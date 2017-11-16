TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 47° Good Evening
Few Clouds 47° Good Evening
SportsBaseball

Yankees’ Aaron Judge finishes second in AL MVP voting

Jose Altuve of the Astros won, and Indians second baseman Jose Ramirez was third.

Aaron Judge of the Yankees takes batting practice prior

Aaron Judge of the Yankees takes batting practice prior to Game 6 of the ALCS against the Astros at Minute Maid Park on Oct. 20, 2017, in Houston. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Elsa

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros was named American League MVP on Thursday night.

Yankees rookie outfielder Aaron Judge and Jose Ramirez of the Indians were finalists.

Altuve won with 405 total votes, including 27 of 30 first-place votes. Judge was second with 279 (two first-place votes), and Ramirez had 237 (one first-place vote).

Voting was conducted by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, based on regular-season performance.

Judge, who unanimously won AL Rookie of the Year on Monday night, didn’t even win the starting rightfield job over Aaron Hicks until the final days of spring training but finished the season with a rookie-record 52 home runs. The 25-year-old produced a .284/.422/.627 slash line in 155 games. He led the AL in homers, runs (128) and walks (127) and was second in OPS (1.049) and RBIs (114).

Altuve was one of the key catalysts behind the Astros’ World Series championship season. The second baseman led the AL in batting average (.346), hits (204) and WAR (8.3) and had a .410 on-base percentage, 24 home runs, 81 RBIs and 32 stolen bases in 153 games.

Ramirez, the Indians’ second baseman, led the majors with 91 extra-base hits and hit. 318 with a .374 OBP, 29 home runs, 83 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 152 games.

With Erik Boland

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith runs the ball during NFL Week 11 picks: Chiefs rout Giants, Pats lock of week
Giants safety Landon Collins reacts during a game against Collins puzzled by defensive unit’s ineptitude
LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers stands against Ntilikina impresses with LeBron shove, defense
49ers tight end Garrett Celek  runs past Giants Glauber: Let’s see if Jenkins shows up this week
Giants hitting coach Hensley Meulens takes in batting Yankees interview Meulens for manager’s job
Giants tackle Chad Wheeler practices during rookie camp at Rookie Wheeler could get first start for Giants