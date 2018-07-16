Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom won’t be starting the All-Star Game for the National League.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts chose Nationals ace Max Scherzer to start the game in his home ballpark.

DeGrom, the Mets’ lone All-Star representative, has a major-league best 1.68 ERA. He is 5-4 this season. Scherzer is third in the National League with a 2.41 ERA. He is 12-5. Chris Sale of the Red Sox will start for the American League. Sale is 10-4 with a 2.23 ERA.

NL LINEUP

1. Javier Baez, Cubs, 2B

2. Nolan Arenado, Rockies, 3B

3. Paul Goldschmidt, Diamondbacks, DH

4. Freddie Freeman, Braves, 1B

5. Matt Kemp, Dodgers, LF

6. Bryce Harper, Nationals, CF

7. Nick Markakis, Braves, RF

8. Brandon Crawford, Giants, SS

9. Willson Contreras, Cubs, C

SP: Max Scherzer, Nationals

AL LINEUP

1. Mookie Betts, Red Sox, RF

2. Jose Altuve, Astros, 2B

3. Mike Trout, Angels, CF

4. J.D. Martinez, Red Sox, DH

5. Jose Ramirez, Indians, 3B

6. Aaron Judge, Yankees, LF

7. Manny Machado, Orioles, SS

8. Jose Abreu, White Sox, 1B

9. Salvador Perez, Royals, C

SP: Chris Sale, Red Sox