Newsday's Anthony Rieber cast his ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2019. While writers can vote for up to 10 players, Rieber voted for nine.

BARRY BONDS Barry Bonds, the all-time home run king, played 22 years for the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants. He has 762 career home runs but has been linked to performance-enhancing drugs in the past.

ROGER CLEMENS Roger Clemens, a seven-time Cy Young Award winner and two-time World Series champion, racked up 4,672 strikeouts -- third-most in MLB history -- and won 354 games. However, he has been linked to performance-enhancing drugs in the past.

EDGAR MARTINEZ Edgar Martinez spent his entire 18-year career with the Seattle Mariners. The seven-time All-Star was a pioneer of the designated hitter position. He hit .312 with 309 home runs, 1,261 RBI and 1,219 runs in 2,055 MLB games.

MIKE MUSSINA Mike Mussina, a seven-time Gold Glove winner, is as well-known for his slick fielding ability as his durability. Splitting time between the Baltimore Orioles and Yankees, Mussina racked up at least 200 innings in 11 of his 18 seasons. "Moose" finished his career with a 3.68 ERA, 270 wins and 2,813 strikeouts.

ANDY PETTITTE Andy Pettitte played 18 MLB seasons, splitting time between the Yankees and the Astros. He was 256-153 with a 3.85 ERA, 1.351 WHIP and 2,448 strikeouts during the regular season. A five-time World Series champion and the 2001 ALCS MVP, the crafty lefthander was 19-11 with a 3.81 WRA, 1.305 WHIP and 183 strikeouts in 44 postseason appearances. He made three All-Star teams and finished in the top six in Cy Young voting five times, including a second-place showing in 1996, when he won 21 games for the Yankees. However, Pettitte admitted in 2007 that he used HGH in 2002 in an attempt to come back from an elbow injury.

MANNY RAMIREZ Manny Ramirez played 19 seasons with the Indians, Red Sox, Dodgers, White Sox and Rays. The 12-time All-Star hit .312 with a .411 OBP, 555 home runs, 1,831 RBIs and 1,544 runs but was twice suspended for PEDs.

MARIANO RIVERA Mariano Rivera holds the all-time record for saves with 652. He was 82-60 with a 2.21 ERA, 1.000 WHIP and 1,173 strikeouts in 19 seasons, all with the Yankees. The five-time World Series champion won World Series MVP in 1999 and was a 13-time All-Star.

CURT SCHILLING Curt Schilling was a three-time World Series champion, pitching 20 seasons with the Phillies, Diamondbacks, Red Sox, Orioles and Astros. He had a career postseason record of 11-2, and his .846 postseason winning percentage is a major-league record for pitchers with at least 10 decisions.