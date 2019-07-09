MLB All-Star Game 2019
Scenes from the 2019 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
Justin Verlander, of the Houston Astros, walks to the dugout before the All-Star Game on Tuesday in Cleveland.
Josh Bell, of the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Javier Baez, of the Chicago Cubs, pose for a photo before the All-Star Game on Tuesday in Cleveland.
From left, Aroldis Chapman #54 of the New York Yankees and the American League, Jose Berrios #17 of the Minnesota Twins and the American League, Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees and the American League, Jorge Polanco #11 of the Minnesota Twins and the American League, and Carlos Santana #41 of the Cleveland Indians and the American League react to a ball during batting practice before the All-Star Game at Progressive Field on Tuesday in Cleveland.
Michael Brantley #23 of the Houston Astros warms up before the All-Star Game at Progressive Field on Tuesday in Cleveland.
Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and the American League looks on during batting practice before the All-Star Game at Progressive Field on Tuesday in Cleveland.
Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros and the American League warms up during batting practice before the All-Star Game at Progressive Field on Tuesday in Cleveland.
Marcus Stroman, of the Toronto Blue Jays, and Hunter Pence, of the Texas Rangers, pose for a photo as the American League players take batting practice before the All-Star Game on Tuesday in Cleveland.
Marcus Stroman, of the Toronto Blue Jays, holds a baseball as the American League players take batting practice before the All-Star Game on Tuesday in Cleveland.
A baseball is pictured as the American League warms-up for the All-Star Game on Tuesday in Cleveland.
Mike Trout, of the Los Angeles Angels, shoes and socks are seen as he warms-up for the All-Star Game on Tuesday in Cleveland.
Fans watch as the American League players warm-up for the All-Star Game on Tuesday in Cleveland.
Francisco Lindor, of the Cleveland Indians, takes batting practice before the All-Star Game on Tuesday in Cleveland.
Carlos Santana, of the Cleveland Indians, warm-up before the All-Star Game on Tuesday in Cleveland.
Commissioner Rob Manfred watches as the American League players warm-up for the All-Star Game on Tuesday in Cleveland.
Jose Abreu, of the Chicago White Sox, waits to take batting practice before the All-Star Game on Tuesday in Cleveland.
