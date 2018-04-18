A’s beat Chisox in 14-inning affair

Matt Olson singled over leftfielder Nicky Delmonico to drive in Marcus Semien with two outs in the 14th inning and the host Oakland A’s beat the Chicago White Sox, 12-11, in a wild game that lasted nearly six hours Wednesday.

The A’s trailed 6-1, 9-4 and 10-8, then gave up a tying run in the ninth before scoring the winning run off James Shields (1-1) five innings later.

The teams combined for 33 hits and 18 walks — 12 by Chicago pitchers — in a game that lasted 5 hours and 48 minutes. It was the third-longest game by time in Oakland A’s history.

Lou Trevino (1-0) pitched three innings for his first major league win. He made his big league debut in a 10-2 win over Chicago Tuesday.

The White Sox fell to 4-11, matching their worst start since 1997.

Both bullpens got depleted. Shields was scheduled to start against Houston on Friday but instead became the 10th pitcher used by White Sox manager Rick Renteria.

The A’s were down to their last reliever and even had outfielder Jake Smolinski warming up to pitch at one point.

Olson finished with four hits and three RBIs, Jed Lowrie also drove in three and Mark Canha homered to help the A’s complete the three-game sweep of the White Sox. Stephen Piscotty added two hits to extend his hitting streak to eight games.

Chicago lost its fourth straight despite a big day by leadoff hitter Yoan Moncada. Moncada hit his first career grand slam, scored three times and matched his career high of four RBIs.

Blue Jays 15, Royals 5: Teoscar Hernandez had four hits, including a two-run home run, Curtis Granderson hit his ninth career grand slam and host Toronto completed a three-game sweep of Kansas City.

Hernandez singled and scored in the first, homered in the third, flied out in the fourth, singled in the sixth and hit a two-run triple in the seventh. It was the first four-hit game of his career. Needing a double for the cycle, Hernandez struck out swinging in the eighth against reliever Brian Flynn.

Granderson’s slam, which came off Justin Grimm, was the big blow in a six-run eighth. The Blue Jays are 12-5 and off to their best state subce 2009, set season highs with 15 runs and 15 hits.

Yangervis Solarte also homered for the Blue Jays, a solo shot in the third. Solarte had two hits and a walk and scored each time he reached base. The Royals have lost eight straight.

J.A. Happ (3-1) allowed five hits and four runs in six innings to win his third straight start as the Blue Jays won their fourth straight and eighth of nine.

Tigers 6, Orioles 5: Dixon Machado led off the bottom of the ninth with a home run, capping a wild final two innings and lifting host Detroit in a game moved from 6:40 p.m. to 1:10 p.m. in anticipation of bad weather.

Detroit led 2-1 before each team scored three runs in the eighth and one in the ninth. Baltimore’s Luis Sardinas tied it with a solo shot off Shane Greene (1-0) in the top of the ninth, but then Machado hit a line drive off Pedro Araujo (1-2) that cleared the fence in leftfield for only the second homer of the infielder’s big league career.

Miguel Cabrera went deep on his 35th birthday, and Jeimer Candelario and John Hicks also homered for Detroit. Hicks hit a three-run shot in the eighth that put the Tigers up 5-4.

Rays 4, Rangers 1: Jake Faria won for the first time since last July 25, allowing one run in six innings for host Tampa Bay.

Faria (1-1) struck out six and walked one. He had been 0-4 in eight starts and two relief appearances since beating Baltimore.

Cole Hamels (1-3) gave up two hits through five scoreless innings before the Rays rallied to take a 3-1 in the sixth on Daniel Robertson’s RBI double, C.J Cron’s run-scoring single and Adeiny Hechavarria’s sacrifice fly.

Pirates 10, Rockies 2: Sean Rodriguez hit a two-run home run to back Chad Kuhl (2-1) and helped host Pittsburgh avoid a three-game sweep.

Josh Bell drove in three runs and David Freese added a two-run double as the Pirates improved to 8-0 in day games. Adam Frazier had three of the Pirates’ 13 hits and backup catcher Elias Diaz added two hits.

Brewers 2, Reds 0: Centerfielder Christian Yelich returned from the disabled list and made a snazzy sliding catch on a fly ball that deflected off the glove of leftfielder Hernan Perez, and host Milwaukee held on. Zach Davies (1-2) allowed three hits in 6 1⁄3 innings to win for the first time in four starts this season, and Eric Thames hit a two-run homer for the Brewers.

Braves, Bautista agree

Six-time All-Star Jose Bautista and the Atlanta Braves have agreed to a minor league contract

Under the deal announced Wednesday, Bautista would receive a one-year, $1-million deal if added to the 40-man major league roster. He will report to the Braves extended spring training complex in Kissimmee, Florida, to work himself into game condition and play third base.

Bautista, 37, earned $18 million last year deal with Toronto but put up subpar numbers for the second straight year, hitting .203 with 23 homers and 65 RBIs in 157 games. He batted .240 with 40 homers, 114 RBIs and 110 walks in 2015, then dropped to .234 with 22 homers and 69 RBIs in 116 games the following year.

Bauststa became a free agent and was among several prominent players who remained unsigned during the winter.

Walker out for season

Diamondbacks righthander Taijuan Walker is headed for season-ending surgery to repair a partial elbow ligament tear.

Walker, 25, pitched just two innings in his last start Saturday at Los Angeles before departing because of discomfort in his right arm. Walker (who went 9-9, 3.49 ERA last year) had an MRI on Tuesday, then sought a second opinion and was headed back to Arizona on Wednesday after speaking with a doctor in New York.