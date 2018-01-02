Newsday's Mark Herrmann cast his ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2018. While writers can vote for up to 10 players, Herrmann voted for six.

VLADIMIR GUERRERO Vladimir Guerrero played 16 seasons for the Expos, Angels, Rangers and Orioles. The nine-time All-Star outfielder and 2004 AL MVP had a career .318 average, .379 on-base percentage, 449 home runs and 1,496 RBIs.

TREVOR HOFFMAN Trevor Hoffman ranks second all-time behind only Mariano Rivera with 601 saves. He had a 2.87 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 18 seasons with the Florida Marlins, San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers.

CHIPPER JONES Chipper Jones made his debut in 1993, playing all 19 seasons with the Atlanta Braves. Jones was voted to the All-Star game eight times, helped the Braves win the World Series in 1995 and was the NL MVP in 1999. Jones totaled a .303 average, 2,726 hits, 468 home runs and 1,623 RBI. The Braves retired his No. 10 in 2013.

EDGAR MARTINEZ Edgar Martinez spent his entire 18-year career with the Seattle Mariners. The seven-time All-Star was a pioneer of the designated hitter position. He hit .312 with 309 home runs, 1,261 RBI and 1,219 runs in 2,055 MLB games.

CURT SCHILLING Curt Schilling was a three-time World Series champion, pitching 20 seasons with the Phillies, Diamondbacks, Red Sox, Orioles and Astros. He had a career postseason record of 11-2, and his .846 postseason winning percentage is a major-league record for pitchers with at least 10 decisions.