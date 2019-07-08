The 2019 MLB All-Star Game starting lineups have been announced.

American League manager Alex Cora and National League manager Dave Roberts released their starting lineups at a press conference on Monday.

The All-Star Game is set for Tuesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The much-anticipated game follows the Futures Game, which ended in a 2-2 tie between the National and American League teams on Sunday, and the Home Run Derby, which will take place Monday night.

Here are the starting lineups for the American and National League:

AL starting lineup

1. George Springer, RF, Astros

2. DJ LeMahieu, 2B, Yankees

3. Mike Trout, CF, Angels

4. Carlos Santana, 1B, Indians

5. J.D. Martinez, DH, Red Sox

6. Alex Bregman, 3B, Astros

7. Gary Sanchez, C, Yankees

8. Michael Brantley, Astros

9. Jorge Polanco, SS, Twins

SP: Justin Verlander, Astros

NL starting lineup

1. Christian Yelich, LF, Brewers

2. Javier Baez, SS, Cubs

3. Freddie Freeman, 1B, Braves

4. Ketel Marte, 2B, Diamondbacks

5. Cody Bellinger, RF, Dodgers

6. Nolan Arenado, 3B, Rockies

7. Josh Bell, DH, Pirates

8. Willson Contreras, C, Cubs

9. Ronald Acuna Jr., CF, Braves

SP: Hyun-Jin Ryu, Dodgers