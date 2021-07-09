You’re probably familiar with the final home run scene from the 1984 movie "The Natural," when Roy Hobbs (played by Robert Redford) hits a home run off the light tower in right and rounds the bases with sparks from the shattered light falling all around him as inspirational music plays.

Thirteen years earlier, in 1971, real life preceded reel life.

It was 50 years ago this month that Reggie Jackson – then No. 9 of the Oakland A’s, not No. 44 of the Yankees – hit a home run off the light tower at Detroit’s Tiger Stadium in the All-Star Game.

No sparks showered Jackson as he rounded the bases. But there were plenty of "oohs" and "ahhs" from the sellout crowd of 53,559. The wind was blowing out to rightfield at about 25 miles per hour, but Jackson’s clout didn’t need much help.

"A tremendous smash!" Curt Gowdy said on the broadcast, which is still available on YouTube.

Jackson, who was 25 years old and in his fifth big-league season, was a unique character even then in that he liked to watch his long home runs. That was not the norm among sluggers in 1971.

As the ball left his bat and headed for the light tower on the roof above Tiger Stadium’s second deck, Jackson dropped his bat and walked a few steps toward first base before he started jogging around the bases. Jackson was a bit hobbled because he was playing through a hamstring injury.

It wasn’t the most important home run of Jackson’s career – he didn’t earn the nickname "Mr. October" because of a long home run in an exhibition game on July 13 – but it is one of the most memorable ones in All-Star Game history.

The home run was estimated (pre-StatCast days) to have gone 532 feet, though some claim it would have gone more than 600 feet if it had cleared the light tower.

Jackson was in all his glory after the game, according to an account in the Detroit Free Press.

"Do I get an extra charge outta hitting one like this? Sure," he told reporters as he ate some postgame pizza. "That might have been the longest one I ever hit. I couldn’t have hit it any further if I stood at second base and hit it with a fungo bat."

This was before the Home Run Derby became part of the All-Star Game festivities . . . and in most years nowadays eclipses the game itself in terms of interest and TV ratings, as it might again this week in Denver.

The 1971 All-Star Game was a home run derby within the game.

All the runs in the AL’s 6-4 victory were scored via the longball. All six home runs were hit by future Hall of Famers (Jackson, Frank Robinson, Harmon Killebrew for the AL and Hank Aaron, Johnny Bench and Roberto Clemente for the NL).

Aaron’s was his first in an All-Star Game; he only had two overall even though he appeared in 24 Midsummer Classics. The other one came in 1972.

Clemente’s homer came in his last All-Star Game at-bat. Robinson became the first player to homer for both leagues in the All-Star Game.

Jackson’s is the one most remembered today. But it didn’t even win him the MVP award. That went to Robinson, who followed Jackson’s two-run, third-inning shot with a two-run blast of his own later in the inning to give the AL the lead for good at 4-3.

The players of that time – unlike the players of our time – really cared about who won the All-Star Game. There was no such thing as interleague play other than the World Series, and it was unique to see players from the two leagues face each other.

The players played to win. The best example of that came a year earlier, when Pete Rose slammed into AL catcher Ray Fosse to score the winning run for the NL. Players today are not allowed to run over the catcher in games that count, much less exhibition games.

Going into 1971, the NL had won eight Midsummer Classics in a row. Veteran American Leaguers were sure to let younger All-Stars know the game meant a lot.

Jackson, who was a last-minute replacement for the injured Tony Oliva on the AL roster, came to the plate as a pinch hitter against future Yankees teammate Dock Ellis with the NL ahead 3-0 and a runner on first.

"The count goes to one ball and two strikes and I step out of the batter’s box and all I can think of is Sal Bando saying, ‘Don’t strike out, don’t make us look bad,’ " Jackson told Newsday in 2018. "Dock Ellis hung a slider and I hit one into the dark of the night . . . I was just so surprised how far it had gone. I remember the ball came back down on the field and Willie Mays threw it into our dugout. I got it, took it home, gave it to my father.’’

Robinson homered off Ellis four batters later to give the AL the lead.

The NL roster included 13 future Hall of Famers: Aaron, Bench, Lou Brock, Steve Carlton, Clemente, Ferguson Jenkins, Juan Marichal, Willie Mays, Willie McCovey, Ron Santo, Tom Seaver, Willie Stargell and Joe Torre, plus future Hall of Fame manager Sparky Anderson.

The AL roster included nine future Hall of Famers: Luis Aparicio, Rod Carew, Jackson, Al Kaline, Killebrew, Jim Palmer, Brooks Robinson, Frank Robinson and Carl Yastrzemski, plus future Hall of Fame manager Earl Weaver.