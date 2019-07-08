TODAY'S PAPER
Home Run Derby 2019 live updates

Carlos Santana, of the Cleveland Indians, hugs Pete

Carlos Santana, of the Cleveland Indians, hugs Pete Alonso, of the Mets, during the MLB Home Run Derby on Monday in Cleveland.

By Newsday.com
The Home Run Derby is underway at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Follow along for live updates.

First round

No. 2 Pete Alonso vs. No. 7 Carlos Santana

Indians first baseman Santana, the hometown slugger, hit 13 home runs in the first round. Mets first baseman Pete Alonso followed with 14 home runs, just before regulation time expired. Alonso earned the 30-second bonus but didn't need it to advance to the semifinals against Ronald Acuna Jr.

No. 3 Josh Bell vs. No. 6 Ronald Acuna Jr.

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. hit 25 home runs after earning the 30-second bonus. Pirates first baseman Josh Bell hit 18 home runs. Acuna advanced to the semifinals, where he'll face Pete Alonso.

No. 1 Matt Chapman vs. No. 8 Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Blue Jays rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a Home Run Derby record 29 home runs after earning the 30-second bonus. The A's Matt Chapman, who was a late addition to the Derby after Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich pulled out of the event with a back injury, hit 13 home runs. Guerrero advanced to the semifinals against No. 5-seed Joc Pederson.

No. 5 Joc Pederson vs. No. 4 Alex Bregman

The Dodgers' Joc Pederson led off the Home Run Derby with 21 home runs after earning the 30-second bonus. The Astros' Alex Bregman hit 16 home runs in the first round. Pederson advanced to the semifinals, where he'll face Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

