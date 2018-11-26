Newsday's Steven Marcus cast his ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2019. Here are the names he submitted.

EDGAR MARTINEZ Edgar Martinez was the transcendent DH, a spot in the lineup that began as something of a dumping ground for aging, injured or defensively challenged players. Martinez was born for the role and was a DH in 68 percent of his appearances. He spent his entire 18-year career with the Seattle Mariners and was a seven-time All-Star. Martinez hit .312 with 309 home runs, 1,261 RBI and 1,219 runs in 2,055 MLB games.