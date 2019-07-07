MLB All-Star Futures Game

See pictures from the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May (L) tosses the ball to Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Daulton Varshoin (R) during the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019.

Los Angeles Angels Jo Adell draws a walk during the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May follows through with a pitch during the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019.

Los Angeles Angels Jo Adell (C) gets caught in a run down by Arizona Diamondbacks Daulton Varsho (L) during the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019.

San Diego Padres MacKenzie Gore winds up for a pitch during the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019.

Chicago White Sox Nick Madrigal at bat during the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019.

Chicago White Sox Luis Robert in action during the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019.

Tampa Bay Rays Wander Franco prepares to bat during the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019.

Atlanta Braves Ian Anderson releases a pitch during the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019.

Miami Marlins Isan Diaz (R) in action as Detroit Tigers Jake Rogers catches (L) during the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019.

Yankees Deivi Garcia releases a pitch during the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019.

Los Angeles Angels Jo Adell at bat during the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019.

Tampa Bay Rays Wander Franco warms-up prior to the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019.

National League manager Dennis Martinez hugs American League manager Jim Thome before the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019.

Wander Franco, of the Tampa Bay Rays, makes a catch on a ball hit by Dylan Carlson, of the St. Louis Cardinals, during the first inning of the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019.

Taylor Trammell, of Cincinnati Reds, is tagged out by Jake Rogers, of the Detroit Tigers, during the fourth inning of the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019.

Dylan Carlson, left, of the St. Louis Cardinals, throws out Jake Rogers, of the Detroit Tigers, at first during the third inning of the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019.

American League manager Jim Thome walks to the mound during the fourth inning of the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019.

Miguel Amaya, of the Chicago Cubs, breaks his bat during the third inning of the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019.

Wander Franco, of the Tampa Bay Rays, writes in the dirt before the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019.

Taylor Trammell, of Cincinnati Reds, hits an RBI single during the fourth inning of the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019.

Ian Anderson, of the Atlanta Braves, throws during the first inning of the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019.

Deivi Garcia, of the New York Yankees, throws during the first inning of the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019.

Will Craig, of the Pittsburgh Pirates, is hit by a pitch during the second inning of the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019.