Scenes from the 2019 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Justin Verlander, of the Houston Astros, walks to
Photo Credit: AP/John Minchillo

Justin Verlander, of the Houston Astros, walks to the dugout before the All-Star Game on Tuesday in Cleveland.

Josh Bell, of the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Javier
Photo Credit: AP/Ron Schwane

Josh Bell, of the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Javier Baez, of the Chicago Cubs, pose for a photo before the All-Star Game on Tuesday in Cleveland.

From left, Aroldis Chapman #54 of the New
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jason Miller

From left, Aroldis Chapman #54 of the New York Yankees and the American League, Jose Berrios #17 of the Minnesota Twins and the American League, Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees and the American League, Jorge Polanco #11 of the Minnesota Twins and the American League, and Carlos Santana #41 of the Cleveland Indians and the American League react to a ball during batting practice before the All-Star Game at Progressive Field on Tuesday in Cleveland.

Michael Brantley #23 of the Houston Astros warms
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jason Miller

Michael Brantley #23 of the Houston Astros warms up before the All-Star Game at Progressive Field on Tuesday in Cleveland.

Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jason Miller

Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and the American League looks on during batting practice before the All-Star Game at Progressive Field on Tuesday in Cleveland.

Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros and
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jason Miller

Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros and the American League warms up during batting practice before the All-Star Game at Progressive Field on Tuesday in Cleveland.

Marcus Stroman, of the Toronto Blue Jays, and
Photo Credit: AP/John Minchillo

Marcus Stroman, of the Toronto Blue Jays, and Hunter Pence, of the Texas Rangers, pose for a photo as the American League players take batting practice before the All-Star Game on Tuesday in Cleveland.

Marcus Stroman, of the Toronto Blue Jays, holds
Photo Credit: AP/John Minchillo

Marcus Stroman, of the Toronto Blue Jays, holds a baseball as the American League players take batting practice before the All-Star Game on Tuesday in Cleveland.

A baseball is pictured as the American League
Photo Credit: AP/Tony Dejak

A baseball is pictured as the American League warms-up for the All-Star Game on Tuesday in Cleveland.

Mike Trout, of the Los Angeles Angels, shoes
Photo Credit: AP/Ron Schwane

Mike Trout, of the Los Angeles Angels, shoes and socks are seen as he warms-up for the All-Star Game on Tuesday in Cleveland.

Fans watch as the American League players warm-up
Photo Credit: AP/John Minchillo

Fans watch as the American League players warm-up for the All-Star Game on Tuesday in Cleveland.

Francisco Lindor, of the Cleveland Indians, takes batting
Photo Credit: AP/Ron Schwane

Francisco Lindor, of the Cleveland Indians, takes batting practice before the All-Star Game on Tuesday in Cleveland.

Carlos Santana, of the Cleveland Indians, warm-up before
Photo Credit: AP/Tony Dejak

Carlos Santana, of the Cleveland Indians, warm-up before the All-Star Game on Tuesday in Cleveland.

Commissioner Rob Manfred watches as the American League
Photo Credit: AP/John Minchillo

Commissioner Rob Manfred watches as the American League players warm-up for the All-Star Game on Tuesday in Cleveland.

Jose Abreu, of the Chicago White Sox, waits
Photo Credit: AP/Tony Dejak

Jose Abreu, of the Chicago White Sox, waits to take batting practice before the All-Star Game on Tuesday in Cleveland.

