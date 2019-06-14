Oakland A’s outfielder Stephen Piscotty will be out until at least next week after he had a melanoma removed from his right ear.

The 28-year-old Piscotty had surgery Thursday after the melanoma on the outer lobe of his ear was discovered during a routine spot check on May 28. A biopsy came back positive a week later.

Dr. Brian Parrett performed the operation at the California Pacific Medical Campus.

“From what I hear everything was pretty successful,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said Friday. “He didn’t make a big deal of it. Even with the guys he didn’t want a lot of fanfare. He didn’t want it weighing anybody down. Obviously we’re thinking about it.”

Piscotty will be evaluated daily and the A’s expect him to return next week.

General manager David Forst said the good news is the melanoma was discovered early. The A’s hold an annual skin check screening for the team, coaches and employees.

“We believe it was caught early hopefully as a result of Stephen being vigilant,” Forst said. “This is something that we talk about all the time with players and staff, protecting yourself from the sun and having yourself checked regularly.”

Piscotty’s mother, Gretchen, passed away on May 6, 2018, from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, less than a year after being diagnosed. Piscotty was playing for the St. Louis Cardinals when his mother was initially diagnosed before being traded to the A’s, a move that was done partly to allow him to be closer to her.

Hembree goes on IL with strained shoulder

Boston Red Sox reliever Heath Hembree has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right elbow.

Hembree is 1-0 with a 2.51 ERA and one save in 31 appearances. He is working on a streak of nine straight games without allowing a run.

“I know my arm pretty good,” Hembree said before the Red Sox faced the Orioles at Camden Yards on Friday. “It’s nothing that I’m concerned about. I can tell that there’s not really any damage; it’s just soreness.”

The righthander last pitched Monday, retiring all four batters he faced in a loss to Texas. Manager Alex Cora wanted to use Hembree against the Rangers on Thursday, but was forced to summon Josh Smith.

“I gave them my word, basically, before the game I was good-to-go and then got up in the seventh and couldn’t do it,” Hembree said. “We shut it down.”

Kluber has arm evaulated

Cleveland ace Corey Kluber has been cleared to work on strength building after having his broken arm evaluated.

Indians manager Terry Francona said Friday the report on Kluber was good. He said Kluber has “the go ahead to do strengthening stuff” and will be re-evaluated in a couple more weeks.

Francona also said right-hander Cody Anderson had surgery Friday to repair a tendon in his right elbow. Anderson appeared in five games for the Indians this season and was sent down to the minors last month.

Kluber is 2-3 with a 5.80 ERA this season. The two-time Cy Young Award winner broke his pitching arm when he was hit by a line drive May 1.