Newsday's Steven Marcus cast his ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2019. Here are the names he submitted.
EDGAR MARTINEZ
Edgar Martinez was the transcendent DH, a spot in the lineup that began as something of a dumping ground for aging, injured or defensively challenged players. Martinez was born for the role and was a DH in 68 percent of his appearances. He spent his entire 18-year career with the Seattle Mariners and was a seven-time All-Star. Martinez hit .312 with 309 home runs, 1,261 RBI and 1,219 runs in 2,055 MLB games.
MARIANO RIVERA
Mariano Rivera holds the all-time record for saves with 652. He was 82-60 with a 2.21 ERA, 1.000 WHIP and 1,173 strikeouts in 19 seasons, all with the Yankees. The five-time World Series champion won World Series MVP in 1999 and was a 13-time All-Star. Rivera would become the sixth reliever to enter the Hall of Fame and, inarguably, the best among Dennis Eckersley, Bruce Sutter, Hoyt Wilhelm, Rollie Fingers and Trevor Hoffman.
