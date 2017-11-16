Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros was named American League MVP on Thursday night.

Yankees rookie outfielder Aaron Judge and Jose Ramirez of the Indians were finalists.

Altuve won with 405 total votes, including 27 of 30 first-place votes. Judge was second with 279 (two first-place votes), and Ramirez had 237 (one first-place vote).

Voting was conducted by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, based on regular-season performance.

Judge, who unanimously won AL Rookie of the Year on Monday night, didn’t even win the starting rightfield job over Aaron Hicks until the final days of spring training but finished the season with a rookie-record 52 home runs. The 25-year-old produced a .284/.422/.627 slash line in 155 games. He led the AL in homers, runs (128) and walks (127) and was second in OPS (1.049) and RBIs (114).

Altuve was one of the key catalysts behind the Astros’ World Series championship season. The second baseman led the AL in batting average (.346), hits (204) and WAR (8.3) and had a .410 on-base percentage, 24 home runs, 81 RBIs and 32 stolen bases in 153 games.

Ramirez, the Indians’ second baseman, led the majors with 91 extra-base hits and hit. 318 with a .374 OBP, 29 home runs, 83 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 152 games.

With Erik Boland