Erik Boland's 2018 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

Newsday's Erik Boland cast his ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2018. Here are the names he submitted.

BARRY BONDS

Barry Bonds, the all-time home run king, played
Photo Credit: AP / Chris Carlson

Barry Bonds, the all-time home run king, played 22 years for the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants. He has 762 career home runs but has been linked to performance-enhancing drugs in the past.

ROGER CLEMENS

Roger Clemens, a seven-time Cy Young Award winner
Photo Credit: AP / Gregory Bull

Roger Clemens, a seven-time Cy Young Award winner and two-time World Series champion, racked up 4,672 strikeouts -- third-most in MLB history -- and won 354 games. However, he has been linked to performance-enhancing drugs in the past.

VLADIMIR GUERRERO

Vladimir Guerrero played 16 seasons for the Expos,
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Vladimir Guerrero played 16 seasons for the Expos, Angels, Rangers and Orioles. The nine-time All-Star outfielder and 2004 AL MVP had a career .318 average, .379 on-base percentage, 449 home runs and 1,496 RBIs.

CHIPPER JONES

Chipper Jones made his debut in 1993, playing
Photo Credit: AP

Chipper Jones made his debut in 1993, playing all 19 seasons with the Atlanta Braves. Jones was voted to the All-Star game eight times, helped the Braves win the World Series in 1995 and was the NL MVP in 1999. Jones totaled a .303 average, 2,726 hits, 468 home runs and 1,623 RBI. The Braves retired his No. 10 in 2013.

EDGAR MARTINEZ

Edgar Martinez spent his entire 18-year career with
Photo Credit: AP / Ed Zurga

Edgar Martinez spent his entire 18-year career with the Seattle Mariners. The seven-time All-Star was a pioneer of the designated hitter position. He hit .312 with 309 home runs, 1,261 RBI and 1,219 runs in 2,055 MLB games.

MIKE MUSSINA

Mike Mussina, a seven-time Gold Glove winner, is
Photo Credit: AP / Ed Betz

Mike Mussina, a seven-time Gold Glove winner, is as well-known for his slick fielding ability as his durability. Splitting time between the Baltimore Orioles and Yankees, Mussina racked up at least 200 innings in 11 of his 18 seasons. "Moose" finished his career with a 3.68 ERA, 270 wins and 2,813 strikeouts.

CURT SCHILLING

Curt Schilling was a three-time World Series champion,
Photo Credit: AP / Kathy Willens

Curt Schilling was a three-time World Series champion, pitching 20 seasons with the Phillies, Diamondbacks, Red Sox, Orioles and Astros. He had a career postseason record of 11-2, and his .846 postseason winning percentage is a major-league record for pitchers with at least 10 decisions.

SAMMY SOSA

In 18 years with the Rangers, White Sox,
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Doug Collier

In 18 years with the Rangers, White Sox, Cubs and Orioles, Sammy Sosa hit 609 career home runs. Three times he hit more than 60 homers -- 66 in 1998, 63 in 1999 and 64 in 2001. He has been tained by baseball's PED scandal.

JIM THOME

Jim Thome played the majority of his 22-year
Photo Credit: AP / Mark Duncan

Jim Thome played the majority of his 22-year career with the Cleveland Indians, but also suited up for the Phillies, White Sox, Dodgers, Twins and Orioles. The five-time All-Star retired in 2012 with 612 home runs, seventh best in MLB history. Primarily a first baseman and DH, Thome finished his career with a .276 average, 2,328 hits and 1,699 RBI.

BILLY WAGNER

Despite never leading the majors in saves in
Photo Credit: AP / Brett Coomer

Despite never leading the majors in saves in a given season, Billy Wagner ranks fifth all-time with 422 saves. The closer had a 2.73 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in 16 seasons with the Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, Mets, Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves.

