Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

Photos of retired Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and A-list actress/singer Jennifer Lopez. The couple began dating in 2017.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez wait out a
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez wait out a fifth-inning rain delay during a game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Thursday.

Alex Rodriguez, left, and Jennifer Lopez participate in
Photo Credit: Scott Roth/Invision/AP / Scott Roth

Alex Rodriguez, left, and Jennifer Lopez participate in a panel at Project Destined Bronx Bootcamp at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in New York.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez pose a group
Photo Credit: Scott Roth/Invision/AP / Scott Roth

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez pose a group photos with students and panelists at Project Destined Bronx Bootcamp at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in New York.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have purchased a
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Guess, Inc. / Rachel Murray

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have purchased a $15 million apartment at the towering 432 Park Ave., according to the Wall Street Journal.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez talk about their
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez talk about their romance in Vanity Fair.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez talk about their romance in Vanity Fair.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Houston aid is on the way from the
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen

Houston aid is on the way from the couple who donated a combined $50,000 to American Red Cross. "We've been watching everything that's been going on down in Houston and our hearts are just breaking for all the families that are displaced ... we just wanna do our part to help." Lopez said in a video posted to her Instagram Tuesday.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend the
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend the
Photo Credit: EPA / JUSTIN LANE

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend the
Photo Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP / Evan Agostini

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend the
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend the
Photo Credit: (Credit too long, see caption) / Dia Dipasupil

