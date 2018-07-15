TODAY'S PAPER
MLB All-Star Futures Game

Baseball's top prospects played in the annual Futures Game during All-Star Week on Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Washington.

Peter Alonso of the New York Mets and
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr

Peter Alonso of the New York Mets and the U.S. Team celebrates after scoring a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the World Team during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Nationals Park on Sunday in Washington, DC.

U.S. Team Peter Alonso, of the New York
Photo Credit: AP / Carolyn Kaster

U.S. Team Peter Alonso, of the New York Mets prepares to hit a home run against the World Team in the seventh inning of the All-Star Futures baseball game, Sunday, at Nationals Park, in Washington.

World Team Touki Toussaint, of the Atlanta Braves
Photo Credit: AP / Susan Walsh

World Team Touki Toussaint, of the Atlanta Braves works against the U.S. Team during the eighth inning All-Star Futures baseball game, Sunday, at Nationals Park, in Washington.

Luis Garcia of the Washington Nationals and the
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Patrick McDermott

Luis Garcia of the Washington Nationals and the World Team cannot make a play against the U.S. Team during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Nationals Park on Sunday in Washington, DC.

Yusniel Diaz of the Los Angeles Dodgers and
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Patrick McDermott

Yusniel Diaz of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the World Team celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning against the U.S. Team during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Nationals Park on Sunday in Washington, DC.

Adonis Medina of the World Team pitches in
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr

Adonis Medina of the World Team pitches in the seventh inning against the U.S. Team during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Nationals Park on Sunday in Washington, DC.

Jo Adell of the U.S. Team scores on
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Patrick McDermott

Jo Adell of the U.S. Team scores on a passed ball against the World Team in the seventh inning during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Nationals Park on Sunday in Washington, DC.

Manager David Ortiz of the World Team celebrates
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr

Manager David Ortiz of the World Team celebrates against the U.S. Team during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Nationals Park on Sunday in Washington, DC.

Manager Torii Hunter of the U.S. Team looks
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Patrick McDermott

Manager Torii Hunter of the U.S. Team looks on from the dugout against the World Team during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Nationals Park on Sunday in Washington, DC.

Pitcher Justus Sheffield of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Patrick McDermott

Pitcher Justus Sheffield of the New York Yankees and the U.S. Team works the second inning against the World Team during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Nationals Park on Sunday in Washington, DC.

Starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo of the Oakland Athletics
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr

Starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo of the Oakland Athletics and the World Team works the first inning against the U.S. Team during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Nationals Park on Sunday in Washington, DC.

Starting pitcher Mitch Keller of the Pittsburgh Pirates
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Patrick McDermott

Starting pitcher Mitch Keller of the Pittsburgh Pirates and the U.S. Team works the first inning against the World Team during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Nationals Park on Sunday in Washington, DC.

U.S. Team Peter Alonso, of the New York
Photo Credit: AP / Alex Brandon

U.S. Team Peter Alonso, of the New York Mets celebrates his two-run homer against the World Team in the seventh inning of the All-Star Futures baseball game, Sunday, at Nationals Park, in Washington.

