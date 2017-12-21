Newsday's Erik Boland cast his ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2018. Here are the names he submitted.

BARRY BONDS Barry Bonds, the all-time home run king, played 22 years for the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants. He has 762 career home runs but has been linked to performance-enhancing drugs in the past.

ROGER CLEMENS Roger Clemens, a seven-time Cy Young Award winner and two-time World Series champion, racked up 4,672 strikeouts -- third-most in MLB history -- and won 354 games. However, he has been linked to performance-enhancing drugs in the past.

VLADIMIR GUERRERO Vladimir Guerrero played 16 seasons for the Expos, Angels, Rangers and Orioles. The nine-time All-Star outfielder and 2004 AL MVP had a career .318 average, .379 on-base percentage, 449 home runs and 1,496 RBIs.

CHIPPER JONES Chipper Jones made his debut in 1993, playing all 19 seasons with the Atlanta Braves. Jones was voted to the All-Star game eight times, helped the Braves win the World Series in 1995 and was the NL MVP in 1999. Jones totaled a .303 average, 2,726 hits, 468 home runs and 1,623 RBI. The Braves retired his No. 10 in 2013.

EDGAR MARTINEZ Edgar Martinez spent his entire 18-year career with the Seattle Mariners. The seven-time All-Star was a pioneer of the designated hitter position. He hit .312 with 309 home runs, 1,261 RBI and 1,219 runs in 2,055 MLB games.

MIKE MUSSINA Mike Mussina, a seven-time Gold Glove winner, is as well-known for his slick fielding ability as his durability. Splitting time between the Baltimore Orioles and Yankees, Mussina racked up at least 200 innings in 11 of his 18 seasons. "Moose" finished his career with a 3.68 ERA, 270 wins and 2,813 strikeouts.

CURT SCHILLING Curt Schilling was a three-time World Series champion, pitching 20 seasons with the Phillies, Diamondbacks, Red Sox, Orioles and Astros. He had a career postseason record of 11-2, and his .846 postseason winning percentage is a major-league record for pitchers with at least 10 decisions.

SAMMY SOSA In 18 years with the Rangers, White Sox, Cubs and Orioles, Sammy Sosa hit 609 career home runs. Three times he hit more than 60 homers -- 66 in 1998, 63 in 1999 and 64 in 2001. He has been tained by baseball's PED scandal.

JIM THOME Jim Thome played the majority of his 22-year career with the Cleveland Indians, but also suited up for the Phillies, White Sox, Dodgers, Twins and Orioles. The five-time All-Star retired in 2012 with 612 home runs, seventh best in MLB history. Primarily a first baseman and DH, Thome finished his career with a .276 average, 2,328 hits and 1,699 RBI.