sox and Blue Jays. The three-time All-Star finished his career batting .272 with 2,877 hits, 1,445 runs scored and 951 RBI.

