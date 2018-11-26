TODAY'S PAPER
Baseball

Steven Marcus' 2019 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

Newsday's Steven Marcus cast his ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2019. Here are the names he submitted.

EDGAR MARTINEZ

Edgar Martinez was the transcendent DH, a spot
Edgar Martinez was the transcendent DH, a spot in the lineup that began as something of a dumping ground for aging, injured or defensively challenged players. Martinez was born for the role and was a DH in 68 percent of his appearances. He spent his entire 18-year career with the Seattle Mariners and was a seven-time All-Star. Martinez hit .312 with 309 home runs, 1,261 RBI and 1,219 runs in 2,055 MLB games.

MARIANO RIVERA

Mariano Rivera holds the all-time record for saves
Mariano Rivera holds the all-time record for saves with 652. He was 82-60 with a 2.21 ERA, 1.000 WHIP and 1,173 strikeouts in 19 seasons, all with the Yankees. The five-time World Series champion won World Series MVP in 1999 and was a 13-time All-Star. Rivera would become the sixth reliever to enter the Hall of Fame and, inarguably, the best among Dennis Eckersley, Bruce Sutter, Hoyt Wilhelm, Rollie Fingers and Trevor Hoffman.

