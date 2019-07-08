TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Evening
SEARCH
70° Good Evening
SportsBaseballAll Star Game

Home Run Derby 2019

Print

Scenes from MLB's 2019 Home Run Derby on Monday at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Alex Bregman, of the Houston Astros, hits during
Photo Credit: AP/John Minchillo

Alex Bregman, of the Houston Astros, hits during the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The MLB baseball All-Star Game will be played Tuesday. 

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays, hugs Matt
Photo Credit: AP/John Minchillo

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays, hugs Matt Chapman, of the Oakland Athletics, during the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The MLB baseball All-Star Game will be played Tuesday. 

CLEVELAND, OHIO - JULY 08: Joc Pederson of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jason Miller

Joc Pederson of the Los Angeles Dodgers competes in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Progressive Field on July 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

CLEVELAND, OHIO - JULY 08: Joc Pederson of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jason Miller

Joc Pederson of the Los Angeles Dodgers competes in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Progressive Field on July 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. 

Alex Bregman, of the Houston Astros, hits during
Photo Credit: AP/Tony Dejak

Alex Bregman, of the Houston Astros, hits during the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The MLB baseball All-Star Game will be played Tuesday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays, reacts during
Photo Credit: AP/John Minchillo

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays, reacts during the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The MLB baseball All-Star Game will be played Tuesday. 

Ronald Acuna Jr., of the Atlanta Braves, hits
Photo Credit: AP/Ron Schwane

Ronald Acuna Jr., of the Atlanta Braves, hits during the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The MLB baseball All-Star Game will be played Tuesday.

Alex Bregman, of the Houston Astros, hugs Joc
Photo Credit: AP/Tony Dejak

Alex Bregman, of the Houston Astros, hugs Joc Pederson, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, during the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The MLB baseball All-Star Game will be played Tuesday.

Alex Bregman, of the Houston Astros, reacts during
Photo Credit: AP/John Minchillo

Alex Bregman, of the Houston Astros, reacts during the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The MLB baseball All-Star Game will be played Tuesday.

Fans battle for a home run ball hit
Photo Credit: AP/Tony Dejak

Fans battle for a home run ball hit by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., of the Toronto Blue Jays, during the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The MLB baseball All-Star Game will be played Tuesday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., of the Toronto Blue Jays,
Photo Credit: AP/Tony Dejak

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., of the Toronto Blue Jays, hits during the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The MLB baseball All-Star Game will be played Tuesday. 

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays, hits during
Photo Credit: AP/Tony Dejak

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays, hits during the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The MLB baseball All-Star Game will be played Tuesday. 

Matt Chapman, of the Oakland Athletics, hits during
Photo Credit: AP/Tony Dejak

Matt Chapman, of the Oakland Athletics, hits during the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The MLB baseball All-Star Game will be played Tuesday.

Matt Chapman, of the Oakland Athletics, hugs Vladimir
Photo Credit: AP/Tony Dejak

Matt Chapman, of the Oakland Athletics, hugs Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays, during the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The MLB baseball All-Star Game will be played Tuesday. 

Carlos Santana, of the Cleveland Indians, hugs Pete
Photo Credit: AP/Tony Dejak

Carlos Santana, of the Cleveland Indians, hugs Pete Alonso, of the New York Mets, during the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The MLB baseball All-Star Game will be played Tuesday. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Joc Pederson, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, hits
Photo Credit: AP/John Minchillo

Joc Pederson, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, hits during the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The MLB baseball All-Star Game will be played Tuesday.

Mike Trout, left, of the Los Angeles Angels,
Photo Credit: AP/John Minchillo

Mike Trout, left, of the Los Angeles Angels, talks with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., of the Toronto Blue Jays, during the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The MLB baseball All-Star Game will be played Tuesday. 

Gerrit Cole, of the Houston Astros, watches during
Photo Credit: AP/John Minchillo

Gerrit Cole, of the Houston Astros, watches during the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The MLB baseball All-Star Game will be played Tuesday.

Francisco Lindor, of the Cleveland Indians, right, talks
Photo Credit: AP/John Minchillo

Francisco Lindor, of the Cleveland Indians, right, talks with former Cleveland Indians' player Jim Thome during the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The MLB baseball All-Star Game will be played Tuesday. 

Alex Bregman, of the Houston Astros, hits during
Photo Credit: AP/Ron Schwane

Alex Bregman, of the Houston Astros, hits during the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The MLB baseball All-Star Game will be played Tuesday. 

Joc Pederson, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, hits
Photo Credit: AP/Ron Schwane

Joc Pederson, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, hits during the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The MLB baseball All-Star Game will be played Tuesday. 

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays, hits during
Photo Credit: AP/Ron Schwane

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays, hits during the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The MLB baseball All-Star Game will be played Tuesday. 

Carlos Santana, of the Cleveland Indians, watches with
Photo Credit: AP/John Minchillo

Carlos Santana, of the Cleveland Indians, watches with his family during the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The MLB baseball All-Star Game will be played Tuesday. 

Players are introduced for the Major League Baseball
Photo Credit: AP/Ron Schwane

Players are introduced for the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The MLB baseball All-Star Game will be played Tuesday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., of the Toronto Blue Jays,
Photo Credit: AP/Ron Schwane

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., of the Toronto Blue Jays, and Matt Chapman, of the Oakland Athletics, are introduced during the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The MLB baseball All-Star Game will be played Tuesday. 

Carlos Santana, of the Cleveland Indians, and Pete
Photo Credit: AP/Ron Schwane

Carlos Santana, of the Cleveland Indians, and Pete Alonso, of the New York Mets, are introduced during the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The MLB baseball All-Star Game will be played Tuesday.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Marcus Stroman pitches at Yankee Stadium . . Stroman on New York: 'I love the spotlight'
Carlos Santana, of the Cleveland Indians, hugs Pete Alonso advances to Derby semis with 14 HRs
76ers guard Ben Simmons and Nets forward Joe Harris wants to clear up concerns about Kyrie
A new Long Island Rail Road station will New Belmont Park LIRR station part of arena plan
Jeff McNeil, a first-time All-Star, entered the break Lennon: First-time All-Star McNeil a big hit
Rendering of the Elmont LIRR station, to be $1.3B Belmont arena project moves into final stages
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search