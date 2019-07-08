TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Evening
SEARCH
77° Good Evening
SportsBaseballAll Star Game

MLB All-Star Game starting lineups

New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez, rounds the bases

New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez, rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the 10th inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 4, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Photo Credit: AP/Scott Audette

By Kimberly Cataudella kimberly.cataudella@newsday.com
Print

The 2019 MLB All-Star Game starting lineups have been announced.

American League manager Alex Cora and National League manager Dave Roberts released their starting lineups at a press conference on Monday.

The All-Star Game is set for Tuesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The much-anticipated game follows the Futures Game, which ended in a 2-2 tie between the National and American League teams on Sunday, and the Home Run Derby, which will take place Monday night.

Here are the starting lineups for the American and National League:

AL starting lineup 

1. George Springer, RF, Astros 

2. DJ LeMahieu, 2B, Yankees

3. Mike Trout, CF, Angels

4. Carlos Santana, 1B, Indians

5. J.D. Martinez, DH, Red Sox

6. Alex Bregman, 3B, Astros

7. Gary Sanchez, C, Yankees

8. Michael Brantley, Astros

9. Jorge Polanco, SS, Twins

SP: Justin Verlander, Astros

NL starting lineup

1. Christian Yelich, LF, Brewers

2. Javier Baez, SS, Cubs

3. Freddie Freeman, 1B, Braves 

4. Ketel Marte, 2B, Diamondbacks

5. Cody Bellinger, RF, Dodgers

6. Nolan Arenado, 3B, Rockies

7. Josh Bell, DH, Pirates

8. Willson Contreras, C, Cubs

9. Ronald Acuna Jr., CF, Braves

SP: Hyun-Jin Ryu, Dodgers

By Kimberly Cataudella kimberly.cataudella@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

DJ LeMahieu of the New York Yankees scores LeMahieu's stardom no surprise to Rockies
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso singles Who's on second? All-Star Game set to trot out free runners
Liberty guard Bria Hartley dribbles the ball upcourt LI's Hartley among trio returning to Liberty
A new Long Island Rail Road station will New Belmont Park LIRR station part of $1.3B arena plan
Cannon Kingsley hits the forehand return against Brayden LI's Kingsley wins Wimbledon junior boys opener
Ignas Brazdeikis of the Knicks dunks against the Brazdeikis breaks out in second Summer League game
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search