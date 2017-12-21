TODAY'S PAPER
Steven Marcus' 2018 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

Newsday's Steven Marcus cast his ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2018. Here are the names he submitted.

VLADIMIR GUERRERO

Vladimir Guerrero played 16 seasons for the Expos,
Vladimir Guerrero played 16 seasons for the Expos, Angels, Rangers and Orioles. The nine-time All-Star outfielder and 2004 AL MVP had a career .318 average, .379 on-base percentage, 449 home runs and 1,496 RBIs.

TREVOR HOFFMAN

Trevor Hoffman ranks second all-time behind only Mariano
Trevor Hoffman ranks second all-time behind only Mariano Rivera with 601 saves. He had a 2.87 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 18 seasons with the Florida Marlins, San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers.

CHIPPER JONES

Chipper Jones made his debut in 1993, playing
Chipper Jones made his debut in 1993, playing all 19 seasons with the Atlanta Braves. Jones was voted to the All-Star game eight times, helped the Braves win the World Series in 1995 and was the NL MVP in 1999. Jones totaled a .303 average, 2,726 hits, 468 home runs and 1,623 RBI. The Braves retired his No. 10 in 2013.

JIM THOME

Jim Thome played the majority of his 22-year
Jim Thome played the majority of his 22-year career with the Cleveland Indians, but also suited up for the Phillies, White Sox, Dodgers, Twins and Orioles. The five-time All-Star retired in 2012 with 612 home runs, seventh best in MLB history. Primarily a first baseman and DH, Thome finished his career with a .276 average, 2,328 hits and 1,699 RBI.

