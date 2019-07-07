MLB All-Star Futures Game

TODAY'S PAPER
See pictures from the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019. 

Photo Credit: DAVID MAXWELL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May (L) tosses the ball to Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Daulton Varshoin (R) during the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019. 

Photo Credit: DAVID MAXWELL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Los Angeles Angels Jo Adell draws a walk during the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019. 

Photo Credit: DAVID MAXWELL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May follows through with a pitch during the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019. 

Photo Credit: DAVID MAXWELL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Los Angeles Angels Jo Adell (C) gets caught in a run down by Arizona Diamondbacks Daulton Varsho (L) during the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019. 

Photo Credit: DAVID MAXWELL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

San Diego Padres MacKenzie Gore winds up for a pitch during the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019. 

Photo Credit: DAVID MAXWELL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Chicago White Sox Nick Madrigal at bat during the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019. 

Photo Credit: DAVID MAXWELL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Chicago White Sox Luis Robert in action during the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019. 

Photo Credit: DAVID MAXWELL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Tampa Bay Rays Wander Franco prepares to bat during the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019. 

Photo Credit: DAVID MAXWELL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Atlanta Braves Ian Anderson releases a pitch during the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019. 

Photo Credit: DAVID MAXWELL/EPA-EFE/Shuttersto/DAVID MAXWELL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Miami Marlins Isan Diaz (R) in action as Detroit Tigers Jake Rogers catches (L) during the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019. 

Photo Credit: DAVID MAXWELL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Yankees Deivi Garcia releases a pitch during the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019. 

Photo Credit: DAVID MAXWELL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Los Angeles Angels Jo Adell at bat during the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019. 

Photo Credit: DAVID MAXWELL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Tampa Bay Rays Wander Franco warms-up prior to the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019. 

Photo Credit: AP/Darron Cummings

National League manager Dennis Martinez hugs American League manager Jim Thome before the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019. 

Photo Credit: AP/Darron Cummings

Wander Franco, of the Tampa Bay Rays, makes a catch on a ball hit by Dylan Carlson, of the St. Louis Cardinals, during the first inning of the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019. 

Photo Credit: AP/Tony Dejak

Taylor Trammell, of Cincinnati Reds, is tagged out by Jake Rogers, of the Detroit Tigers, during the fourth inning of the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019. 

Photo Credit: AP/Tony Dejak

Dylan Carlson, left, of the St. Louis Cardinals, throws out Jake Rogers, of the Detroit Tigers, at first during the third inning of the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019. 

Photo Credit: AP/Tony Dejak

American League manager Jim Thome walks to the mound during the fourth inning of the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019. 

Photo Credit: AP/Tony Dejak

Miguel Amaya, of the Chicago Cubs, breaks his bat during the third inning of the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019. 

Photo Credit: AP/Darron Cummings

Wander Franco, of the Tampa Bay Rays, writes in the dirt before the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019. 

Photo Credit: AP/Tony Dejak

Taylor Trammell, of Cincinnati Reds, hits an RBI single during the fourth inning of the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019. 

Photo Credit: AP/Darron Cummings

Ian Anderson, of the Atlanta Braves, throws during the first inning of the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019. 

Photo Credit: AP/Darron Cummings

Deivi Garcia, of the New York Yankees, throws during the first inning of the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019. 

Photo Credit: AP/Tony Dejak

Will Craig, of the Pittsburgh Pirates, is hit by a pitch during the second inning of the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019. 

Photo Credit: AP/Tony Dejak

Jo Adell, of the Los Angels Angels, is tagged out by Dylan Carlson, of the St. Louis Cardinals, during the second inning of the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 7, 2019. 

