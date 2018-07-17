Major League Baseball's best players met in the All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at Nationals Park in Washington.

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom throws in the third inning of the MLB All-Star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Washington.

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim outfielder Mike Trout hits a solo home run in the third inning during the 89th MLB baseball All-Star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at Nationals Park in Washington.

Luis Severino of Yankees pitches during the second inning of the MLB All-Star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Washington.

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and the American League celebrates with Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox and the American League after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the National League during the MLB All-Star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Washington.

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and the American League celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the National League during the MLB All-Star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Washington.

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and the American League celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the National League during the MLB All-Star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Washington.

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and the American League celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the National League during the MLB All-Star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Washington.

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and the American League celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the National League during the MLB All-Star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Washington.

Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts looks across the field during the first inning of of the MLB All-Star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Washington.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge celebrates his solo home run with Orioles shortstop Manny Machado during the second inning of the MLB All-Star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Washington.

Medal of Honor recipient James McCloughan throws the ceremonial first pitch during the MLB All-Star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Washington.

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale throws during the first inning of the MLB All-Star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Washington.

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim outfielder Mike Trout talks with Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman during the MLB All-Star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Washington.

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer throws during the first inning of the MLB All-Star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Washington.

Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanuagh, center, watches events on the field from the stands before the MLB All-Star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Washington.

A choir moves on the field before the MLB All-Star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Washington.

A choir moves on the field before the MLB All-Star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Washington.

Medal Of Honor winners are introduced before the MLB All-Star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Washington.

American League players watch the flyover before the MLB All-Star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Washington.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kenley Jansen takes a selfie before the MLB All-Star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Washington.

Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanuagh, in red hat, sits in the stands before the MLB All-Star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Washington.

Washington Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle, left, speaks with National League Manager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers before the MLB All-Star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Washington.

Fans watch an All-Star flag on the field ahead of the 89th MLB All-Star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at Nationals Park in Washington.

Cleveland Indians outfielder Michael Brantley walks onto the field ahead of the 89th MLB All-Star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at Nationals Park in Washington.

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres, left and Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve speak ahead of the 89th MLB All-Star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at Nationals Park in Washington.

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado walks on the field after batting practice ahead of the 89th MLB All-Star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at Nationals Park in Washington.

The groundscrew roll out the tarp ahead of the 89th MLB All-Star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at Nationals Park in Washington.